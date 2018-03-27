Study spiders and hike the jungle on Amazon River tour in Peru

Travel the Amazon River, explore the forest floor and spend time with scientists in the Peruvian jungle on a 10-day workshop that focuses on conservation and wildlife.
International Expeditions has organized a trip that gives participants an opportunity to join experts for hands-on investigations and science research projects.
Highlights include hiking jungle trails and nighttime boat excursions, studying insects and spiders, and visiting a shaman for insight into local communities' traditions and culture.
Expeditions begin and end in Lima, Peru.
Dates: June 24-July 3
Price: From $3,299 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, meals, excursions, expedition leader, guides and subject-matter experts and transportation. International and in-country airfare not included.
Info: International Expeditions, (800) 633-4734
ALSO