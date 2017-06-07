Car rental companies, U.S. and international

You long for a trip on the open road, but you aren’t sure your car is trustworthy. Or you can’t fit the whole family and suitcases and coolers into the car you have now.
Scrap the vacay? No way. Renting a car can expand your travel options and offer safety options available in newer vehicles.
Here’s an important caveat: If you’re driving out of state or to another country, make sure the rental car company allows this, the Federal Trade Commission notes in its advice on renting a car.
Here is contact information for rental car agencies here and abroad:
U.S. and international locations
(800) 243-3443
U.S. and international locations
(800) 777-5500
Various U.S. locations
(877) 826-4680
U.S. and international locations
(877) 222-9075
New Zealand
(877) 275-8680
San Francisco
(877) 506-2834 (AUDI)
U.S. and international locations
(888) 223-5555
U.S. and international locations
(800) 331-1212
(800) 331-1084 international
L.A. area
No central booking number
L.A. area
(310) 274-1144
U.S. and international locations
(800) 218-7992
(800) 472-3325 international
CarRentals.com (U.S.) and CarRentals.com (Britain)
An aggregator
No phone number (U.S.)
011-44-844-369-0109 (Britain)
Car2Go (Mercedes-Benz car share)
U.S. and international locations
(877) 488-4224 (North America rentals only)
Canada, U.S. and international locations
(800) 263-2355 (within Canada only; Web only for reservations in other countries)
LAX
No central booking number
U.S. and international locations
(800) 800-4000
U.S. and international locations
(877) 326-7368
Enjoy (Fiat Chrysler car sharing)
Italy
No central booking number
U.S. and international locations
(800) 261-7331
Short-term rentals in select locations in the U.S., Canada and Britain
(877) 599-3227
International and U.S. locations
(877) 940-6900
Europe
(800) 223-1516
U.S. and international locations
(800) 277-5171
U.S. and international locations
(888) 296-9135
U.S. and international locations
(800) 225-4369
U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Chicago and Portland, Ore. (in 2016, acquired Carma)
(866) 438-2768 (GET-AROUND)
New Zealand
No U.S. central booking number
U.S. and international locations
No U.S. central booking number
U.S. and international locations
(800) 654-3131
(800) 654-3001 international
International car-share type access
No U.S. central booking number
An aggregator
U.S. and international locations
(866) 392-9288
Campervan rentals, U.S., New Zealand and Australia
(800) 650-4180
An aggregator
U.S. and international locations
No phone reservation number
U.S. and international locations
(800) 678-0678
Maui Car Rentals (a.k.a. Bio-Beetle)
Hawaii
(808) 873-6121
Maven (GM car rentals)
Several U.S. cities
(844) 446-2836
MCar (formerly Midway Car Rental)
Southern California
(866) 717-6802
U.S. and international locations
(877) 222-9058
U.S. and international locations
(877) 535-7117
U.S. and international locations
(800) 729-5377
ReachNow (BMW car sharing)
Some U.S. cities
(844) 732-2466
Europe
(888) 532-1221
An aggregator
U.S. and international locations
No phone number
U.S. and international locations
(800) 944-7501
Various U.S. locations, including LAX and San Francisco and Las Vegas airports
(855) 359-2227
L.A. area
(888) 359-0055
U.S. and international locations
(888) 749-8227
U.S. and international locations
(800) 847-4389
Various U.S. locations
No central booking number
Car sharing, U.S. and international locations
(888) 807-0209
Turo (formerly Relay Rides)
Car sharing, U.S. and international
No central booking number
Short-term rentals, U.S. and international locations
(866) 494-7227
