Lifestyle

The 50 best beaches in Southern California

By Christopher Reynolds
Kailyn BrownJeanette MarantosAdam TschornDeborah VankinDeborah NetburnJackie Connor and Darlene Conolly Shoemaker
Videography by 
Allen J. Schaben
For Subscribers
You’re lounging on your back, saltwater coating your lips, sand between your toes. And you think to yourself: “Now this is a great beach.”

When you visit the 50 beaches from San Diego to Santa Barbara on The Times’ best beaches list, we want you to feel like you’re having one of those oh-so-California beach days. Reporters visited more than 200 miles of coastline, picking through hundreds of beaches. We prioritized ease of use (although some have a more remote feel) and special amenities — like firepits, volleyball courts, camping, surf conditions and views. Most have accessibility options, all but three have bathrooms (cleanliness varies), and they’re almost evenly split in terms of dog-friendliness.

The majority of beaches on the list tend to pass water quality tests during the summer. As noted in their descriptions, a handful don’t have test scores but are near high-scoring sites or received temporary water-quality warnings this summer at limited spots. At a few beaches, the water quality typically meets standards in most areas but not in some sections. Bacteria levels may increase for a variety of reasons, including contamination runoff from storm drains, poor water circulation, water depth and high heat. (A good rule of thumb: Don’t swim near outfalls.) You can check for updates through the county public health departments of Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego as well as Heal the Bay. Even if water quality dips, there are other ways to enjoy these beaches.

While leisure was our guiding light, our list — which is grouped by county below, starting with San Diego — also underscores the importance of public access. Some of these beaches might not exist as they do today if not for a 1976 state coastal protection law unlike any other in the country. Over decades, the law has been used to save firepits; add bathrooms, parking, trails and acreage; and force a private club to drop discriminatory membership rules.

“The general public in California, they don’t think about public access to the beach because they’ve always had it,” said Linda Locklin, the California Coastal Commission’s coastal access program manager. “There are a lot of insidious ways that public access can be undermined and is being undermined all the time.” Her comments call to mind private guards previously stationed at Malibu beaches.

So in the spirit of recognizing aquatic splendor, we’re also celebrating beach access. “The California coast is California’s commons,” after all, as Locklin said.

— Brittany Levine Beckman

People walk along the beach around sunset at Windansea in San Diego, California. Photographed in June 2024.
(Alan Nakkash / For The Times)

Windansea

La Jolla Beach
By Darlene Conolly Shoemaker
On a sunny day, Windansea gives off tropical island vibes as its pristine water rushes over white sand and rock fingers jut into the surf. There isn’t a ton of space on the sand, but the scenery is worth it. Plan on solo sunbathing or visiting with small groups.

The surfing subculture makes Windansea iconic. “There’s a huge lineage of surf history here,” said Windansea local and professional big wave surfer Jojo Roper. “It was a hot spot for surfers from around the world in the 1950s and ’60s, so the locals built a shack to shelter themselves from the sun.” The palm frond shack is still maintained by the Windansea Surf Club.

The waves are best suited for experienced surfers, but spectators along the sand are welcome. ”Respect and proper surf etiquette are expected,” Roper said.

Another must-see while you’re in the area is the La Jolla Cove. Located about a mile north, the cove is one of the most unique sites in all of California due to its incredible biodiversity. Unfortunately, this abundance of sea life leads to high bacteria concentrations, so swimming or wading at the Cove is not advised.

Best for: Sunset views, sunbathing, watching the surf

Bathrooms: No

Parking: Small free lot and free street parking

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: No, but anyone can enjoy stunning sunset views from the water frontage road, Neptune Place.

What’s nearby: Don Carlos Taco Shop (has vegetarian options), El Pescador Fish Market and Mitch’s Surf Shop have been La Jolla staples for decades.
A surfer walks along the shoreline of Avalanche at Ocean Beach in San Diego, California. Photographed in June 2024.
(Alan Nakkash / For The Times)

Avalanche Beach

San Diego Beach
By Darlene Conolly Shoemaker
There’s no better place in San Diego to meet up with a big group for an all-day beach hang than Avalanche in San Diego’s Ocean Beach neighborhood. Located between Lifeguard Towers 3 and 5, this stretch of beach provides a plethora of volleyball courts, a handful of first-come, first-served firepits, restrooms with outdoor showers and plenty of free beach parking just steps from the sand, making it super convenient to tote bulky gear to the water’s edge.

During summer months, this section of beach is for swimmers only between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., so it’s a great place to go for a dip without getting tangled in surfers. Head a few steps to the north, just beyond Stub Jetty where Lifeguard Tower 5 sits, and you’ll find the only 24-hour off-leash dog beach in the city of San Diego. To the south, you’ll see the iconic Ocean Beach pier, but it’s no longer accessible due to damage from high surf.

Best for: Large groups, dogs, nightlife

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Large, free lot and free street parking

Dog-friendly: There’s an off-leash dog beach on the north side of Stub Jetty/Lifeguard Tower 5.

ADA-accessible: Beach access mats and manually operated beach wheelchairs provided at Ocean Beach Lifeguard Station, located at Abbott Street and Santa Monica Avenue.

What’s nearby: Rent a surfboard and wetsuit at the Shed OB and, after catching a few waves, stop by Blue Water Seafood for a blueberry margarita at happy hour, 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
People ride the roller coaster at Belmont Park in San Diego, California. Photographed in June 2024.
(Alan Nakkash / For The Times)

Belmont Park at Mission Beach

San Diego Beach
By Darlene Conolly Shoemaker
The boardwalk and beach abutting Belmont Park attract an eclectic crowd. The amusement park offers more than a dozen rides and numerous attractions, including a rock climbing wall, escape room, zipline, mini golf and old-school arcade. The Giant Dipper Rollercoaster built in 1925 is one of the last fully operational wooden roller coasters in the nation. The Plunge, an iconic indoor swimming pool, also was constructed in 1925, although the pool has been renovated.

The rest of Mission Beach is mellower, with neighborly locals and some tourists. Just steps away from Belmont Park is Mission Bay, which is ideal for kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding or shore hangs. However, the water quality in the bay is often poor and swimming is not recommended.

Best for: Families, high-energy groups

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Several free lots including a small one on the north side of the park, a large one on the south side and another large one across Mission Boulevard

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: Beach access mats and manually operated or power beach wheelchairs are available at Mission Beach Lifeguard Station.

What’s nearby: The Sandbar offers ocean-view dining on its sky deck. Rent a bike at Hamel’s and cruise the boardwalk for a traditional San Diego beach experience.
Surfers walk with their boards at Tourmaline Canyon in San Diego, California. Photographed in June 2024.
(Alan Nakkash / For The Times)

Tourmaline Canyon

San Diego Beach
By Darlene Conolly Shoemaker
In the 1960s, tension between surfers and residents who didn’t like them was high in San Diego, leading to protests and animated City Council meetings. “After fighting with the surf community for years, the city decided to develop Tourmaline Canyon and make it into Tourmaline Surfing Park for them,” said Jen Smith, two-time Women’s Longboard World Champion and manager of Soul Grind Skateboard Shop in Pacific Beach, “but it was actually a way to corral all the surfers into one location and keep them off the other beaches.”

Smith knows the Canyon better than most. There’s an annual surf competition here bearing her name, the Jen Smith Aloha Invitational. The contest is a tribute to local legend Skip Frye’s internationally renowned surfboard design; invited contestants are encouraged to ride surfcraft built in the style and spirit of his Glider longboard.

Not only is Tourmaline one of the best breaks in San Diego County for learning to surf today, but it’s also a magnet for more advanced surfers, longboarders in particular. If you’re looking to jump in the water sans surfboard, head south a few blocks to find a blackballed swimming area.

Best for: Surfing

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Free lot

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: No ADA-specific amenities, but there’s a wide, concrete ramp leading down to the sand (it may be rocky at the bottom at times).

What’s nearby: Rent a surfboard (or even take a board shaping class!) and grab a coffee at Surf Lounge; savor a cinnamon roll or croissant from Wayfarer Bread & Pastry.
People take selfies and hang out at La Jolla Shores in San Diego, California. Photographed in June 2024.
(Alan Nakkash / For The Times)

La Jolla Shores

La Jolla Beach
By Darlene Conolly Shoemaker
The laundry list of things to do at this beach, locally referred to as the Shores, includes kayaking through the La Jolla sea caves, taking scuba diving lessons, throwing parties with up to 80 people in Kellogg Park, learning to surf, snorkeling with massive schools of leopard sharks (usually during the summer and fall months) and hosting a beach bonfire.

You’ll need to make reservations for kayaking tours well in advance since spots fill up quickly during summer months. Expect to see harbor seals, sea lions, garibaldi and brown pelicans while gliding along the water.

The south end of the beach is known as one of the best beaches for young kids to play in the ocean since the surf is generally gentle, and the water is sheltered from south wind turbulence that often plagues San Diego beaches in early summer months. The cherry on top is Kellogg Park with its beachfront playground and huge grass area with small, climbable trees.

Best for: Families, surfing and kayaking the Matlahuayl State Marine Reserve

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Large free lot and free street parking

Dog-friendly: No, but leashed dogs are permitted on Kellogg Park grass.

ADA-accessible: Beach access mats and manually operated beach wheelchairs are available at La Jolla Shores Lifeguard Station.

