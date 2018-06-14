Sample bites, bikes and brews on tour offered by Santa Barbara hotel

Go on an epic mountain bike ride, enjoy a picnic on the beach and get a taste of Santa Barbara’s local craft brew scene during a Central Coast mini-vacation.
This three-night, four-day tour is based at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, formerly the Fess Parker Resort, which completed a $14 million renovation in April.
Participants take a three-hour guided ride along the California Coast with customized picnic lunch and spend time at the Set restaurant to taste appetizers and local craft brews.
Dates: Available through Oct. 1.
Price: From $2,127, double occupancy. Includes Wi-Fi; a guided tour for two with picnic lunch; mountain bike and safety gear; cocktails, or local craft beers, and flatbread at the Set.
Info: Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, (805) 564-4333
