Photographer on small-ship cruise helps you focus on wildlife of Panama and Costa Rica

More than one-quarter of Costa Rica is protected parkland, full of rainforests, beaches, mangrove forests and coral reefs — ideal environments in which to burnish your photo skills.
A new small-ship trip from OneOcean Expeditions will take advantage of the diverse locales for a nine-night voyage that begins in Costa Rica and concludes in Panama.
Highlights include visits to the Nicoya Peninsula and Manuel Antonio National Park in Costa Rica, and the Panama Canal in Panama. Jeff Topham, a Vancouver, Canada-based photographer, writer and documentary filmmaker, will be aboard
Dates: April 23-May 2
Prices: From $3,995 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals, photo tips, adventure concierge service, paddleboards, kayaks and other activities. International airfare not included.
Info: OneOcean Expeditions, (855) 416-2326