What’s nearby: The original Jeff’s, opened in 1974, was once the best place to grab a burger and milkshake after spending hours on the beach, but it closed a few years ago. So two other guys named Jeff teamed up in 2022 to launch Jeffs’ Beach Burgers in the same location with essentially the same menu.
The colorful cliff faces at Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego, California.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

North Torrey Pines State Beach

San Diego Beach
By Darlene Conolly Shoemaker
If you’re looking to enjoy the sea and sand without drama, make your way to North Torrey Pines State Beach. Just make sure you’re at the correct end. South Torrey can get crowded because it’s the entry point for the 1,500-acre Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve.

The concrete beach access path adjacent to the North Torrey bathrooms offers unbeatable, up-close views of the Los Peñasquitos Lagoon and its confluence with the ocean. However, space on the sand can be limited around the river mouth, particularly during higher tides. So if you’re looking for more room, access the beach using the gravel trail located at the furthest north corner of the North Torrey Pines State Beach parking lot.

About five miles south of North Torrey, there’s another great option for escaping the masses: Black’s Beach. Park at the Torrey Pines Gliderport free of charge and you’ll find a well-maintained bluff trail. Make sure you’re ready to hoof your way back up the 370-foot cliffs. “Black’s Beach is a uniquely beautiful stretch of shoreline,” said Zach Plopper, the Surfrider Foundation’s senior environmental director. “Its towering cliffs provide habitat for peregrine falcons while offshore, dolphins, sharks, whales and fish find refuge.

A part of the beach is also a known hot spot for nudists.

Best for: Low-key crowds, beach walks, hiking trails nearby

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: $15 for Torrey Pines North Beach lot, but there’s free street parking along Carmel Valley Road near the lot entrance.

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: No

What’s nearby: Grab a burrito at Roberto’s and coffee at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters. The reserve also offers guided hikes and mindful walks.
Powerhouse Park Beach in Del Mar, California.
(Liv Paggiarino / Los Angeles Times)

Powerhouse Park

Del Mar Beach
By Darlene Conolly Shoemaker
The Tot Lot playground keeps young kids occupied and the waves at nearby 15th Street cater to surfers of all skill levels, with a sandy shoreline that’s great for beginners and a rocky reef forming the intermediate/advanced portion of the lineup. Check out the Summer Twilight Concerts.

Best for: Surfing, families, dogs

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Metered street parking ($4 per hour) nearby, free street parking if you walk a couple of blocks. Seagrove Parking Lot starts at $30 for 2 hours.

Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs permitted year-round; no dogs allowed in Tot Lot playground.

ADA-accessible: Concrete ramps lead to sand from Powerhouse Park; the nearby Del Mar Lifeguard Headquarters at 17th Street provides beach access mats and beach wheelchairs.

What’s nearby: Swing by the original Board & Brew location for drool-worthy sandwiches and sign up for private surf lessons at Surf Sessions. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club presents horse racing July 20 through Sept. 8.
SOLANA BEACH, CALIFORNIA-JANUARY 30, 2020: People spend time at Fletcher Cove on January 30, 2020, in Solana Beach, California. (Photo By Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Fletcher Cove

Solana Beach Beach
By Darlene Conolly Shoemaker
Whether you’re looking to catch rays or host a barbecue with a view, Fletcher Cove is a great venue for beach lovers of all ages. The city of Solana Beach maintains the park’s grass lawns, mini amphitheater, playground and half basketball court in excellent condition. Overlooking Fletcher Cove from the north, there’s a peaceful succulent garden featuring concrete picnic tables ornamented with beautifully designed sea-themed mosaics.

A massive replenishment project completed last March filled what once was a tiny strip between the water and cliffs with more than 700,000 cubic yards of sand. As a result, Fletcher Cove is now a sandy delight.

Located less than half a mile from the Solana Beach train station, Fletcher Cove is one of San Diego County’s most accessible beaches by public transport. Be sure to check out the city’s summer concert series, Concerts at the Cove.

Best for: Families, surfing, pickup basketball

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Free lots at Fletcher Cove Park and across South Sierra Avenue, along with free street parking

Dog-friendly: No dogs permitted on the beach, but leashed dogs allowed on the grass.

ADA-accessible: A concrete ramp leads to the sand and beach wheelchairs are provided by Solana Beach Marine Safety Department on a first-come, first-served basis.

What’s nearby: Grab a pint brewed in-house at the original Pizza Port location, or scope the ocean view during brunch at Naked Cafe.
People play beach volleyball at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas, California.
(Liv Paggiarino / Los Angeles Times)

Moonlight Beach

Encinitas Beach
By Darlene Conolly Shoemaker
Moonlight Beach has everything a beach enthusiast could want. There’s lots of parking and plenty of room on the beach — especially since the completion of a massive sand replenishment project last spring. It has restrooms, showers, a concession stand with beach rentals, volleyball courts, a playground and firepits.

Those looking to surf will need to walk a couple of blocks north or south of Moonlight to get away from the strictly enforced swimming areas.

“Moonlight is a tourist beach and a locals beach commingling,” notes Encinitas resident and World Surf League commentator Chris Cote. “And within two blocks there are so many great dining options that are walkable from the sand.”

Best for: Families, large groups

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Free lot and street parking

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: Beach wheelchairs are available at Moonlight Beach Marine Safety Center on a first-come, first-served basis.

What’s nearby: Savor handmade ice cream at Cali Cream and grab Mexican food to-go at Raul’s Shack.
The marine layer rolls in at Robert C. Frazee State Beach in Carlsbad, California.
(Liv Paggiarino / Los Angeles Times)

Robert C. Frazee State Beach

Carlsbad Beach
By Darlene Conolly Shoemaker
At the heart of bustling Carlsbad Village is Robert C. Frazee State Beach, the northernmost beach within the larger Carlsbad State Beach complex.

Despite being close to shops, hotels and restaurants, what locals just call State Beach usually is less crowded than Carlsbad’s other beaches. There’s a walking path with great views along the top of the bluff paralleling Carlsbad Boulevard as well as a concrete seawall path for walking along the sand. Head south on either toward the Hubbs trail overlooking Agua Hedionda Lagoon.

“The sandbars aren’t as good as they used to be when I was a kid,” said Brent Reilly, who grew up surfing at State Beach. “But there’s plenty of sand for laying out a towel and umbrella compared to other beaches near downtown Carlsbad.”

State Beach also provides volleyball courts on the sand.

(Note: There’s no water quality data for Frazee but one block north, at the end of Carlsbad Village Drive, no significant contamination was detected during tests.)

Best for: Coastal walks, sunbathing, night-time Village strolls

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Small free lot at Ocean Street and Oak Avenue; free street parking

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: An asphalt ramp leads down to the beach, and there’s a concrete seawall path.

What’s nearby: A must-try is GONZO! Ramen, but if hot broth doesn’t mesh with your idea of a beach day, there are dozens of dining and shopping options along Grand Avenue and Carlsbad Village Drive.
A surfer getting some big air while surfing.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

San Onofre State Beach

Camp Pendleton Beach
By Jackie Connor
Every year, 2.5 million visitors head to San Onofre’s sandy cobblestone shores, making it one of the top five most visited California state parks. It’s iconic in the surfing world; Steve Long, founder of the San Onofre Parks Foundation, calls it the “crucible” of modern surf culture.

“This amazing natural resource has a fascinating cultural history — home to the native Acjachemen nation, and also to the Camp Pendleton [military base], San Onofre has always featured gentle rolling waves and a lot of history,” said Long. “It is considered the spot where surfing developed as [it] exploded in the 1960s.”

“San O” boasts 6.5 miles of beach that extends from the bluffs to Cottons Point, which is in front of President Richard Nixon’s former home, called the Western White House.

San Onofre also features a volleyball court, outdoor showers and the San Mateo and Bluffs campgrounds, and it’s ideal for picnics. During the summer, the San Onofre Parks Foundation hosts a speaker series as well as other educational events and pop-up shops.

Best for: Surfing, stand-up paddleboarding, lounging, picnics

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: $15 a day in the lot; a dirt road along the beach has parking areas

Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed at the Trails park and paved areas but not on the sand.

ADA-accessible: One free beach wheelchair is available. To reserve, call the lifeguard tower at (949) 366-8592 any day during peak season (June 1 through Sept. 15) and on weekends for off-season rental.

What’s nearby: The closest surf gear shops are the Rip Curl Outlet and Stewart Surfboards. Consider Hapa J’s for post-beach-day Hawaiian cuisine.
A surfer walking toward the ocean from the shore.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Doheny State Beach

Dana Point Beach
By Jackie Connor
California’s first official state beach opened to the public in 1931, thanks to oil tycoon Edward L. Doheny. With its throwback Beach Boy vibes, many surfers flock here with vintage longboards to ride the perfectly peeling gentle waves that break over a sandy rocky bottom. Be sure to brush up on your surf etiquette; this is a popular spot.

Bordering the Dana Point Harbor, Doheny, known to locals as “Doho,” also is a great spot for picnicking.

Each year, Doheny hosts several music and cultural festivals, such as the Doheny Surf & Art Festival and Ohana Festival.

(Note: While Doheny generally is safe to swim, bacteria levels prompted swim warnings near San Juan Creek this summer. Check the O.C. County Public Health website for water sample updates.)

Best for: Surfing, families, picnics, outdoor entertainment

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: $15 a day in a paved lot with limited space

Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed in paved areas but not on the sand.

