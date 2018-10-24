The promise of better airline seating may hold an uncomfortable truth

You may might automatically go into a stupor when the talk turns to legislation involving the Federal Aviation Administration, and no one would blame you. If you had any interest in the recent discussion about the reauthorization act, it probably died when you realized that airline fees would continue to be what they are. Baggage fees, for instance, set a record of $4.5 billion in 2017, and that’s probably not the last record they will set, it seems certain. But what you might have missed is the discussion about airline seat sizes. Is there hope for the cramped?