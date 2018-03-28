Enjoy wildlife-viewing drives and a luxury lodge stay in Botswana

Get to know the people and wildlife of Botswana on a weeklong tour that includes canoe travel and drives to see elephants, hyena, leopard, wildebeest, meerkats and other animals.
The tour includes two nights at a mobile bush camp in the lush Khwai River in the northern part of the country and four nights at the luxury Lodge at Feline Fields in the Kalahari Desert.
The trip begins with game drives and the opportunity to explore the Okavango Delta by Mokoro canoe or to venture to Chobe National Park, known for its large herds of elephants.
After participants spend two nights at the bush camp, they will fly by helicopter to the lodge for four nights.
Dates: Based on availability
Price: From $6,750 per person. Includes accommodations, all meals, helicopter transfer between Khwai and the lodge, all activities and a donation to the Feline Fields Trust. International airfare is not included.
Info: Lodge at Feline Fields