ADA-accessible: Several beach wheelchairs are available. For more information, call Doheny State Lifeguards at (949) 496-6162.

What’s nearby: Within the state park, check out the visitor center as well as a small aquarium and gift shop. Doho Cafe serves beach bites and has a dog menu. It also rents bikes and surreys, surfboards, wetsuits and volleyballs. Kamea Poke has refreshing poke bowls and Hawaiian cuisine. Jack’s Surfboards is a popular spot for surf gear and clothing.
Dana Point, CA - June 25: Beach goers enjoy nice weather at Salt Creek Beach Park in Dana Point Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Salt Creek Beach

Dana Point Beach
By Jackie Connor
Surrounded by coastal headlands as well as the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel, Salt Creek Beach Park is a popular spot for surfers, swimmers and families. Its nearly mile-long soft white sand beach hosts surf competitions and surf team practices and attracts beach enthusiasts lured by the offshore rock reef. There’s a designated surf area in the summer. In the winter, tide pool exploration — watch out for hermit crabs and sea urchins — is a popular activity.

“We come to Salt Creek because it feels a little more secluded, a little more off the beaten path,” said Brent Gardner, Mission Viejo resident. “There’s not a lot of people here. There’s enough open space to keep everyone away from each other so we can enjoy our time here.”

Amenities include picnic tables, outdoor showers, half-court basketball and a 10-mile paved beach trail (expect strollers and dogs).

Best for: Families, surfing, walking, lounging, tide pools

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: $1 per hour in a paved lot atop the bluff

Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are welcome along the paved beach path and in the grassy areas of the park.

ADA-accessible: There is one wheelchair available. Call OC Lifeguards at (949) 276-5050.

What’s nearby: Check out Young’s Beach Shack for seafood and beach picnic provisions, and Beach Hut Deli, which makes a mean sandwich. If you’re up for a short drive, visit Hobie Surf Shop.
Beach goers walk along the Aliso Beach and play in the water. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Aliso Beach

Laguna Beach Beach
By Jackie Connor
Located directly off Pacific Coast Highway, Aliso Beach is hard to miss. The relaxing beach features a playground, tide pools and beautiful views of a stretch of coves to the north.

Aliso Beach is also a premier skimboarding spot with sand that slopes toward the shore break, which can be dangerous for swimmers during a swell. Considered a marine protected area, its tide pools offer an up-close opportunity to observe ocean life.

Best for: Lounging, views, skimboarding, tide pools

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Aliso Beach West is an hourly lot at the beachside. Aliso Beach East is an hourly lot connected by a tunnel under Pacific Coast Highway on the inland side. Parking is $3 per hour.

Dog-friendly: Dogs must be on a leash at all times. From June 15 through Sept. 10, dogs are allowed before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

ADA-accessible: One manual wheelchair is available on a first-come, first-served basis, from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily. Call (949) 497-0310.

What’s nearby: The Lost Pier Café sits at the southern end of the beach and offers snacks and drinks and three-hour firepit rentals for $85. For a more upscale experience, the Ranch Resort across the street offers dining, a golf course and a spa in addition to accommodations.
Laguna Beach, CA - June 20: Beach goers enjoy nice weather at Treasure Island Beach in Laguna Beach Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Treasure Island Beach

Laguna Beach Beach
By Jackie Connor
True to its name, this beach is a treasure trove of beauty. Co-managed by the Montage Resort and the city of Laguna Beach, Treasure Island features pristine, clean beaches, a protected cove with calmer waters and some of the clearest water in Laguna Beach. Expect to see kelp forests, garibaldi and rock outcroppings.

“While, like other cities, we do have large, sandy areas, our coves and smaller beaches make our city special,” said Kai Bond, city of Laguna Beach marine safety captain.

A walking path that traces the outskirts of the Montage Resort takes you from the parking garage located off Wesley Drive to Christmas Beach, where you can access more coves via a ramp.

Best for: Snorkeling, sunbathing, swimming, scuba diving, lounging

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: An hourly lot is located off Wesley Drive for $2.75 per hour with a maximum of three hours, in addition to metered parking along Pacific Coast Highway across the street from the Montage Resort.

Dog-friendly: Dogs must be on a leash at all times. From June 15 through Sept. 10, dogs are allowed before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.

ADA-accessible: A concrete ramp is located at the southern end of the Montage Resort. ADA parking spaces are in the parking garage off Wesley Drive.

What’s nearby: Starfish features Asian fusion cuisine. For a more upscale experience, the Montage Resort offers dining with picturesque views.
A child digging in the sand at a beach, with a tower and the shoreline in the background.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Victoria Beach

Laguna Beach Beach
By Jackie Connor
Victoria Beach is famous for the Pirate Tower, an Orange County historical landmark. The 60-foot tower was originally built as an enclosed staircase in 1926 by William E. Brown, a state senator from Los Angeles. Harold Kendrick, the cliffside home’s next owner, dressed up the whimsical tower in pirate decor and would hide coins and candy in cracks and crevices for kids to find.

Beyond the Instagrammable tower, visitors will find a stretch of sandy white beach perfect for sunbathing and blue water ideal for bodysurfing. Be warned: The parking situation is a drag.

Best for: Photos, chilling, views, walking, bodysurfing, swimming

Bathrooms: No

Parking: Parking is limited to open space along Pacific Coast Highway, but Laguna Beach offers a free Summer Breeze trolley service that stops along the highway.

Dog-friendly: Dogs are allowed but must be leashed. No dogs are allowed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from June 15 through Sept. 10.

ADA-accessible: No

What’s nearby: The Drake hotel is a short distance from Victoria Beach and has intimate evening dining and live entertainment.
Laguna Beach, CA - June 20: Beach goers enjoy cooling off at Main Beach in Laguna Beach Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Main Beach

Laguna Beach Beach
By Jackie Connor
Main Beach, arguably the heart of Laguna Beach, runs between the Heisler Park Gazebo to the north and Hotel Laguna to the south. Along this half-mile sandy beach, you’ll find beachgoers sunbathing and swimming, a crowd playing basketball on a small court and, if it’s low tide, people observing the tide pool creatures. Stroll to the south end of the wooden boardwalk and you’ll see a few volleyball courts that host nonstop games during the summer.

Best for: Lounging, swimming, tide pools, shopping

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Metered parking is available along Pacific Coast Highway and in lots at 234 Broadway St., 322 Forest Ave., 243 Ocean Ave. and 225 Ocean Ave. Consider the free Summer Breeze trolley service, which offers transportation to and from offsite parking.

Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs allowed, but no dogs are allowed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from June 15 through Sept. 10.

ADA-accessible: One manual and one motorized wheelchair are available on a first-come, first-served basis from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily. Chair checkout is located at the lifeguard station. Call (949) 497-0310.

What’s nearby: Cross over Pacific Coast Highway to discover some of Laguna Beach’s art galleries and a wide variety of casual and fine dining and retail shops along the Forest Avenue Promenade.
Newport Beach, CA - June 22: Beach goers enjoy nice weather at sunset at Crystal Cove State Beach in Newport Beach Saturday, June 22, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Crystal Cove State Park

Laguna Beach Beach
By Jackie Connor
Crystal Cove State Park features over three miles of coastal bluffs and paved and unpaved trails that wind down to a long stretch of beach and tide pools. The marine conservation area offers snorkeling and tide pools, with the most ideal spots between Reef and Pelican points. You might get a glimpse of garibaldi, rockfish, sea stars and bat rays, but take care to avoid disturbing this habitat.

Crystal Cove’s Historic District is home to 46 rustic beach cottages built in the 1930s near the Los Trancos Creek area. They are available for overnight rentals and range from $320 per night for a six-person cottage to $50 per night for dorm-style rooms with shared living spaces (discounted due to California Coastal Commission funding). The cottages require reservations, which open seven months in advance. You might get lucky with same-day cancellations if you have flexibility and a persistent spirit.

Best for: Snorkeling, sunbathing, hiking, tide pools

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: $15 per day across six lots between Moro Canyon and Pelican Point entrances. If visiting the Historic District, park at Los Trancos State Park lot, where rates start at $5. Take the Beachcomber Shuttle for $2 or walk a shaded, paved path to the beach.

Dog-friendly: Dogs are allowed on paved areas only.

ADA-accessible: Beach wheelchairs are provided in the Historic District and the Moro Canyon day use area. Call for availability: (949) 494-3539.

What’s nearby: The Beachcomber Cafe, a remodeled beachside bungalow, is a great way to experience historic California while fine dining on the beach. For more casual fare, visit the Shake Shack for shakes, burgers and fries.
Newport Beach, CA - April 22: A woman and a dog walk on the beach amid pleasant temperatures and gusty winds following a spring storm in Corona del Mar State Beach in Newport Beach Friday, April 22, 2022. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Corona del Mar State Beach

Corona del Mar Beach
By Jackie Connor
Opposite famous Newport Beach surf spot the Wedge, Corona del Mar State Beach features a half-mile slice of sandy beach bookended by the Newport Harbor jetty to the north and coastal cliffside to the south. The beach is mostly protected from larger swells and is ideal for swimmers and those learning to navigate the ocean. Volleyball courts and concession stands are located next to the parking lot, as are restrooms.

“When I was growing up, we would boogie board, get super tan, have bonfires and eat slushies,” said beachgoer Michael Choi. “This particular beach is great because the waves are perfect for little kids. It’s a great place to learn how to boogie board and bodysurf.”

