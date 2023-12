La Costa Atlántica beaches are one of the most popular summer destinations for Argentines. For many in South America, the holidays means beach vacations, when the summer is in full bloom. I used to go to La Costa Atlántica with my grandma every year. Now, when I go back, I remember all those memories and honor her memory.

(Milagros Pochat / For De Los)

Milagros Pochat is a visual artist and writer from Buenos Aires.