After an electrifying World Series, spring training has a little extra spark this year. Will you be there?

The Chicago Cubs’ dramatic come-from-behind win to clinch the 2016 World Series electrified baseball fans, and the energy it generated promises to carry over to spring training for those who come to watch the Dodgers and Angels in Arizona’s Cactus League.

The Cactus League and its Eastern counterpart, the Florida Grapefruit League, let aficionados scope out their favorite teams and their favorite teams’ competition in a slightly more relaxed atmosphere.

About 1.9 million fans attended spring training exhibition games in 2016 at the Cactus League’s 10 ballparks, creating a $450-million economic impact, said Jeff Meyer, president of the league.

The games also give fans a chance to get an early look at up-and-comers; you may recall, for instance, a shortstop named Corey Seager who wore Dodger blue in spring 2015. Seager was the National League West’s rookie of the year for 2016.

Recent additions to Camelback Ranch, the Dodgers’ (and Chicago White Sox) spring training facility the last eight years, may look familiar to Dodgers fans. They’ll find a mini Dodgers scoreboard, resembling the DodgerVision scoreboard at Dodger Stadium.

The lineage of Dodgers representatives in the All-Star game is acknowledged with a series of oversize baseball card panels lining the Legends Walk along the park’s man-made lake.

Morning workouts begin around 9 a.m. and are open to the public free of charge. Single-game ticket prices at Camelback Ranch start at $10 per game.

The Angels are in Tempe Diablo Stadium, just minutes from the Arizona State University campus. You’ll find American League two-time MVP Mike Trout warming up for 2017 as well as slugger Albert Pujols, who is just nine home runs shy of becoming the ninth player in Major League history to slam 600 home runs.

With five years left on his 10-year contract, Pujols could surpass Barry Bonds on the all-time home-run list. He slugged 31 homers last season.

Diablo Stadium has been in continuous service longer than any of the Cactus League’s 10 venues. It dates to 1968 and underwent renovations in 1993 and 2006.

The Angels have spent their spring training time in Arizona since 1982 but didn’t start their annual regimen of preseason games until 1992. (They were included in the league from a distance when they held spring training in Palm Springs from 1966 to 1982.)

Tickets for Angels games at Diablo start at $15. Info: www.lat.ms/angelsspring

Schedules

Dodgers fans will have a chance to see the Chicago Cubs, the team that knocked them out of World Series contention, when they meet on Saturday at Sloan Park, about 20 miles from Phoenix.

On March 16, the Cubs will make their only appearance at the Camelback Ranch against the Dodgers.

The World Series champs will face the Angels on Chicago’s home-away-from-home turf in Mesa on Tuesday and again in Tempe on March 6.

And what of the Southern California rivalry between the Dodgers and the Angels? They’re scheduled to face off at Camelback on March 11 and again on March 13 in Tempe.

The two teams close out the spring training season with a three game series March 30-April 1. The first two games take place at Angel Stadium and the finale at Dodger Stadium.

Out and about

You can’t spend all your time at the park. Here’s a look at respites from the old ballgames.

The Phoenix area is home to several top-notch resort hotels, including the historic Wigwam Golf Resort Hotel (300 E. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park; [623] 935-3811, www.wigwamarizona.com; doubles from $329 during spring training). It’s just a 10-minute drive from Camelback Ranch and close to five of the Cactus League’s west valley ballparks.

The sprawling 440-acre property, built in 1929, has 54 holes of championship golf courses.

About 20 minutes from Camelback Ranch, historic downtown Glendale is a stretch of old-world charm in the middle of a rapidly expanding modern city, featuring European-style restaurants such as Haus Murphy’s (5739 W. Glendale Ave.; [623] 939-2380, www.hausmurphys.com; entrees $13-$19). This traditional German biergarten serves oversize steins of imported German brews and Bavarian specialties such as sauerbraten, goulash and more than half a dozen schnitzels, sausages and giant pretzels, often accompanied by live polka music in the evening.

The neighboring Gaslight Inn (5747 W. Glendale Ave.; [623] 934-5466, www.gaslightinnaz.com; doubles from $278 a night for two-night stays) bed and breakfast is one of the city’s oldest buildings. It contains 10 uniquely appointed rooms and the Olde Towne Glendale Wine and Beer Bar and art gallery.