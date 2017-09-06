Papua New Guineau river cruise takes you to see remote villages and ancient rain forests

If you’d like to explore a region that's largely untouched by mass tourism, set your sights on Papua New Guinea, one of the world's last great frontiers.

Cruise operator Coral Expeditions has scheduled a series of weeklong trips down the Sepik River, which flows 700 miles through the country, providing access to villages and towns that are largely inaccessible by road.

The river cruises, which depart from from the town of Madang on the northern coast of the country, will visit tribes that have had little contact with the modern world.

Passengers also will see some of the oldest rain forests in the world and wildlife found only in the jungles of Papua New Guinea.

Dates: Seven-day, six-night voyages scheduled Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27.

Price: From $3,981 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals and excursions. International airfare not included.

Info: Coral Expeditions, (888) 358-1325

