TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: San Francisco's painted ladies, San Diego's green flashes, Convict Lake's rainbows and more.
TRAVEL

Car rental companies, U.S. and international

You long for a trip on the open road, but you aren’t sure your car is trustworthy. Or you can’t fit the whole family and suitcases and coolers into the car you have now.

Scrap the vacay? No way. Renting a car can expand your travel options and offer safety options available in newer vehicles.

Here’s an important caveat: If you’re driving out of state or to another country, make sure the rental car company allows this, the Federal Trade Commission notes in its advice on renting a car.

Your ultimate guide to planning the best summer road trip »

Here is contact information for rental car agencies here and abroad:

Ace

U.S. and international locations

(800) 243-3443

Advantage

U.S. and international locations

(800) 777-5500

Airport Van Rental

Various U.S. locations

(877) 826-4680

Alamo

U.S. and international locations

(877) 222-9075

Apex Car Rentals

New Zealand

(877) 275-8680

Audi on demand

San Francisco

(877) 506-2834 (AUDI)

Auto Europe

U.S. and international locations

(888) 223-5555

Avis

U.S. and international locations

(800) 331-1212

(800) 331-1084 international

Bestway Rent-a-Car

L.A. area

No central booking number

Black & White Car Rental

L.A. area

(310) 274-1144

Budget

U.S. and international locations

(800) 218-7992

(800) 472-3325 international

CarRentals.com (U.S.) and CarRentals.com (Britain)

An aggregator

No phone number (U.S.)

011-44-844-369-0109 (Britain)

Car2Go (Mercedes-Benz car share)

U.S. and international locations

(877) 488-4224 (North America rentals only)

Discount Car & Truck Rentals

Canada, U.S. and international locations

(800) 263-2355 (within Canada only; Web only for reservations in other countries)

Discovery Rent-a-Car

LAX

No central booking number

Dollar

U.S. and international locations

(800) 800-4000

Economy

U.S. and international locations

(877) 326-7368

Enjoy (Fiat Chrysler car sharing)

Italy

No central booking number

Enterprise

U.S. and international locations

(800) 261-7331

Enterprise CarShare

Short-term rentals in select locations in the U.S., Canada and Britain

(877) 599-3227

Europcar

International and U.S. locations

(877) 940-6900

Europe by Car

Europe

(800) 223-1516

E-Z Rent-a-Car

U.S. and international locations

(800) 277-5171

Firefly

U.S. and international locations

(888) 296-9135

Fox Rent a Car

U.S. and international locations

(800) 225-4369

Getaround

U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Chicago and Portland, Ore. (in 2016, acquired Carma)

(866) 438-2768 (GET-AROUND)

Go Birdz

New Zealand

No U.S. central booking number

Green Motion

U.S. and international locations

No U.S. central booking number

Hertz

U.S. and international locations

(800) 654-3131

(800) 654-3001 international

Hertz 24/7

International car-share type access

No U.S. central booking number

Holiday Autos

An aggregator

U.S. and international locations

(866) 392-9288

Jucy

Campervan rentals, U.S., New Zealand and Australia

(800) 650-4180

Kayak

An aggregator

U.S. and international locations

No phone reservation number

Kemwel

U.S. and international locations

(800) 678-0678

Maui Car Rentals (a.k.a. Bio-Beetle)

Hawaii

(808) 873-6121

Maven (GM car rentals)

Several U.S. cities

(844) 446-2836

MCar (formerly Midway Car Rental)

Southern California

(866) 717-6802

National Car Rental

U.S. and international locations

(877) 222-9058

Nü Car Rentals

U.S. and international locations

(877) 535-7117

Payless Car Rental

U.S. and international locations

(800) 729-5377

ReachNow (BMW car sharing)

Some U.S. cities

(844) 732-2466

Renault Eurodrive

Europe

(888) 532-1221

RentalCars.com

An aggregator

U.S. and international locations

No phone number

Rent-a-Wreck

U.S. and international locations

(800) 944-7501

Silvercar

Various U.S. locations, including LAX and San Francisco and Las Vegas airports

(855) 359-2227

Simply Rent-a-Car

L.A. area

(888) 359-0055

Sixt

U.S. and international locations

(888) 749-8227

Thrifty

U.S. and international locations

(800) 847-4389

Toyota Rent a Car

Various U.S. locations

No central booking number

TravelCar

Car sharing, U.S. and international locations

(888) 807-0209

Turo (formerly Relay Rides)

Car sharing, U.S. and international

No central booking number

Zipcar

Short-term rentals, U.S. and international locations

(866) 494-7227

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
63°