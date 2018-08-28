Advertisement

See these cheetahs? Sign on to Kenya safari and you'll see even more wildlife

By Rosemary McClure
Aug 28, 2018 | 6:10 AM
See these cheetahs? Sign on to Kenya safari and you'll see even more wildlife
Classic Escapes' Kenya tour includes game drives to see cheetahs and other wildlife in several parks throughout the nation. (Classic Escapes)

Meet the iconic beasts of the Kenyan bush on a 12-day tour organized by Classic Escapes.

The itinerary includes Nairobi, Samburu National Reserve, Buffalo Springs Reserve, Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Lake Nakuru National Park and the Maasai Mara.

Advertisement

Participants will see animals such as lions, elephants, hippos, zebras and giraffes.　　

Dates: Nov. 1-11; other dates to be determined.

Price: From $4,295 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, some meals, round-trip airport transfers, game-viewing drives, park entry fees and emergency evacuation insurance. International airfare not included.　

Info: Classic Escapes, (800) 627-1244

ALSO

Yes, America, you can still visit Cuba. And the feds have softened their warnings

Free hostel stays for travelers who volunteer to do good on their vacation

Can't wait for your next trip? Check out these services and apps designed to make travel easier

Advertisement
Advertisement