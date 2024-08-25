Money Talk: An aging father chafes at a daughter’s request for financial safeguards

Dear Liz: I am 88. My wife who is 81 has Alzheimer’s but not so bad that we cannot do most things together as before. My younger daughter, an attorney, wants me to sign an agreement that will make it a little more problematic for me to access my substantial financial accounts. She thinks somehow I will get tricked into giving the money to some scam artist. I like the idea of being protected but do not care to have her being able to decide if I can spend my own money as I see fit. She says the document can be deleted by me at any time, but I still feel put upon.

Answer: Take this document to your estate planning attorney for a review. The attorney can help you assess whether this is the best approach or if there are other ways to keep you safe.

If you don’t have an attorney, get one. Estate planning is not a do-it-yourself endeavor when you’re both in your 80s and one of you has dementia.

You’re understandably in a “live for today” mode. You’re focusing, for example, on what you and your wife can still do, rather than on the cognition she’s lost or the losses yet to come. Your daughter’s focus on the future may feel like an imposition, but the reality is that you won’t become less vulnerable to fraud, scams and plain bad decisions as time passes.

Are two savings accounts safer than one?

Dear Liz: My wife and I will be receiving a sizable amount of money. We want to put the money into a high-yield joint savings account. We don’t want to exceed the FDIC protection. Can we each open joint accounts at the same bank and have each account covered up to the $250,000 limit?

Answer: That’s not quite how it works.

FDIC insurance is per depositor, per ownership category. Ownership categories include single accounts, joint accounts, certain retirement accounts such as IRAs and trust accounts, among others.

A joint account for the two of you would be covered up to $500,000, or $250,000 for each owner. A second joint account at the same bank would not increase your insurance coverage. If you had one joint account plus two single accounts, then your total coverage at the bank would be $1 million ($500,000 for the joint account, plus $250,000 for each individual account).

This assumes none of the accounts has beneficiaries. Naming one or more beneficiaries turns either joint or single accounts into trust accounts, for insurance purposes. Each owner of a trust account is covered up to $250,000 per beneficiary, to a maximum of $1.25 million for five or more beneficiaries.

Is your ex alive? It matters when calculating these Social Security benefits

Dear Liz: You say that people can receive divorced survivor benefits while remarried but only if they married at 60 or later. I am 75 and getting married soon. I hoped to continue to receive my deceased ex-husband’s benefits. We were married for 30 years. When I finally connected with an actual live person in the Social Security office, I was told that is incorrect and I will lose his benefits.

Answer: Social Security rules for spousal and survivor benefits are complicated. Divorce adds another layer of complexity. It’s understandable that many people get confused, but you’d hope the Social Security reps could get this right.

Divorced spousal benefits — the benefits someone gets from an ex’s work record while the ex is still alive — are what end when someone remarries. If your ex is dead and you receive divorced survivor benefits, you can continue receiving those if you remarry at 60 or later.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.