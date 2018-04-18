Closeup of Washington's Puget Sound on new five-day cruise

View islands, rain forests and mountains, and watch for killer whales from your stateroom balcony on American Cruise Line's new five-day Highlights of the Puget Sound tour.
The cruise explores the sheltered arm of ocean between Seattle and the mainland of Washington state to the east and the Olympic Peninsula to the west.
The fall cruise, a round-trip voyage from Seattle, takes passengers to Anacortes, Friday Harbor and Port Townsend, where they see wildlife including eagles, seals and marine birds.
Excursions include a Deception Pass jet-boat tour, whale-watching in Friday Harbor and salmon-tasting in Anacortes.
Dates: Oct. 13, 17, 21 and 25
Price: From $2,645, including accommodations, meals, daily cocktail hour, Wi-Fi, activities and educational programs. Airfare not included.
Info: American Cruise Line, (800) 814-6880
