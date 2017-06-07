Free information from state tourism offices

Maybe you want to go biking in Iowa or brewery hopping in Oregon. Or perhaps you are considering a road trip through Alaska. Or you want to know just how you get to Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota.
States and many U.S. territories have tourism offices to help. Some have robust websites with trip-planning tools; others still provide printed brochures, but all are worth checking out. (When requesting travel literature, be as specific as possible.) Best of all, it’s free.
Daydream on.
Alabama: Alabama Tourism Department, 401 Adams Ave., Suite 126, P.O. Box 4927, Montgomery, AL 36103; (800) 252-2262 or (334) 242-4169
Alaska: Alaska Travel Industry Assn., 610 E. 5th Ave., Suite 200, Anchorage, AK 99501. Click here for a travel guide
American Samoa: American Samoa Visitors Bureau, P.O. Box 4240, Pago Pago, AS 96799; (684) 699-9805
Arizona: Arizona Office of Tourism, 118 N. 7th Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85007; (866) 275-5816 or (602) 364-3700
Arkansas: Arkansas Department of Parks & Tourism, 1 Capitol Mall, Room 4A 910, Little Rock, AR 72201; (800) 628-8725 or (501) 682-7777
California: California Tourism (a.k.a. Visit California), 555 Capitol Mall, Suite 1100, Sacramento, CA 95814; (800) 862-2543, (877) 225-4367 or (916) 444-4429
Colorado: Colorado Tourism Office, World Trade Center Denver, 1625 Broadway, Suite 2700, Denver, CO 80202; (800) 265-6723 (COLORADO) or (303) 892-3840
Connecticut: Connecticut Office of Tourism, One Constitution Plaza, Second Floor, Hartford, CT 06103; (888) 288-4748
Delaware: Delaware Tourism Office, 99 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901; (866) 284-7483
Florida: Visit Florida, 2540 W. Executive Center Circle, Suite 200, Tallahassee, FL 32301; (888) 735-2872 or (850) 488-5607
Georgia: Georgia Department of Economic Development, 75 5th St. N.W., Suite 1200, Atlanta, GA 30308; (800) 847-4842
Guam: Guam Visitors Bureau, 401 Pale San Vitores Road, Tumon, GU 96913; (671) 646-5278
Hawaii: Hawaii Visitors & Convention Bureau, 2270 Kalakaua Ave., Suite 801, Honolulu, HI 96815; (800) 464-2924 (GOHAWAII)
Idaho: Idaho Division of Tourism Development, 700 W. State St., Second Floor, Boise, ID 83702 or P.O. Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0093; (800) 847-4843 (VISITID) or (208) 334-2470
Illinois: Illinois Office of Tourism, 100 W. Randolph St., Suite 3-400, Chicago, IL 60601; (800) 226-6632
Indiana: Indiana Office of Tourism Development, 1 N. Capitol, Suite 600, Indianapolis, IN 46204; (800) 677-9800
Iowa: Iowa Tourism Office, 200 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50309; (800) 345-4692 (IOWA) or (515) 725-3084
Kansas: Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, 1020 S. Kansas Ave., Suite 200, Topeka, KS 66612; (800) 252-6727 or (785) 296-2009
Kentucky: Kentucky Department of Travel, 100 Airport Road, Second Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601; (800) 225-8747 or (502) 564-4930
Louisiana: Louisiana Office of Tourism, 1051 N. Third St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802; (225) 342-8100
Maine: Maine Office of Tourism, No. 59 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04330; (888) 624-6345
Maryland: Maryland Office of Tourism Development, 401 E. Pratt St., 14th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; (866) 639-3526 or (800) 634-7386
Massachusetts: Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism, 10 Park Plaza, Suite 4510, Boston, MA 02116; (800) 227-6277 or (617) 973-8500
Michigan: Travel Michigan, 300 N. Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48913; (888) 784-7328
Minnesota: Explore Minnesota Tourism, 121 7th Place E., Metro Square, Suite 100, St. Paul, MN 55101; (888) 868-7476
Mississippi: Mississippi Tourism, 501 N. West St., P.O. Box 849, Jackson, MS 39201; (866) 733-6477 (for brochures) or (601) 359-3297
