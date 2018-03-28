Advertisement

Enjoy wildlife-viewing drives and a luxury lodge stay in Botswana

By Rosemary McClure
Mar 28, 2018 | 5:50 AM
Enjoy wildlife-viewing drives and a luxury lodge stay in Botswana
Game drives are included in a weeklong Feline Fields stay in Botswana. (The Lodge at Feline Fields)

Get to know the people and wildlife of Botswana on a weeklong tour that includes canoe travel and drives to see elephants, hyena, leopard, wildebeest, meerkats and other animals.

The tour includes two nights at a mobile bush camp in the lush Khwai River in the northern part of the country and four nights at the luxury Lodge at Feline Fields in the Kalahari Desert.

Advertisement

The trip begins with game drives and the opportunity to explore the Okavango Delta by Mokoro canoe or to venture to Chobe National Park, known for its large herds of elephants.

After participants spend two nights at the bush camp, they will fly by helicopter to the lodge for four nights.

Dates: Based on availability

Price: From $6,750 per person. Includes accommodations, all meals, helicopter transfer between Khwai and the lodge, all activities and a donation to the Feline Fields Trust. International airfare is not included.

Info: Lodge at Feline Fields

ALSO

Style meets waves on Cunard's New York Fashion Week cruise in September

In San Francisco, you simply don't need a car on Market Street and the waterfront

A trip on Route 66 proves to be uncharted territory for a master planner

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

Advertisement
Advertisement