Live your fairy-tale dream by winning five nights in this Scottish castle

Who doesn't fantasize about staying in a fabulous castle with their besties? Duns Castle in Scotland would fit the bill nicely. It has been "family owned since 1696" (though the impressive fortress dates to the 14th century), and you have your choice of 23 rooms inside the castle or 30 cottages on the grounds.

Either way, you get the run of the castle’s 1,200 acres. Inside is a formal dining room, the main drawing room and a billiards room, all of which will make you feel like royalty in the castle on the Scottish border lands.

Outside, you can tour the lawns, go bird-watching at an on-site nature reserve or learn ancient skills like archery and falconry.

How do you make this stay happen? HomeAway holiday rentals based in Austin, Texas, has launched a contest for a five-night stay at Duns Castle. The prize includes travel arrangements and the castle stay for the winner and up to 20 friends — and it’s free to enter.

Just go to the online contest page and fill out the form (you must be at least 18 to enter) by March 31. HomeAway’s giveaway is pegged to the opening of the live-action Disney film “Beauty and the Beast,” which will be released March 17.

If you don’t get lucky, you can always pay your own way. HomeAway lists the castle for $3,148 a night, which sleeps 23 people, for a mid-March stay. So bring your friends!

