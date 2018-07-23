Cycling tour of Taiwan visits villages, jungles and the beach

Cycle mountain roads, explore jungles and visit indigenous villages of south Taiwan on a new five-day excursion offered by Grasshopper Adventures.
The family-friendly tour, which departs from and returns to Kaohsiung, Taiwan’s second-largest city, includes biking through of jungles of the Hengchun Peninsula, swimming at beautiful Baisha Beach, and hiking in Kenting National Park in search of wildlife.
Optional activities include surfing, kayaking and Jeep touring. Group size limited to 14.
Dates: Oct.21-27 and Dec. 23-29. 2019 dates also available.
Price: From $1,590 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, most meals, bicycles (including kids’ bikes), support vehicle and English- and Mandarin-speaking guides. International airfare not included.
Info: Grasshopper Adventures, (818) 921-7101