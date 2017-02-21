In New Orleans, it's Fat Tuesday ... and Wednesday ... and Thursday in a city stuffed with 'wow' restaurants

If you ask recent visitors to New Orleans to assess their dining experiences, the responses will undoubtedly fall in the range of “great” to “How much time do you have?”

The Crescent City has long been a lure for epicures, a place where the cuisine has been informed by centuries of new arrivals from other parts of the globe and subsequently labeled “Creole" or "Cajun" or "Southern."

The nose-to-tail aesthetic that permeates today's food culture has been part of New Orleans’ culinary history for almost 300 years, creating an amazing mashup of high and low, raw and cooked, exquisite and extravagant.

It also makes for a crowded restaurant scene. There are about 1,400 restaurants in the area (many new in the post-Katrina era), a number that may intimidate or inspire.

For six days in January, between business meetings and long walks necessitated by long meals, I devoted my waking hours to dining in New Orleans, sometimes in large groups; sometimes with my husband, Steve, who joined me midtrip; and sometimes alone.

Here's a rundown of the restaurants and neighborhoods we visited.

The French Quarter

Everything you've read about the Quarter is true, especially during Mardi Gras, which culminates Tuesday.

But the area is also home to some of the best cooking in the city, at restaurants as diverse as showy palaces that have perfected the art of fine dining to no-frills cafes with plastic tables and cutlery.

Arnaud’s French 75

What: A sleek, narrow bar connected to Arnaud's Restaurant, a longtime fixture in the Quarter offering traditional Creole fare.

Why go: For an iconic welcome-to-New-Orleans experience.

The vibe: French bistro chic (tile floor, transom windows, ornate bar, intimate conversation areas) appropriate for a "same time next year" rendezvous or a bachelorette party.

Highlights: A first-time visitor might want to stick with the classics, the French 75 (Courvoisier VS Cognac, sugar, lemon juice, Moët & Chandon Champagne) and souffléed potatoes.

Info: 813 Bienville St., half a block north of Bourbon Street; (504) 525-5433, www.lat.ms/arnauds75. Cocktails $7.25 and up.

Bourbon House

What: Known for its seafood and whiskey, Bourbon House is owned by a member of the Brennan family, which established and operates some of the city's most iconic restaurants (Brennan's and Commander's Palace, among others).

Why go: A prime spot for people watching. You can observe the passing parade on Bourbon while dining in a quiet, polished setting far from the madding crowd.

The vibe: More French bistro chic (high ceilings, mustard yellow walls, wrought-iron accouterments and bentwood chairs ), with a dash of ice cream parlor.

Highlights: Oysters, both local and premium; shrimp and andouille gumbo, fried alligator boudin (a sausage made, in this case, with dirty rice) and New Orleans-style barbecued shrimp in a rich, buttery sauce.

Info: 144 Bourbon St.; (504) 522-0111, www.bourbonhouse.com. Entrees $24-$36.

Brennan’s

What: A temple dedicated to high-end French Creole food that opened in 1956 . Brennan's closed in 2013, and after a $20-million investment, reopened at the end of 2014 to great acclaim.

Why go: Brett Anderson, a longtime restaurant critic at the Times-Picayune, put it this way: Brennan's "deserves mention...as one of the most accomplished practitioners of grand New Orleans fine dining."

The vibe: With its pastel-hued dining rooms, white tablecloths and opulent light fixtures, Brennan's is a throwback to an era of white-glove dining.

Highlights: Roasted oysters with smoked chile butter, smoked steak tartare with poached duck yolk and bananas Foster — only because our waiter staged an appropriately outlandish pyrotechnic presentation.

Info: 417 Royal St.; (504) 525-9711, www.brennansneworleans.com. Entrees $21-$42.

Cafe du Monde

What: The open-air café, across the street from Jackson Square, continues to be an enormous draw for visitors who queue up for café au lait and beignets, fried doughnuts dusted with powdered sugar. It doesn't matter that wait times are often long and that the beignets are not universally lauded. Café du Monde is an unstoppable force.

Why go: They're world famous beignets, referenced by novelists (James Lee Burke, Anne Rice), TV shows ("Treme") and every Yelper who has visited New Orleans.

The vibe: Fast food meets photo op.

Highlights: Caffeine, fat and sugar.

Info: 800 Decatur St.; (504) 525-4544, www.cafedumonde.com. Beignets $2.50 to $4.50.

GW Fins

What: A white-tablecloth, seafood-centric restaurant notable for its off-the-menu items served to those who know to ask for them when they make reservations.

Why go: For local seafood prepared with respect and, frequently, a sense of whimsy.

The vibe: A mashup of patrons culled from the city's business, tourist and meet-the-future-in-laws contingencies. Half a block — and a world away — from Bourbon Street.

Highlights: Sizzling smoked oysters, Parmesan-crusted sheepshead, firecracker tuna tacos, and biscuits that have prompted so many recipe requests that the restaurant has posted it on the website .

Info: 808 Bienville St.; (504) 581-3467, www.gwfins.com. Entrees about $20-$45.

Johnny’s Po-Boys