Missouri: Missouri Division of Tourism, P.O. Box 1055, Jefferson City, MO 65102; (800) 519-2100 (for brochures) or (573) 751-4133
Montana: Montana Office of Tourism, P.O. Box 200533, Helena, MT 59620-0533; (800) 847-4868 (for brochures) or (406) 841-2870
Nebraska: Nebraska Tourism Information Center, 301 Centennial Mall S., First Floor, P.O. Box 98907, Lincoln, NE 68509-8907; (402) 471-3796 or (888) 444-1867 (brochures)
Nevada: Nevada Division of Tourism, 401 N. Carson St., 2nd Floor, Carson City, NV 89701; (800) 638-2328 (NEVADA8)
New Hampshire: New Hampshire Division of Travel & Tourism Development, 172 Pembroke Road, Concord, NH 03301; (800) 386-4664 (for brochures) or (603) 271-2665
New Jersey: New Jersey Division of Travel & Tourism, 225 W. State St., P.O. Box 460, Trenton, NJ 08625-0460; (800) 847-4865 (VISITNJ) or (609) 292-2470
New Mexico: New Mexico Tourism Department, 491 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87501; (800) 545-2070 or (505) 827-7336
New York: New York State Division of Tourism, P.O. Box 2603, Albany, NY 12220; (800) 225-5697
North Carolina: North Carolina Department of Commerce, Division of Tourism, 15000 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513-2118; (800) 847-4862 or (919) 447-7801
North Dakota: North Dakota Tourism, Century Center, 1600 E. Century Ave., Suite 2, P.O. Box 2057, Bismarck, ND 58502; (800) 435-5663 or (701) 328-2525
Ohio: Office of Tourism Ohio, P.O. Box 1001, Columbus, OH 43216-1001; (800) 282-5393 (BUCKEYE)
Oklahoma: Oklahoma Tourism, 900 N. Stiles, P.O. Box 52002, Oklahoma City, OK 73152; (800) 652-6552
Oregon: Travel Oregon, 250 Church St. S.E., Suite 100, Salem, OR 97301; (800) 547-7842
Pennsylvania: Pennsylvania Tourism Office, Commonwealth Keystone Building, 400 North St., Fourth Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17120-0225; (800) 847-4872 or (800) 237-4363
Puerto Rico: Puerto Rico Tourism Co., P.O. Box 902-3960, San Juan, PR 00902-3960; (800) 866-7827 or (787) 721-2400
Rhode Island: Rhode Island Tourism, 315 Iron Horse Way, Suite 101, Providence, RI 02908; (800) 556-2484 (for guide) or (401) 278-9100
South Carolina: South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism, 1205 Pendleton St., Columbia, SC 29201; (888) 727-6453 (for vacation guide) or (803) 734-1700
South Dakota: South Dakota Department of Tourism, Dolly-Reed Plaza, 711 E. Wells Ave., c/o 500 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501; (800) 732-5682 (for guide) or (800) 952- 3625
Tennessee: Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, 312 Rosa L. Parks Ave., 13th Floor, Nashville, TN 37243; (800) 462-8366 (for guide) or (615) 741-2159
Texas: Department of Economic Development & Tourism, 1100 San Jacinto, Austin, TX 78701; (800) 452-9292 (for brochures) or (512) 936-0100
U.S. Virgin Islands: U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, P.O. Box 6400, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00804; (800) 372-8784 or (340) 774- 8784 (USVI)
Utah: Utah Office of Tourism, Council Hall, Capitol Hill, 300 N. State St., Salt Lake City, UT 84114; (800) 200-1160 or (801) 538-1900
Vermont: Vermont Department of Tourism & Marketing, 1 National Life Drive, Sixth Floor, Montpelier, VT 05620-0501; (800) 837-6668 or (802) 828-3237
Virginia: Virginia Tourism Corp., 901 E. Cary St., Suite 900, Richmond, VA 23219; (800) 847-4882 or (804) 545-5500
Washington: Washington Tourism Alliance, P.O. Box 953, Seattle, WA 98111; (800) 544-1800
Washington, D.C.: Destination DC, 901 7th St. N.W., Fourth Floor, Washington, D.C. 20001-3719; (800) 422-8644 or (202) 789-7000
West Virginia: West Virginia Division of Tourism, 90 MacCorkle Ave. S.W., South Charleston, WV 25303; (800) 225-5982 or (304) 558-2200
Wisconsin: Wisconsin Department of Tourism, 201 W. Washington Ave., P.O. Box 8690, Madison, WI 53708-8690; (800) 432-8747 or (608) 266-2161
Wyoming: Wyoming Office of Tourism, 5611 High Plains Road, Cheyenne, WY 82007; (800) 225-5996 or (307) 777-7777