There’s often a crowd getting slushies at the Jetty restaurant. Those seeking one of the 24 firepits arrive early because they’re first come, first served.

Best for: Swimming, bodysurfing, families, lounging, firepits

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Park in a lot off Ocean Boulevard. Hourly rates vary by time of year. Free parking is available on the surrounding streets, but watch for street sweeping days.

Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m.

ADA-accessible: Two first-come, first-served beach wheelchairs are available at Newport Beach Lifeguard headquarters at the base of Newport Pier. Call (949) 644-3047 or lifeguard dispatch at (949) 644-3177.

What’s nearby: Spot the colorful awning on PCH? That’s B. Candy, a sweet shop worth a pit stop.
Newport Beach, CA - June 07: A body surfer dives under the waves at Balboa Beach near the Balboa Pier in Newport Beach Friday, June 7, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Balboa Beach Pier

Newport Beach Beach
By Jackie Connor
Balboa Beach Pier is a quintessential California beach experience. One of two piers in Newport Beach, Balboa Beach Pier stretches out into the Pacific Ocean with Ruby’s Diner at the end. The beach features well-maintained sand that gently slopes into shore break waves. During the summertime, large south swells make this spot ideal for skimboarders, bodysurfers and experienced swimmers.

Along the paved boardwalk, visitors can rent bikes, electric scooters and surreys at shops like Balboa Beach Bicycle and Boutique. There are many restaurants, a play structure, a grassy area and restrooms close to the sand. The nearby Balboa Fun Zone has an arcade, Ferris wheel and a small harbor where you can hop aboard a short cruise or whale-watching tour.

Best for: Families, chilling, skimboarding, lounging, walking

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: The large Balboa Beach Pier parking lot has varying rates throughout the year. From May through September, it is $3.75 per hour with a six-hour maximum. Street parking is free.

Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m., with no dogs allowed at the pier.

ADA-accessible: Two first-come, first-served beach wheelchairs are available at Newport Beach Lifeguard headquarters at the base of Newport Pier. Call (949) 644-3047 or lifeguard dispatch at (949) 644-3177. Balboa Beach Pier has four ADA-accessible firepits.

What’s nearby: For a family-friendly atmosphere, try Irv’s Burgers. For harbor cruises, check out the Fun Zone Boat Company.
A surfer prepares to enter the water next to the pier at Huntington City Beach, in Huntington Beach, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said all state and local beaches in Orange County must close.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

Huntington City Beach

Huntington Beach Beach
By Jackie Connor
It is impossible to miss Huntington City Beach as you drive along Pacific Coast Highway. This three-mile beach hosts more than 11 million beachgoers, surfers and visitors every year and is home to events like the Pacific Airshow and the U.S. Open of Surfing. Rent surf gear or take a surf lesson at a plethora of schools, including Huntington Beach Surf School, conveniently located south of the pier. For a full beach safety report, Trevor McDonald, city of Huntington Beach Marine Safety battalion chief, recommends visitors subscribe to Safe Beach Day, which shares beach safety conditions.

Best for: Surfing, shopping, bonfires, events

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Metered lots are available north and south of the Huntington Beach Pier for $2 per hour, but rates vary depending on time of year. The $15-per-day Pier Plaza Parking Lot is across the street. See the city’s official parking guide.

Dog-friendly: Dogs must be leashed and are not permitted on the beach but are allowed in parking lots and on paved trails. There is a dedicated 1.5-mile dog beach along the bluffs between Goldenwest and Seapoint streets.

ADA-accessible: One beach wheelchair is available at Zack’s Pier Plaza. Call a day in advance: (714) 536-0215.

What’s nearby: Main Street shops, or Pacific City for a more relaxed retail experience. Easy access to the paved 15.7-mile Huntington Beach Trail from Newport Beach to Sunset Beach.
Huntington Beach, CA - June 07: Beach goers enjoy nice weather at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Huntington Beach Friday, June 7, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Bolsa Chica State Beach

Huntington Beach Beach
By Jackie Connor
Bolsa Chica State Beach offers ample opportunity for both beginner and intermediate surfers to tackle waves between Seapoint and Warner avenues. For nonsurfers, it also boasts 200 fire rings, 50 campsites, picnic tables and basketball and volleyball courts.

Beach City Provisions, SeaSalt Beachside Burger and Pacific Kitchen serve beach eats and local craft beers and sell bonfire supplies. During the summer and on weekends, expect to see live music and cover bands galore at these locations. Keep your ears peeled for secret concerts hosted by alt-rock station KROQ. There is a paved beachside trail for riding bikes and walking dogs.

Best for: Surfing, camping, swimming, bonfires, events

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: $15 per day; $30 per day for RVs in lot

Dog-friendly: Dogs are allowed on paved areas only.

ADA-accessible: There are two paved pathways (lots 17 and 18) located both south and north of the entryway kiosk that extend to the high tide line. A beach wheelchair is available; call (714) 377-5691.

What’s nearby: Visitors to the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve can view wildlife, including more than 200 species of birds, and hike trails across California’s largest saltwater marsh. Bolsa Chica Interpretive Center features exhibits and an aquarium.
Catalina Island, CA - June 25: An aerial view of people playing in the water and enjoying Descanso Beach Club, which features Avalon's only beach side restaurant and bar Friday, June 25, 2021 in Catalina Island, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Descanso Beach, Catalina

Avalon Beach
By Christopher Reynolds
Catalina’s beaches are different — more boats and kayaks than cars and surfboards. And Catalina’s well-coiffed Descanso Beach Club is also private, not public, so you can legally sip a cocktail on the sand. (But you can’t bring your own picnic.)

As you walk north from downtown Avalon, the beach is about 300 yards beyond the iconic Casino building, neighbored by a bar, restaurant, water sports rentals, about 25 cabanas and 40 chaise lounges.

You can sip a cocktail ($16), order a burrito ($23), reserve a chaise lounge ($150 per summer day and up) or splurge on a cabana (a daunting $575 and up). Cheapest Descanso option: There’s a $2 fee (seldom enforced) to lay out a towel between restaurant and water.

Servers bring drinks to the chaise loungers. The water is gentle. You can kayak to Frog Rock and back (one-hour rental: $22). It all screams Instagram.

Set back from the beach is the grassy site of the annual Catalina Wine Mixer, which grew into a real event after the screenwriters of “Step Brothers” (2008) made it up.

Warning: Between the beach club’s imported sand and the water, there are pebbles and rocks, so bring water shoes. And this beach doesn’t have water quality testing, but beaches near Avalon’s piers regularly do and score well.

Best for: Chilling with a cocktail, posing for pics

Bathrooms: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: The bar and restaurant are accessible, but there’s no beach wheelchair.

What’s nearby: For a more casual scene, try the three free, tiny, public beaches flanking Avalon’s Pleasure Pier: South Beach, Middle Beach and Step Beach.
San Pedro, California,-Aug. 13, 2020-Wind surfers sail off of Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro on Aug. 15, 2020. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Outer Cabrillo Beach

San Pedro Beach
By Adam Tschorn
Located on a narrow strip of land that juts into the water off the eastern side of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, this is actually two sandy beach areas separated by a parking lot; for swimming, choose Outer Cabrillo Beach, the ocean side, because of the harbor side’s poor water quality. The south-facing, mile-long, ocean-facing side has a moderately wide, sandy beach with cliff views to the right, a fishing pier to the left and a view (when it’s clear enough) of Catalina Island 25 miles away.

Also worth checking out: the historic Mediterranean-style Cabrillo Beach Bathhouse (offers kid-friendly programming), Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, tide pools, a coastal native plant garden and cliffs studded with shell fossils.

Best for: Families

Parking: Lot operates from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily, $1 per hour, $9 maximum (no cash or American Express cards)

Bathrooms: Yes

Dog-friendly: Not allowed on the beach (but permitted on-leash elsewhere)

ADA-accessible: Two beach wheelchairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the aquarium welcome booth. Call (310) 548-7562 for availability. There’s a path part of the way across the sand — but not to the water’s edge — on the harbor-side beach.

What’s nearby: Charlie’s Hot Dogs does brisk business selling hot dogs, cheeseburgers and nachos from a blue tent in the parking lot.
Torrance, CA - June 13: Beach goers enjoy nice weather at in Torrance Thursday, June 13, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Torrance Beach

Torrance Beach
By Adam Tschorn
This 1.5-mile-long, 40-acre soft sand beach might just be the Goldilocks of beaches thanks to its location. A short walk to its southern end and it curves into RAT (short for Right After Torrance) Beach, a secluded, rocky, cliff-framed go-to for surfers and divers. To the north, the endless stretch of sand melds into the vibrant cacophony of Redondo Beach and its possibility-packed pier. This beach also marks the southern end of the Marvin Braude Coastal Bike Trail, a paved ribbon that snakes north 22.3 miles to Santa Monica.

Best for: Surfing, scuba diving, bicycling

Parking: Lot is $3 Monday through Friday, $7 weekends and holidays.

Bathrooms: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: There is one first-come, first-served beach wheelchair available by visiting the lifeguard headquarters building (389 Paseo de la Playa) and an access mat halfway to the water’s edge.

