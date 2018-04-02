Advertisement

Explore luxury Swiss watchmakers and the birthplace of the cuckoo clock in Germany

By Anne Harnagel
Apr 02, 2018 | 5:50 AM
The eye-catching façade of the historic town hall in Basel, Switzerland, features a charming clock and painted frescos.  (Shutterstock)

Time will fly on a nine-day tour that introduces participants to some of Switzerland's luxury watchmakers as well as the world-famous cuckoo clocks of Germany's Black Forest.

Participants will visit Geneva, Montreaux, Neuchâtel, Bern, Basel and Zurich in Switzerland as well as the Black Forest region, birthplace of the cuckoo clock.

Highlights include Bern's Zytlogge, a landmark clock tower built in 13th century, the Haute Horlogerie workshop in Geneva, Switzerland's oldest watchmaking school, and the museums of the International Watch Co., Corum and Audemars Piguet.

In Germany, participants will visit the world's largest cuckoo clock and a family-owned workshop that has been handcrafting cuckoo clocks since the 1860s.

Dates: Custom dates

Price: From $4,499 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, breakfasts, seven private tours and museum admissions. International airfare not included.

Info: Zicasso

World's biggest cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas, will set sail in Europe

