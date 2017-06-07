Free information from state tourism offices

Maybe you want to go biking in Iowa or brewery hopping in Oregon. Or perhaps you are considering a road trip through Alaska. Or you want to know just how you get to Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota.

States and many U.S. territories have tourism offices to help. Some have robust websites with trip-planning tools; others still provide printed brochures, but all are worth checking out. (When requesting travel literature, be as specific as possible.) Best of all, it’s free.

Daydream on.

Alabama: Alabama Tourism Department, 401 Adams Ave., Suite 126, P.O. Box 4927, Montgomery, AL 36103; (800) 252-2262 or (334) 242-4169

Alaska: Alaska Travel Industry Assn., 610 E. 5th Ave., Suite 200, Anchorage, AK 99501. Click here for a travel guide

American Samoa: American Samoa Visitors Bureau, P.O. Box 4240, Pago Pago, AS 96799; (684) 699-9805

Arizona: Arizona Office of Tourism, 118 N. 7th Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85007; (866) 275-5816 or (602) 364-3700

Arkansas: Arkansas Department of Parks & Tourism, 1 Capitol Mall, Room 4A 910, Little Rock, AR 72201; (800) 628-8725 or (501) 682-7777

California: California Tourism (a.k.a. Visit California), 555 Capitol Mall, Suite 1100, Sacramento, CA 95814; (800) 862-2543, (877) 225-4367 or (916) 444-4429

Colorado: Colorado Tourism Office, World Trade Center Denver, 1625 Broadway, Suite 2700, Denver, CO 80202; (800) 265-6723 (COLORADO) or (303) 892-3840

Connecticut: Connecticut Office of Tourism, One Constitution Plaza, Second Floor, Hartford, CT 06103; (888) 288-4748

Delaware: Delaware Tourism Office, 99 Kings Highway, Dover, DE 19901; (866) 284-7483

Florida: Visit Florida, 2540 W. Executive Center Circle, Suite 200, Tallahassee, FL 32301; (888) 735-2872 or (850) 488-5607

Georgia: Georgia Department of Economic Development, 75 5th St. N.W., Suite 1200, Atlanta, GA 30308; (800) 847-4842

Guam: Guam Visitors Bureau, 401 Pale San Vitores Road, Tumon, GU 96913; (671) 646-5278

Hawaii: Hawaii Visitors & Convention Bureau, 2270 Kalakaua Ave., Suite 801, Honolulu, HI 96815; (800) 464-2924 (GOHAWAII)

Idaho: Idaho Division of Tourism Development, 700 W. State St., Second Floor, Boise, ID 83702 or P.O. Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0093; (800) 847-4843 (VISITID) or (208) 334-2470

Illinois: Illinois Office of Tourism, 100 W. Randolph St., Suite 3-400, Chicago, IL 60601; (800) 226-6632

Indiana: Indiana Office of Tourism Development, 1 N. Capitol, Suite 600, Indianapolis, IN 46204; (800) 677-9800

Iowa: Iowa Tourism Office, 200 E. Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50309; (800) 345-4692 (IOWA) or (515) 725-3084

Kansas: Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism, 1020 S. Kansas Ave., Suite 200, Topeka, KS 66612; (800) 252-6727 or (785) 296-2009

Kentucky: Kentucky Department of Travel, 100 Airport Road, Second Floor, Frankfort, KY 40601; (800) 225-8747 or (502) 564-4930

Louisiana: Louisiana Office of Tourism, 1051 N. Third St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802; (225) 342-8100

Maine: Maine Office of Tourism, No. 59 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04330; (888) 624-6345

Maryland: Maryland Office of Tourism Development, 401 E. Pratt St., 14th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; (866) 639-3526 or (800) 634-7386

Massachusetts: Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism, 10 Park Plaza, Suite 4510, Boston, MA 02116; (800) 227-6277 or (617) 973-8500

Michigan: Travel Michigan, 300 N. Washington Square, Lansing, MI 48913; (888) 784-7328

Minnesota: Explore Minnesota Tourism, 121 7th Place E., Metro Square, Suite 100, St. Paul, MN 55101; (888) 868-7476

Mississippi: Mississippi Tourism, 501 N. West St., P.O. Box 849, Jackson, MS 39201; (866) 733-6477 (for brochures) or (601) 359-3297

Missouri: Missouri Division of Tourism, P.O. Box 1055, Jefferson City, MO 65102; (800) 519-2100 (for brochures) or (573) 751-4133

Montana: Montana Office of Tourism, P.O. Box 200533, Helena, MT 59620-0533; (800) 847-4868 (for brochures) or (406) 841-2870

Nebraska: Nebraska Tourism Information Center, 301 Centennial Mall S., First Floor, P.O. Box 98907, Lincoln, NE 68509-8907; (402) 471-3796 or (888) 444-1867 (brochures)

Nevada: Nevada Division of Tourism, 401 N. Carson St., 2nd Floor, Carson City, NV 89701; (800) 638-2328 (NEVADA8)

New Hampshire: New Hampshire Division of Travel & Tourism Development, 172 Pembroke Road, Concord, NH 03301; (800) 386-4664 (for brochures) or (603) 271-2665