What’s nearby: The closest eateries are a few blocks away (including Pedone’s Pizza & Deli’s Redondo location, which will deliver to you in the beach parking lot Wednesday through Sunday), but consider the short drive (or long walk) 1.7 miles north to the Redondo Beach Pier, where the world is your oyster (or hotdog on a stick) thanks to myriad dining opportunities. If you’re a diver, note the area just south of the pier across from Veterans Park. That’s where, from mid-December through March, you’ll find what California Diving News calls “one red-hot night dive spot that stands out against all of the rest”: a chance to experience a squid run up close.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA - MAY 13: Surfers ride waves south of the Manhattan Beach, CA, Pier, as walkers, runners, surfers and swimmers came out to the beach, as Los Angeles County beaches re-open Wednesday, May 13, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Manhattan Beach

Manhattan Beach Beach
By Adam Tschorn
Finding a parking spot, especially one close to the beach, can be a challenge (even with a dozen city-run lots), but the payoff is a 450-foot-wide, 2.1-mile-long, sand-covered slice of paradise with an unspoiled view south from the pier all the way to the curve of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. Both sides of the pier are dotted with row after row of volleyball nets, a nod to the beach’s role in the popularization of the sport, which includes the 63-year-old (and counting) Manhattan Beach Open, the only pro tournament open to qualifying amateurs.

Take a break from basking on the beach to stroll to the end of the pier and check out the Roundhouse Aquarium, a free, educational space where you can see local sea dwellers (eels, jellyfish and the like) up close.

Best for: Beach volleyball

Parking: Multiple lots within six blocks of the pier; the two closest to the beach (Lot 10 just north of the pier and Lot 11 just south of it) offer five-hour metered parking at $2.50 per hour.

Bathrooms: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: Two beach wheelchairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis by visiting 42nd Street lifeguard tower (4250 the Strand).

What’s nearby: For a brew with an ocean view, try the divey Shellback Tavern. If you’re looking for a sweet treat, grab a cone or candy at Manhattan Beach Creamery. If you’re feeling fancy, try Fishing With Dynamite two blocks off the beach north of the pier.
El Segundo, CA - January 10: Hang gliders Erika Klein, of Pasadena, soars high over the beach as she takes advantage of strong, gusty winds at the Dockweiler Beach Hang Gliding Park at Dockweiler State Beach in El Segundo Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Dockweiler State Beach

Playa del Rey Beach
By Deborah Vankin
“Are you here to pit?” the beach dude asked, eagerly, flashing a peace sign.

“Firepitting” is not only a verb at Dockweiler State Beach, it’s a sport. And a competitive one at that. The beach hosts more than 80 free firepits on a first-come, first-served basis. Arrive early in summertime — we’re talking sunrise — and plan to guard your pit all day, until it’s bonfire time. The pits are ideal for roasting marshmallows by the sea or for a fire-adjacent singalong at sunset. Just project your voice loudly because — so close to LAX — planes roar overhead every few minutes.

Dockweiler also features L.A. County’s only beach-adjacent RV campground (137 spaces at $45 to $85 per night), open Feb. 1 through Dec. 31. Make reservations 90 days in advance for the best chance at scoring a spot.

There are also volleyball courts, jetties for fishing and bike path access. Windsports Hang Gliding offers lessons.

It’s the firepits, however, that give Dockweiler its personality — the scent of smoldering charcoal fills the air. This is urban camping at its finest.

Best for: Firepits, car camping

Parking: Three lots, $3 to $13 for the day; limited free street parking

Bathrooms: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: There’s a beach access mat for wheelchairs and strollers. Six beach wheelchairs can be reserved up to seven days in advance, for free. Call (310) 726-4128.

What’s nearby: Dockweiler Youth Center, which offers beach activities and movie nights; Oceans Cafe and Grill (try the Lost in the Sauce burger); and — for birdwatchers — a fenced area for the threatened western snowy plover.
VENICE, CA - JUNE 29: Bianca Povalitis along with fellow roller skaters enjoy an evening at Venice Beach Skate Plaza one of the few remaining places in the Los Angeles Area to roller skate on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in Venice, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Venice Beach

Venice Beach
By Deborah Vankin
Venice Beach is an iconic destination that’s especially suited for active beachgoers — swimmers, surfers, skaters, volleyball players. But people-watching is the real game here. The Venice Beach Boardwalk offers some of the most colorful characters and street performers in L.A. (Look out for the rollerblading guitar player.) The boardwalk is also chock-full of shops hawking crystals, jewelry, sunglasses and beach apparel, as well as tattoo studios.

The surf conditions here are slightly more advanced than in nearby Santa Monica and appropriate for intermediate surfers. The Venice Beach Skate Park, with athletes sailing through the air, is a tourist draw, as is the Muscle Beach Venice Gym, a private, on-beach gym for body builders. And there are courts galore along the beach: for tennis, basketball, volleyball, handball. There’s also a fishing pier on the southern end of the sand.

There’s a curated bike rental outlet at each parking lot. The one at the Washington Boulevard lot, for example, also has a robust selection of wetsuits.

Don’t leave Venice Beach without stopping for soft serve at the colorful Ocean Front Kitchen. Not into beach sports — or even beaches? Relax at Small World Books on the boardwalk.

Best for: Beachside amenities, people watching

Parking: Three lots, $5 to $18 for the day; limited free and metered street parking

Bathrooms: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: Beach access mat at the Venice Boulevard parking lot. Two beach wheelchairs available for free — ask the lifeguard.

What’s nearby: The Venice Pride Lifeguard Tower and the Venice Canals.
SANTA MONICA, CA-APRIL 5, 2023: Damien Blackshaw, right, the founder of The Real Los Angeles Tours, rides along a bicycle path at Santa Monica State Beach with Meeka Smith, 43, and her son Gavin Long, 15, visiting from Baltimore, Maryland, while giving them a tour of Santa Monica and Venice. Blackshaw created a whole section on the company's website about tipping in the U.S. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Santa Monica State Beach

Santa Monica Beach
By Deborah Vankin
Santa Monica State Beach has beautiful, white sand beaches, temperate surf conditions, restaurants with romantic ocean views and bike path access for riding and rollerblading, not to mention a bustling pier with an amusement park, trapeze school, snacks-on-a-stick, street performers and, underneath, Heal the Bay Aquarium.

But swimming within 100 yards in either direction of the pier (or the Pico-Kenter storm drain) is not on the agenda. Outside of those areas, the water tends to meet quality standards for the rest of the 3.5-mile stretch of shoreline.

Santa Monica State Beach is also the “birthplace” of beach volleyball, according to the city — it will host the sport during the 2028 Olympics — and there are ample courts along the sand. Don’t miss the Original Muscle Beach workout area and Chess Park, across from it.

Best for: Families, tourists, surfing

Parking: 13 beach lots, $7 to $15 for the day; limited free and metered street parking

Bathrooms: Yes

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: ADA parking in lots 3 and 4; ADA beach access at Annenberg Community Beach House, Montana Avenue, Arizona Avenue, immediately north of the pier as well as Bay Street, Ocean Park Boulevard and Ashland Avenue south of the pier; free electric beach wheelchairs available at Perry’s Cafe and Beach Rentals (1200 and 2400 locations) along with two manual ones at the Annenberg Community Beach House.

What’s nearby: Shutters on the Beach, Hotel Casa del Mar, Palisades Park and the public Annenberg Community Beach House, which has a pool ($10 day pass), volleyball courts and playground.
Santa Monica, California-Aug. 8, 2020-Summer activities at Will Rogers State Beach on Aug. 9, 2020. (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times)
(Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Will Rogers State Beach at Temescal Canyon

Pacific Palisades Beach
By Deborah Netburn
For the ultimate family beach day you can’t beat Will Rogers State Beach, located on a 1.75-mile stretch between Santa Monica and Malibu. The relatively gentle surf and ease of transport from the parking lot to the perfect spot on the sand is a dream for anyone with little kids and a trunk full of beach gear.

If you like the energy of a crowded beach park, set up near the entrance across from Temescal Canyon Road, which will put you near the bathrooms and the Beach Side Cafe. Head south through the parking lot for a more mellow experience.

(Note: While the Temescal Canyon area passes water quality tests in the summer, there have been bacteria warnings further south near Santa Monica Canyon Creek, near what’s known as Ginger Rogers Beach.)

Best for: Families, chilling

Bathrooms: Yes, on both ends of the beach.

Parking: Summer rates (May-September) are $9 on weekdays and $15 weekends and holidays. Winter rates (October-April) are $6 on weekdays and $9 on weekends and holidays. Will Rogers State Beach is one of the few California State Parks that does not accept the Annual Day Use Pass.

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: There are two beach wheelchairs available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pick them up at L.A. County Lifeguard Headquarters at 15100 Pacific Coast Highway. Call (310) 394-3261.

What’s nearby: Coffee from an Airstream, anyone? Rustic Coffee is about a 20-minute walk away. Take the mildly creepy tunnel that runs under Pacific Coast Highway across from West Channel Road and head up the hill.
A surfer takes advantage of a good south swell and warm water as he surfs on a hot summer day at Malibu Surfrider Beach in Malibu.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Surfrider Beach

Malibu Beach
By Kailyn Brown
Part of Malibu Lagoon State Beach (which includes Malibu Lagoon and Malibu Pier), Surfrider is among the first places where modern surfing culture developed. For an educational experience, take a short walk to Malibu Lagoon State Beach’s resting and feeding estuary to spot more than 200 species of migrating and native birds. Or participate in a guided tour of the stunning Adamson House, which is filled with Malibu tile, history and artifacts.

