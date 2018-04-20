Tour highlights African American sites around Washington

Honor the historic contributions of African Americans on a four-day tour this fall to the nation's capital, offered by Friendly Excursions.
Highlights include a three-hour visit to the new National Museum of African American History and Culture as well as stops at the Martin Luther King Jr. and Lincoln memorials, the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, Howard University and the African American Civil War Memorial.
Dates: Nov. 1-5
Price: $1,899 per person, double occupancy; $2,299 single occupancy. $50 discount if booked by May 1. Includes round-trip airfare, four nights' accommodations, four breakfasts and farewell dinner, motor coach transportation and tour director.
Info: Friendly Excursions, (818) 353-7726
Twitter: @latimestravel
ALSO