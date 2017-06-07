Here's some of the fun stuff you may run into this summer as you wend your way through the West

This summer the West is full of fun festivals, events and places to explore, whether tied to the Wild West, cool art, dinosaurs, strange critters, Da Vinci or Disney. Better get a move on. (Some events listed here as free may have charges for related activities such as dinners or concerts.)

California

California State Parks

Get in touch with nature by volunteering with the California State Parks Foundation’s Park Champions program throughout the state for restoring habitat, removing invasive plants, repairing trails, fixing fences and more.

When: The year-round program ramps up for summer, especially in places that are too cold for work in the winter.

Cost: Free

Info: California State Parks Foundation’s Park Champions, (415) 262-4400

McClellan

The hands-on “Leonardo da Vinci Machines in Motion” exhibit at the Aerospace Museum of California shows 40 full-size replicas of Leonardo’s innovative 15th century flying machines, parachutes, robots and more.

When: Through Sept. 4

Cost: Adults, $15; seniors, 65 and older, and children, 6-17, $12; children 5 and younger are admitted free.

Info: “Leonardo da Vinci Machines in Motion,” (916) 643-3192

La Jolla

Visitors immerse themselves in the bioluminescent world of glowing creatures in the new Infinity Cube at the Birch Aquarium at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

When: Through Dec. 31

Cost: The Infinity Cube is included in aquarium admission. Adults, $18.50; children, 3-17, $14; children younger than 2 are admitted free.

Info: Infinity Cube, (858) 534-3474, www.lat.ms/birchcube

Palm Springs

The Palm Springs International ShortFest, showing 300 short films from more than 50 countries, also has seminars, dinners and parties.

When: June 20-26

Cost: From $13

Info: The Palm Springs International ShortFest, (800) 898-7256

Sacramento

The Sacramento History Museum’s adults-only Underground After Hours tour opens the dark, steamy side of the city during the Gold Rush, with its saloons, shady characters, gaming halls, swindlers and houses of ill repute. Must be 21 or older.

When: Through mid-October

Cost: $20

Info: Underground After Hours, (916) 808-7059

San Diego

In the new Conrad Prebys Africa Rocks in the San Diego Zoo, visitors wander along paths through six African biodiversity zones — tropical forest, wetlands, rocky shorelines, woodlands, savannas and mountain highlands — to get a chance to see leopards, lemurs, vervet monkeys and up to 40 other species.

When: Africa Rocks was to have opened June 10.

Cost: Adults, $52; children, 3-11, $42; children younger than 2 are admitted free.

Info: Conrad Prebys Africa Rocks in the San Diego Zoo, (619) 231-1515

San Diego

Tiki Oasis is for fans of tropical-island lifestyle, cocktails, old cars, island art, tattoos, bikinis, vintage wear and burlesque.

When: Aug. 10-13

Cost: It varies. There are free events and some that charge admission. See the website for tickets.

Info: TikiOasis

San Francisco

The Walt Disney Family Museum features “Awaking Beauty: The Art of Eyvind Earle,” who worked on “Lady and the Tramp,” “Sleeping Beauty” and more.

When: Through Jan. 8

Cost, including “Awaking Beauty” exhibit: adults. $35, seniors 65 and older and students (with valid ID), $30; children, 6-17, $15; children younger than 6 are admitted free with an adult. Exhibit only: adult/senior, $15, youth and children are admitted free.

Info: Walt Disney Family Museum, (415) 345-6800

Santa Barbara

Celebrate the longest day of the year with vivid colors, live music, art, dance, workshops for kids and a parade with inventive floats at the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration.

When: June 23-25

Cost: Free or $50 for specialty seating

Info: Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration, (805) 965-3396

Santa Barbara

With the theme of “Unity through Community,” the Old Spanish Days Fiesta cultivates California’s cultural heritage and traditions through music, dance, a Mexican market, crafts, fine arts, historical tours, cantinas and a rodeo.

When: Aug. 2-6

Cost: Free

Info: Old Spanish Days Fiesta, (805) 962-8101

Alaska