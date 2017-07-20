Go rolling on the Mississippi River this Christmas on the American Queen

Enjoy the Christmas holidays on a cruise along the lower Mississippi River from Memphis to New Orleans aboard the American Queen.
Port calls in Mississippi include Greenville, Vicksburg and Natchez, where passengers can explore historic homes decorated for the holidays and shop at the Christmas market on the grounds of the Rosalie Mansion.
In Louisiana, there’s time to enjoy strolling carolers in St. Francisville and shop at another Christmas market on the grounds of the Nottoway Plantation.
Highlights include a plantation dinner onboard the American Queen before returning to Nottoway and a demonstration of a traditional Southern ball followed by a holiday gala with dancing, dessert and cocktails.
Dates: Dec. 17-26
Price: From $1,799 per person, double occupancy. Includes complimentary hotel stay in Memphis the night before sailing, all on-board meals, wine and beer; hop-on, hop-off shore excursions in each port and lectures by an onboard historian. Additional fees for premium on-shore excursions.
Info: American Queen Steamboat Co., (888) 749-5280