At Surfrider, water quality generally meets standards near 3rd Point and the southside of the pier, but bacteria levels are often high near the Malibu Lagoon breach site. (Note: Bacteria levels prompted swim warnings at Malibu Lagoon this summer. Check the L.A. County Public Health website for weekly water sample updates.)

Best for: Surfing, swimming, lounging, strolling

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Lot ranges from $3 to $20. (ADA parking with a placard at all County beaches is free Monday through Friday, except on County-observed holidays and unless the parking lot has an armed gate and is unattended.)

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: There’s a small drop from the restroom path to the sand. However, the beach has ADA parking and an ADA-compliant restroom. It also has one wheelchair available on a first-come, first-served basis.

What’s nearby: The Malibu Pier, where people hang out and fish, is walking distance from the beach. Also worth checking out on the pier: the delicious Malibu Farm restaurant.
Point Dume State Preserve is part of Point Dume State Beach in Malibu.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Point Dume Beach

Malibu Beach
By Kailyn Brown
This is by far one of the most action-packed beaches in Malibu. On a typical weekday, you might see people painting landscapes, families going on hikes, children clambering over massive rock formations and adults rock-climbing off a tall seaside cliff. Several movies have been shot here, including the final scene of the original “Planet of the Apes.” You may also spot gray whales migrating offshore December through March.

Best for: Swimming, surfing, scuba diving, lounging, cave exploration, rock climbing, strolling

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Lot ranges from $3 to $20. You can park for free along PCH (watch for no-parking signs) or on Westward Beach Road. (ADA parking with a placard at all County beaches is free Monday through Friday, except on County-observed holidays and unless the parking lot has an armed gate and is unattended.)

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: Yes, but only from the main parking lot to the sand, not on the trails. Point Dume Beach has one beach wheelchair available on a first-come, first-served basis. You can request it at the closest lifeguard tower. Call (310) 457-2525.

What’s nearby: It’s across the street from the Sunset Restaurant, where you can enjoy a seafood platter and cocktail while watching the sunset. Wide and sandy Westward Beach — a.k.a. “Free Beach” — also is worth checking out.
Malibu, CA - June 21: Beach goers enjoy nice weather at Zuma Beach in Malibu Friday, June 21, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Zuma Beach

Malibu Beach
By Kailyn Brown
It’s no wonder this beach is one of Malibu’s most popular. It has a wide, sandy shore that extends for nearly two miles with ample parking, several lifeguard shacks, restrooms and showers. It also has volleyball nets and concession stands. Zuma Beach is less than two miles from Westward and Point Dume beaches, which are known for whale watching (depending on the time of year).

(Note: While Zuma Beach is generally safe to swim, L.A. County warned of high bacterial levels near Trancas Creek this summer. Check the L.A. County Public Health website for weekly water sample updates.)

Best for: Swimming, surfing, diving, boogie boarding, lounging, strolling

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Eight lots, $3 to $20. You can park for free along PCH (watch for no-parking signs) and Westward Beach Road near Westward Beach. (ADA parking with a placard at all County beaches is free Monday through Friday, except on County-observed holidays and unless the parking lot has an armed gate and is unattended.)

Dog-friendly: No, but it’s common for people to walk their dogs in the massive parking lots.

ADA-accessible: Zuma has an access mat (April through October) and beach wheelchairs, which are available for checkout.

What’s nearby: Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar, an upscale family-friendly restaurant that serves Italian and American dishes, and the Sunset Restaurant, which, yes, has sunset views.
Malibu, CA - June 21: Beach goers enjoy nice weather at El Matador State Beach in Malibu Friday, June 21, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

El Matador State Beach

Malibu Beach
By Kailyn Brown
El Matador State Beach is the place you take someone you want to impress — whether it’s a date, a loved one visiting from out of town or a well-traveled friend. This secluded pocket beach is one of three that make up the Robert H. Meyer Memorial State Beach system, but its idyllic views stand out from the rest.

To get here, you’ll have to maneuver down a steep dirt hill, then walk down two staircases. You’ll be rewarded with massive rock formations, beautiful tide pools and distinctive sea caves, which are fun to explore when the tide is low. Don’t be surprised if you see engagement or maternity photo shoots here.

The waves are less consistent than at neighboring beaches, so surfers don’t come often, but swimmers can enjoy less rocky areas. Lifeguards are on duty during peak season, typically during spring break and in the summertime.

Best for: Snorkeling, swimming, tide pools, sunbathing, photos

Bathrooms: Yes, port-a-potties are located at the top of the bluff near the parking lot.

Parking: Small, busy lot ($3 per hour or $10 per day). You can park along PCH (watch for no-parking signs), but be prepared to walk. (It’s not uncommon for cars to idle until another vehicle leaves a parking spot.)

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: No

What’s nearby? Hiking trails including Charmlee Wilderness Park. The closest restaurant is Kristy’s Malibu, which serves salads, burgers and pasta. Also worth checking out are El Matador’s sister beaches, La Piedra and El Pescador, or a personal favorite, Lechuza Beach.
Malibu, CA - June 21: Los Angeles County lifeguard Matt Tomlinson looks over the beach from the lifeguard tower at Nicholas Canyon Beach in Malibu Friday, June 21, 2024. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Nicholas Canyon Beach

Malibu Beach
By Kailyn Brown
Situated on the western end of Malibu, Nicholas Canyon Beach is a surfer’s paradise. Surfers commonly refer to the secluded beach as “Zeros” or “Point Zero” because it’s one of the few spots where they can find the perfect break. Also, it’s typically less crowded than other Malibu beaches.

Even if you’re not looking to surf, it’s entertaining to sit on the overlook and watch the surfers do their thing. There are also several picnic tables in the parking lot and on the bluff above this long, sandy beach accessed via staircase. Otherwise, there aren’t many amenities.

Best for: Surfing, sunbathing, lounging, strolling, picnicking

Bathrooms: Yes, there are port-a-potties.

Parking: Lot ranges from $3 to $16. You can park along PCH, but watch for no-parking signs. (All ADA parking with a placard is free Monday through Friday except on county-observed holidays or when the parking lot has an armed gate and is unattended.)

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: No, but one can take in the view from the overlook.

What’s nearby: If you’re interested in a brief but peaceful hike, head over to the Nicholas Pond Trail (111 feet elevation; a third of a mile).
A kite foil boarder rides past a rock at Leo Carrillo State Beach.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Leo Carrillo State Beach

Malibu Beach
By Kailyn Brown
Named for the actor and conservationist, Leo Carrillo State Beach is where you go to explore. Movies like “CastAway,” “Grease” and “The Karate Kid” shot along this 1.5-mile stretch, which includes awe-inspiring sea caves and tide pools full of sea stars, sea anemones, mussels and crabs.

Make your visit a weekend getaway by booking one of its 135 campsites within walking distance from the water. Plan to reserve about six months ahead for spots during spring break and from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

A surprising feature? Alcohol is allowed on the beach, as long as it’s not in glass.

Best for: Exploring, surfing, lounging, fishing

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Parking lot near South Beach ($3 per hour, $12 per day) or for free along PCH (watch for no-parking signs). The North Beach parking lot is currently closed for maintenance.

Dog-friendly: Yes, at North Beach, which is located north of Lifeguard Tower 3. Dogs are allowed in day-use areas at the park and on the campground but not on backcountry trails.

ADA-accessible: According to California State Parks, beach access isn’t ADA-compliant at this time because winter rainstorm water in the creek severely damaged the ramp to the beach from the parking lot. However, beach wheelchairs are available. Ask park staff upon entry or call (310) 457-8144.

What’s nearby: Neptune’s Net, a restaurant known for its laid-back, local vibes — motorcycles parked out front, fried calamari dotting the tables.
MALIBU, CA -- THURSDAY, AUGUST 16, 2018-- Point Mugu State Park's Sycamore Canyon has a series of breathtaking ocean views. (Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times)
(Maria Alejandra Cardona / Los Angeles Times)

Sycamore Cove Beach at Point Mugu State Park

Malibu Beach
By Jeanette Marantos
Time is running out for the thin strip of beaches between Malibu and Point Dume. The relentless waves have eroded stairs to the water, devoured campsites at the popular Thornhill Broome beach campground (six more lost this year) and even consumed parts of Pacific Coast Highway.

But there is one beach along this route that still has easy access and plenty of sand — Sycamore Cove, a lovely expanse of tree-lined beach with picnic tables, barbecues and firepits (when conditions allow), popular with beach lovers, campers (across the highway only) and hikers.

Best for: Families, groups

Bathrooms: Yes, port-a-potties

Parking: Lot is $3 per hour or $12 per day (try the Yodel parking app)

Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are permitted on the beach and in Sycamore Canyon Campground but not on trails.

ADA-accessible: The parking area is on the same level as the beach, a rarity for Ventura County beaches along Pacific Coast Highway. A beach wheelchair is available for free public use in the day-use area.

What’s nearby: Sycamore Canyon Campground is across PCH (book early), along with multiple trails, including the Point Mugu Scenic and Overlook Trails Loop (2.7 miles) and more difficult Sycamore Canyon Trail (about 6 miles out and back). Neptune’s Net restaurant is 3.6 miles south, across from County Line Beach. And just three-quarters of a mile north, climb the towering (and very popular) sand dune along PCH.
Surfer's Knoll Beach, Ventura.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Surfer's Knoll Beach

Ventura Beach
By Jeanette Marantos
If you needed a beach to promote Southern California’s golden expanse of sea, Surfer’s Knoll in Ventura Harbor would be at the top of the list, with a deep swath of golden sand to the south, lovely views of boats, islands and dolphins to the west and plenty of skittering sea birds and glorious sunsets to keep the skies interesting.

