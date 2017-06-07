Car rental companies, U.S. and international

You long for a trip on the open road, but you aren’t sure your car is trustworthy. Or you can’t fit the whole family and suitcases and coolers into the car you have now.

Scrap the vacay? No way. Renting a car can expand your travel options and offer safety options available in newer vehicles.

Here’s an important caveat: If you’re driving out of state or to another country, make sure the rental car company allows this, the Federal Trade Commission notes in its advice on renting a car.

Here is contact information for rental car agencies here and abroad:

Ace

U.S. and international locations

(800) 243-3443

Advantage

U.S. and international locations

(800) 777-5500

Airport Van Rental

Various U.S. locations

(877) 826-4680

Alamo

U.S. and international locations

(877) 222-9075

Apex Car Rentals

New Zealand

(877) 275-8680

Audi on demand

San Francisco

(877) 506-2834 (AUDI)

Auto Europe

U.S. and international locations

(888) 223-5555

Avis

U.S. and international locations

(800) 331-1212

(800) 331-1084 international

Bestway Rent-a-Car

L.A. area

No central booking number

Black & White Car Rental

L.A. area

(310) 274-1144

Budget

U.S. and international locations

(800) 218-7992

(800) 472-3325 international

CarRentals.com (U.S.) and CarRentals.com (Britain)

An aggregator

No phone number (U.S.)

011-44-844-369-0109 (Britain)

Car2Go (Mercedes-Benz car share)

U.S. and international locations

(877) 488-4224 (North America rentals only)

Discount Car & Truck Rentals

Canada, U.S. and international locations

(800) 263-2355 (within Canada only; Web only for reservations in other countries)

Discovery Rent-a-Car

LAX

No central booking number

Dollar

U.S. and international locations

(800) 800-4000

Economy

U.S. and international locations

(877) 326-7368

Enjoy (Fiat Chrysler car sharing)

Italy

No central booking number

Enterprise

U.S. and international locations

(800) 261-7331

Enterprise CarShare

Short-term rentals in select locations in the U.S., Canada and Britain

(877) 599-3227

Europcar

International and U.S. locations

(877) 940-6900

Europe by Car

Europe

(800) 223-1516

E-Z Rent-a-Car

U.S. and international locations

(800) 277-5171

Firefly

U.S. and international locations

(888) 296-9135

Fox Rent a Car

U.S. and international locations

(800) 225-4369

Getaround

U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Chicago and Portland, Ore. (in 2016, acquired Carma)

(866) 438-2768 (GET-AROUND)

Go Birdz

New Zealand

No U.S. central booking number

Green Motion

U.S. and international locations

No U.S. central booking number

Hertz

U.S. and international locations

(800) 654-3131

(800) 654-3001 international

Hertz 24/7

International car-share type access

No U.S. central booking number

Holiday Autos

An aggregator

U.S. and international locations

(866) 392-9288

Jucy

Campervan rentals, U.S., New Zealand and Australia

(800) 650-4180

Kayak

An aggregator

U.S. and international locations

No phone reservation number

Kemwel

U.S. and international locations

(800) 678-0678

Maui Car Rentals (a.k.a. Bio-Beetle)