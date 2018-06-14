Advertisement

Sample bites, bikes and brews on tour offered by Santa Barbara hotel

By
Jun 14, 2018 | 5:30 AM
Sample bites, bikes and brews on tour offered by Santa Barbara hotel
Enjoy the beach and bike tour during a stay at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. (Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort)

Go on an epic mountain bike ride, enjoy a picnic on the beach and get a taste of Santa Barbara’s local craft brew scene during a Central Coast mini-vacation.

This three-night, four-day tour is based at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, formerly the Fess Parker Resort, which completed a $14 million renovation in April.

Advertisement

Participants take a three-hour guided ride along the California Coast with customized picnic lunch and spend time at the Set restaurant to taste appetizers and local craft brews.

Dates: Available through Oct. 1.

Price: From $2,127, double occupancy. Includes Wi-Fi; a guided tour for two with picnic lunch; mountain bike and safety gear; cocktails, or local craft beers, and flatbread at the Set.

Info: Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, (805) 564-4333

ALSO

Bounce in a dune buggy on a sandy weekend escape to Pismo Beach

A SloCal road trip gives you a geographic, climatological super sampler

From baseball to date shakes, these four California road trips are made for families

Advertisement
Advertisement