Surfers tend to head south toward the mouth of the Santa Clara River, where the waves are most interesting. Swimming is not recommended at this beach due to strong rip tides, but the walks and sunbathing are sublime.

Best for: Beachcombing (sea glass!), walking, surfing (for experienced swimmers)

Bathrooms: Yes (and showers!)

Parking: Free, in the beach’s small lot and across the street.

Dog-friendly: Yes, on leashes

ADA-accessible: The parking area is level with the upper beach, although there is a sandy slope to get to the water. Beach wheelchairs are available for free on a first-come, first-served basis; call (805) 642-8618 as early as possible after 6 a.m. on the day you need the chair for delivery at the beach.

What’s nearby: Ventura Harbor Village across the road is full of shops, restaurants and regular events with tons of free parking. It’s also a fun place to stroll along the harbor if you enjoy gawking at boats, or you can rent paddleboards or boats to (slowly) cruise the harbor on the water.
Read All Read Less
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Harbor Cove Beach (a.k.a. Peninsula Beach and Mother's Beach)

Ventura Beach
By Jeanette Marantos
Harbor Cove Beach is protected by Ventura Harbor’s breakwaters, so it offers gentle lapping waves, sea lion sightings and fun views of boats coming in and out of the harbor. The adjoining South Beach (north of Surfer’s Knoll Beach — go figure) has beautiful ocean views along with dangerous currents and warnings to shuffle your feet in the water to avoid stingrays. People with small children will rest easier along Harbor Cove’s sandy protected shore, one of the safest beaches in Ventura County, which is why it earned the nickname “Mother’s Beach.”

Best for: Young children, families, beach volleyball

Bathrooms: Yes (and showers)

Parking: Free; has EV chargers

Dog-friendly: Yes, on leashes

ADA-accessible: Beach wheelchairs are available for free on a first-come, first-served basis; call (805) 642-8618 as early as possible after 6 a.m. on the day you need the chair for delivery at the beach.

What’s nearby: There are multiple beach volleyball courts at Harbor Cove. The Robert J. Lagomarsino Visitor Center at Channel Islands National Park is across the street, next to the very popular (and quite delicious) Harbor Cove Cafe, with a bookstore, exhibits about the Channel Islands and marine aquatic life, and free Tidepool Talks at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Nearby, the Island Packers boat tour company offers whale-watching cruises as well as daily trips to the Channel Islands.
Read All Read Less
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Surfers Point Beach at Seaside Park

Ventura Beach
By Jeanette Marantos
Ventura’s Surfers Point Beach actually stretches from “C” Street (California Street) and the Ventura Pier all the way to the Ventura River via the wide and well-traveled Ventura Promenade. Along the way are any number of things to do, from surfing to sunbathing to birdwatching at the estuary where the river and ocean collide.

Best for: Surfing, beachcombing, walking, biking, birdwatching, people and sunset watching

Bathrooms: Yes, on the pier and along the Ventura Promenade

Parking: Free at the end of Shoreline Drive behind the Ventura County Fairgrounds, or paid parking at the Harbor Boulevard parking structure at California Street, $2 per hour or $10 per day.

Dog-friendly: Yes, on leashes

ADA-accessible: Along the Ventura Promenade; access to the beach requires stairs or climbing over rocks. Access to the pier is possible without stairs from Harbor Boulevard.

What’s nearby: The iconic Ventura Pier, built in 1872, reopened in June after being closed since January 2023, due to severe winter storm damage. The pier now features a bracing, scenic walk on rustic, splintery boards (shoes recommended), as well as restrooms, restaurants, a brewery and lovely places to sit and watch the sea. Downtown Ventura and its many restaurants and shops are just a few blocks east and the Ventura Promenade links walkers and bikers from San Buenaventura State Beach to the south to the Ventura-Santa Barbara bike trail to the north and the Ojai Valley Trail between Ventura and Ojai to the east. The adjacent Ventura County Fairgrounds hosts many popular events.
Read All Read Less
Faria Park in Ventura, California.
(Jeanette Marantos / Los Angeles Times)

Faria Beach Park

Ventura Beach
By Jeanette Marantos
Faria Park is a vintage campground with its own cafe right along the beach, with gorgeous views of the Channel Islands, sunsets and sea birds dipping and diving as they fly in formation along the coast.

This popular 42-space campground has a cozy feel, with campers chatting easily with their neighbors. It’s usually full, so plan well in advance for a reservation. The beach is nice for walking and beachcombing, but the sandy areas get thin during high tides.

Best for: Camping (RVs and tents)

Bathrooms: Yes (and a shower)

Parking: Free for day use, but only 12 spaces available. Peak-season camping rates range from $42 to $69 a night.

Dog-friendly: Yes; $2.50 per leashed dog per day.

ADA-accessible: The campground is paved, with a slight slope, so the cafe, bathrooms and grounds should be accessible to wheelchair users, but visiting the beach requires stairs or climbing down rocks.

What’s nearby: Downtown Ventura is seven miles south and Carpinteria is 10 miles north, with a bike path linking them both (it actually extends from Ventura to Santa Barbara). Mondos Beach, one of the region’s most popular sites for beginning surfers, is just a mile south. Peirano’s Beachfront Cafe at the campsite is open for breakfast and lunch, as is the smaller Hobson Beach Park cafe just two miles north. And between the two beach parks are 127 RV camping spots along the Rincon Parkway overlooking the beach.
Read All Read Less
(Andia / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Rincon Beach County Park

Carpinteria Beach
By Christopher Reynolds
Rincon Point, which is right on the Ventura-Santa Barbara county line, is full of surprises. Among surfers, it’s famed for its long, right-breaking waves. Yet when you get there, you find a rustic spot with almost no infrastructure and a beach that’s usually narrow, pebbly and closely neighbored by private homes.

Ah, but wait. That’s the Ventura County side of Rincon Point, where surfers usually paddle out. Cross to the Santa Barbara side (just a few steps northwest) and you’re in a different world. There you’ll find a separate parking lot, picnic tables, restrooms, steps and a ramp, and below them, a long, sandy beach that’s better suited to strolling families than surfers. The Santa Barbara side typically passes water quality tests, but south of the creek on the Ventura side has consistently high bacteria levels.

Also, horses (forbidden on most Southern California beaches) are allowed on this beach without time restriction Dec. 1 through April 30. From May 1 through Nov. 30, they’re allowed in the early morning, so long as they’re off the beach before 10 a.m.

And finally: If you walk about half a mile northwest along the beach, you’ll reach Bates Beach, which has attracted nude beachgoers for decades.

Best for: Swimming, sunning, escaping the city

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Free lot

Dog-friendly: Dogs must be on leash in the park and on the beach.

ADA-accessible: There’s a ramp to the beach but no beach wheelchairs.

What’s nearby: This beach is about three miles southeast of downtown Carpinteria, 13 miles northwest of downtown Ventura.
PASADENA, CA - MAY 09: Kites fly along the shore at Carpenteria State Beach on Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Pasadena, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Carpinteria State Beach

Carpinteria Beach
By Christopher Reynolds
This is a three-fer. It begins with broad, sandy Carpinteria State Beach, which has about 200 high-demand campsites. Next door there’s Carpinteria City Beach, just as broad and sandy, at the foot of Carpinteria’s Linden Avenue. Third, just south of the state beach, is the 52-acre Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve, which has trails for hikers, bicyclists and dog walkers, along with a harbor seal rookery (surprisingly close to an oil company causeway).

Together, the state and city beaches are about 1.5 miles long. On both, waves are gentle and inviting to children and stand-up paddleboarders. Linden Avenue’s shops and eateries offer great beach-town vibes.

The state beach campground has a visitor center, picnic area, volleyball nets and a bit of naturally seeping tar, which may cling to feet. Travel expert Johnny Jet suggests sunscreen or coconut oil to remove it. (The Chumash used the tar to caulk their canoes.)

Best for: Families, paddleboarding

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Free along city streets near the beach or in the lot by the train tracks at Linden Avenue and 5th Street; $10 in the state park’s day-use lot

Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs allowed in state campground but not on either beach.

ADA-accessible: Beach wheelchairs are available at the state park and city beach. Each of the campground’s four areas has at least two accessible sites and one accessible bathroom and shower. A boardwalk near the day-use area accommodates wheelchairs.

What’s nearby: On Linden Avenue, get breakfast at Esau’s Cafe or a burger at the Spot, which is as ramshackle as it is beloved. To the northwest is the 35-acre Carpinteria Salt Marsh Preserve.
Summerland Beach and Lookout Park in Summerland, Santa Barbara County.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Summerland Beach

Summerland Beach
By Christopher Reynolds
Summerland Beach is just down a ramp from 3.4-acre Lookout County Park, which has parking, picnic tables, bocce, two ping pong tables, a dog wash station, recently refreshed landscaping and a playground.

The beach is known for gentle waters, attracting stand-up paddleboarders, kayakers and swimmers. If you walk a mile to the southeast, tides permitting, you’ll reach Loon Point, where there are tide pools and a surf break.

