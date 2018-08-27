Your U.S. chipped card will work just fine abroad, until it doesn't

Question: I recently spent three months in France. I went armed with my Visa credit and debit cards from my financial services company. Every time I used the card, I had to sign a sales slip/receipt. This was merely an inconvenience as long as there was a human on both sides of the transaction. But France has automated points of purchase — sometimes at hotels, gas stations and toll booths — that do not have a human present. This was a major problem, especially at gas stations, because France, unlike the U.S., does not have stations on every corner. When I returned home, I contacted each financial organization, from which I got zero help. What’s the solution?