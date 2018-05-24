These winning photos of America's national parks and public lands will make you want to go right now

Every year, the National Park Foundation asks travelers to share photos that capture their experiences in national parks and public lands during a yearlong contest. And every year these winning images inspire us to jump in the car and go.
A dreamy land- and sky-scape of Maine’s Acadia National Park is the grand prize winner of the 2017 Share the Experience photo contest. Manish Mamtani of Peabody, Mass., took the photograph that will be featured on the National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass.
Mamtani also won $10,000 as well as outdoor gear from Celestron and Osprey Packs and hotel stays at Historic Hotels of America.
“Hiking in the night sky not only fulfills my appetite for adventure, but also makes me appreciate my existence among the billions of galaxies, where our planet itself is no more than a tiny dot…,” Mamtani said in a statement.
Kristy Burns of Livingston, Texas, came in second with a photo of Fort Union National Park in Utah. She won $5,000. And Dorrie Henderson of Lafayette, Ind., placed third and took home $3,000 for a bucolic photo of Cococino National Forest in Arizona.
Winners also were selected for being fan favorites (liked by online users) and for the following categories: adventure and outdoor recreation; historical and cultural; scenic, seasons and landscapes; family, friends and fun; wildlife and night skies.
More than 16,000 photos were submitted between May 4 and Dec. 31, 2017.
Feel like you missed out? The 2018 photo contest is on now through the end of the year. Check out the rules — and start snapping!
Here are the rest of the images that were recognized by the National Park Foundation, the nonprofit partner of the National Park Service.
