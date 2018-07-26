Vegas Escapes: You can chill in Vegas

Tired of service that seems, well, robotic? If so, maybe Vdara Hotel isn’t for you. But we’re guessing it is, because these cute little mechanical room service guys can deliver drinks, snacks and sundries to your room in a jiffy. Meet Jett and Fetch, who not only deliver but whose service doesn’t cost as much as regular room service. Just don’t ask them to bring you lots of fluffy pillows. The story will tell you why.