See the dunes of Namibia and the neighborhoods of South Africa on 15-day tour

See the highlights of Namibia, known for its diverse wildlife and dramatic landscapes, and get a taste of South Africa on a 15-day tour by Peregrine Adventures.
Highlights include game drives in Etosha National Park, Namibia, where antelope, black-faced impala and endangered black rhino can be seen.
Participants will also hike dunes, drift down a river in a canoe, attend a wine tasting and visit Cape Town, South Africa, for a home-cooked meal in the colorful Bo-Kaap neighborhood, formerly known as the Malay Quarter.
Dates: Departures through December 2019.
Price: Rates from $4,878 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, most meals, in-destination transportation and activities. International airfare not included.
Info: Peregrine Adventures, (855) 832-4859