See these cheetahs? Sign on to Kenya safari and you'll see even more wildlife

Meet the iconic beasts of the Kenyan bush on a 12-day tour organized by Classic Escapes.
The itinerary includes Nairobi, Samburu National Reserve, Buffalo Springs Reserve, Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Lake Nakuru National Park and the Maasai Mara.
Participants will see animals such as lions, elephants, hippos, zebras and giraffes.
Dates: Nov. 1-11; other dates to be determined.
Price: From $4,295 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, some meals, round-trip airport transfers, game-viewing drives, park entry fees and emergency evacuation insurance. International airfare not included.
Info: Classic Escapes, (800) 627-1244