This is also one of the few Southern California beaches where horses are allowed. Los Padres Outfitters, based in Carpinteria, offers guided rides. Horses are allowed on this beach without time restriction Dec. 1 through April 30. From May 1 through Nov. 30, they’re allowed in the early morning, so long as they’re off the beach before 10 a.m.

Best for: Families, swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding

Bathrooms: Yes, in Lookout Park

Parking: Small free lot at Lookout Park

Dog-friendly: Yes, on leashes

ADA-accessible: There’s a ramp to the beach but no beach wheelchairs.

What’s nearby: About a quarter-mile up the hill is the Summerland Beach Cafe, along with several other shops and restaurants along Summerland’s Lillie Avenue.
Butterfly Beach and Channel Drive near Biltmore Four Seasons hotel, Montecito.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Butterfly Beach

Montecito Beach
By Christopher Reynolds
This one is tempting but tricky. Montecito’s Butterfly Beach sits in a coveted location, but without bathrooms or a parking lot.

Across the street stands the Four Seasons Resort the Biltmore Santa Barbara (maybe the most elegant and awkwardly named hotel in California), closed since 2020. It is expected to reopen in 2025 after renovation. Just above the beach runs the Cabrillo Bike Path, which includes several car-free blocks of Channel Drive in which cyclists and pedestrians are surrounded by ocean views and elaborately landscaped homes of the wealthy.

In fact, given the parking situation, a three-mile bike ride from Stearns Wharf might be the best way to arrive at Butterfly Beach. But be warned: You may start out admiring nature and wind up coveting wealth. Time to wash yourself clean in the sea.

Best for: Chilling

Bathrooms: No

Parking: On the street

Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed on the beach.

ADA-accessible: Apart from a ramp, a few benches and the bike path, there are essentially no public amenities here.

What’s nearby: It’s a five-minute walk up Olive Mill Road to the restaurants and shops of Coast Village Road, the commercial core of Montecito. One mile east stands the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, the fanciest lodging you’ll ever find straddling railroad tracks.
East Beach, Santa Barbara.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

East Beach

Santa Barbara Beach
By Christopher Reynolds
If you’re visiting Santa Barbara, East Beach is inevitable. In a good way.

It’s long — about 1.5 miles — and lined by tall palms. As its name hints, it’s just east of Stearns Wharf (possibly the city’s leading tourist attraction) at the foot of State Street. It’s also the beach volleyball capital of Santa Barbara, with more than 20 courts whose users include local high schools and colleges. The sidewalks along beachfront Cabrillo Boulevard are beloved by joggers and dog walkers. Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts show lines those sidewalks.

Meanwhile the beach-facing Cabrillo Pavilion building includes Reunion Kitchen restaurant (late breakfast, lunch and dinner daily), a fitness center and bathrooms.

Along parts of the beach, local leaders are replacing non-native ice plant with native species. Out in the Santa Barbara Channel, you’ll spot several oil-drilling platforms.

Best for: Families, art browsers, volleyballers

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: One lot at the end of Garden Street, two more at the end of Corona del Mar. Both are $3 per hour, $18 per day.

Dog-friendly: No

ADA-accessible: Two beach wheelchairs at Cabrillo Pavilion (one motorized, one manual). To reserve, visit its website.

What’s nearby: Jeannine’s, at 1 State Street and Cabrillo, opens at 7:30 a.m. daily and often has a queue for breakfast. The Helena Avenue Bakery (three blocks from the beach) has great baked goods. Several hotels line Cabrillo, including the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. To rent a bike, head to the Wheel Fun Beach Rentals locations on State or Mason streets.
Leadbetter Beach, Santa Barbara.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Leadbetter Beach

Santa Barbara Beach
By Christopher Reynolds
Leadbetter Beach is wide and sandy, about half a mile long, just west of Santa Barbara Harbor. It includes the Shoreline Cafe, a casual eatery that’s busy with people grabbing meals and snacks. Windsurfers often use this beach, as do beginning surfers, boogie boarders and stand-up paddleboarders. Sometimes people play soccer on the sand.

Leadbetter has outdoor showers, volleyball, picnic tables and fishing. On Wednesday afternoons from March through October, you’ll see dozens of yachts competing in “Wet Wednesday” races arranged by the Santa Barbara Yacht Club. If you’ve got a bike, you can set off from here on the Cabrillo Bike Path, which follows the coastline 4.5 miles east to Butterfly Beach. (It’s the most popular bike path in Santa Barbara.)

Best for: Boogie boarding, surfing

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Lot: $3 per hour, $18 per day.

Dog-friendly: No dogs allowed on sand.

ADA-accessible: Parking lot and beach are basically flat, but there are no beach wheelchairs.

What’s nearby: The Shoreline Cafe (breakfast, lunch and dinner) has indoor seating, a wind-sheltered patio, plenty of tacos on the menu and some seats right on the beach sand. Santa Barbara City College is across the street. A short walk to the west you find Santa Barbara Harbor’s Harbor Walk, which takes you to Brophy Bros. Seafood, Sushi Go Go and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. The Harbor complex also includes the Paddle Sports Center, where you can rent kayaks, paddleboards and surfboards.
Arroyo Burro Beach, Santa Barbara.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Arroyo Burro Beach

Santa Barbara Beach
By Christopher Reynolds
This beach, also known as Hendry’s, is one of the most popular in Santa Barbara, in part because dogs are allowed off-leash, but also because it’s got an upscale restaurant near the water’s edge.

Dogs must be leashed on the western portion of the beach, which includes the Boathouse restaurant. To the east, they’re free. The freedom continues on the 68 acres of neighboring blufftop Douglas Family Preserve, donated to the city by actor Michael Douglas in the 1990s. Just inland from the preserve, Elings Park is a hot spot for paragliding, mountain biking and softball.

Arroyo Burro Beach, full of pebbles and tide pools, lies beneath bluffs. People fish, surf and teeter on stand-up paddleboards. One day recently, Audrey Altamirano, a 24-year-old UCSB student, was busy stacking a tower of stones at sunset. “It quiets my mind,” she said.

The beach also has barbecue grills, seating and seasonal lifeguards.

Best for: Dog walking, tide pools, dining

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: Free lot, often busy

Dog-friendly: Yes

ADA-accessible: Beach wheelchair available. To reserve, call the Parks Call Center at (805) 568-2460, option 3. For on-site assistance, call (805) 687-3714.

What’s nearby: The Boathouse restaurant (breakfast, lunch and dinner) has a cloth-napkin dining room with dramatic views and a lively patio scene with bistro lights. Most main dishes are $18 to $43 and a bowl of New England chowder is $8.95. (No dogs allowed in the dining room or patio.)
El Capitan State Beach, Santa Barbara County.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

El Capitán State Beach

Goleta Beach
By Christopher Reynolds
This remote state beach has a long, narrow shoreline, a campground, surfing, plenty of family-friendly elements and an expiration date. The beach and campground will be shut down for repairs from Nov. 19 through the end of 2025.

Until then, the park has about 130 campsites, and a company called 101 RV Rentals can set up an RV or tent for you.

The beach has fishing, tide pools, a picnic area and a store.

Best for: Families

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: $10 for day use in large lot

Dog-friendly: Dogs are allowed in campground, forbidden on the beach.

ADA-accessible: Ten campsites have firm surfaces and accessible tables. Blufftop walkway/path overlooks the ocean. A beach wheelchair is available; ask at the entry station.

What’s nearby: Wide open spaces. This is a sparsely populated stretch of the coast highway, which is one of its charms. But half a mile inland across the 101 you’ll find El Capitan Canyon, a glamping cabin resort with an upscale market and deli, and Sun Outdoors Santa Barbara, a private campground (with swimming pool) with RVs and tents. Some 2.8 miles to the west is Refugio State Beach, which was closed for repairs earlier this year but is expected to reopen by the end of summer.
Jalama County Beach, Santa Barbara County.
(Christopher Reynolds / Los Angeles Times)

Jalama Beach County Park

Lompoc Beach
By Christopher Reynolds
Jalama Beach is in the middle of nowhere. More specifically, it’s at the end of a gorgeous 14-mile country road that veers west from Highway 1, which splits from U.S. 101 at the Gaviota Pass near Lompoc in Santa Barbara County.

At the end of Jalama Road, you find a long, windswept beach, a 107-site campground with seven cabins and — this is important — the Jalama Beach Store. The store’s Jalama Burgers are a selling point for all of Santa Barbara County.

The beach is big with skilled surfers (three breaks, intermediate and beyond), windsurfers and RVers. The varied shoreline, with bluffs and dunes, makes for great long walks.

Now back to the burgers. Their secret sauce was created in the 1970s by the late Kathy Eittreim, whose widower, Don Eittreim, 89, still runs the store with help from daughter Linda Eittreim.

When they started, “It was tough for a couple of years. No volume. We dipped into savings,” Don Eittreim recalled recently. “We didn’t have the campers in the winter months. Now we do.”

The store is open daily. A Jalama Burger is $11.45. The menu includes salmon burgers and corn dogs.

Best for: Camping, windsurfing, solitude, beach walks

Bathrooms: Yes

Parking: $10 per day in large lot

Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed on beach and in campground (but not in cabins).

ADA-accessible: A beach wheelchair is available; ask a ranger or lifeguard on site.

What’s nearby: Lompoc has many wineries and a batch of tasting rooms known as the Wine Ghetto. Also, La Purísima Mission State Historic Park features turkeys, chickens, horses and steers.
