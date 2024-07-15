The 50 best beaches in Southern California
You’re lounging on your back, saltwater coating your lips, sand between your toes. And you think to yourself: “Now this is a great beach.”
When you visit the 50 beaches from San Diego to Santa Barbara on The Times’ best beaches list, we want you to feel like you’re having one of those oh-so-California beach days. Reporters visited more than 200 miles of coastline, picking through hundreds of beaches. We prioritized ease of use (although some have a more remote feel) and special amenities — like firepits, volleyball courts, camping, surf conditions and views. Most have accessibility options, all but three have bathrooms (cleanliness varies), and they’re almost evenly split in terms of dog-friendliness.
The majority of beaches on the list tend to pass water quality tests during the summer. As noted in their descriptions, a handful don’t have test scores but are near high-scoring sites or received temporary water-quality warnings this summer at limited spots. At a few beaches, the water quality typically meets standards in most areas but not in some sections. Bacteria levels may increase for a variety of reasons, including contamination runoff from storm drains, poor water circulation, water depth and high heat. (A good rule of thumb: Don’t swim near outfalls.) You can check for updates through the county public health departments of Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego as well as Heal the Bay. Even if water quality dips, there are other ways to enjoy these beaches.
While leisure was our guiding light, our list — which is grouped by county below, starting with San Diego — also underscores the importance of public access. Some of these beaches might not exist as they do today if not for a 1976 state coastal protection law unlike any other in the country. Over decades, the law has been used to save firepits; add bathrooms, parking, trails and acreage; and force a private club to drop discriminatory membership rules.
“The general public in California, they don’t think about public access to the beach because they’ve always had it,” said Linda Locklin, the California Coastal Commission’s coastal access program manager. “There are a lot of insidious ways that public access can be undermined and is being undermined all the time.” Her comments call to mind private guards previously stationed at Malibu beaches.
So in the spirit of recognizing aquatic splendor, we’re also celebrating beach access. “The California coast is California’s commons,” after all, as Locklin said.
— Brittany Levine Beckman
Windansea
The surfing subculture makes Windansea iconic. “There’s a huge lineage of surf history here,” said Windansea local and professional big wave surfer Jojo Roper. “It was a hot spot for surfers from around the world in the 1950s and ’60s, so the locals built a shack to shelter themselves from the sun.” The palm frond shack is still maintained by the Windansea Surf Club.
The waves are best suited for experienced surfers, but spectators along the sand are welcome. ”Respect and proper surf etiquette are expected,” Roper said.
Another must-see while you’re in the area is the La Jolla Cove. Located about a mile north, the cove is one of the most unique sites in all of California due to its incredible biodiversity. Unfortunately, this abundance of sea life leads to high bacteria concentrations, so swimming or wading at the Cove is not advised.
Best for: Sunset views, sunbathing, watching the surf
Bathrooms: No
Parking: Small free lot and free street parking
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: No, but anyone can enjoy stunning sunset views from the water frontage road, Neptune Place.
What’s nearby: Don Carlos Taco Shop (has vegetarian options), El Pescador Fish Market and Mitch’s Surf Shop have been La Jolla staples for decades.
Avalanche Beach
During summer months, this section of beach is for swimmers only between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., so it’s a great place to go for a dip without getting tangled in surfers. Head a few steps to the north, just beyond Stub Jetty where Lifeguard Tower 5 sits, and you’ll find the only 24-hour off-leash dog beach in the city of San Diego. To the south, you’ll see the iconic Ocean Beach pier, but it’s no longer accessible due to damage from high surf.
Best for: Large groups, dogs, nightlife
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Large, free lot and free street parking
Dog-friendly: There’s an off-leash dog beach on the north side of Stub Jetty/Lifeguard Tower 5.
ADA-accessible: Beach access mats and manually operated beach wheelchairs provided at Ocean Beach Lifeguard Station, located at Abbott Street and Santa Monica Avenue.
What’s nearby: Rent a surfboard and wetsuit at the Shed OB and, after catching a few waves, stop by Blue Water Seafood for a blueberry margarita at happy hour, 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Belmont Park at Mission Beach
The rest of Mission Beach is mellower, with neighborly locals and some tourists. Just steps away from Belmont Park is Mission Bay, which is ideal for kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding or shore hangs. However, the water quality in the bay is often poor and swimming is not recommended.
Best for: Families, high-energy groups
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Several free lots including a small one on the north side of the park, a large one on the south side and another large one across Mission Boulevard
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: Beach access mats and manually operated or power beach wheelchairs are available at Mission Beach Lifeguard Station.
What’s nearby: The Sandbar offers ocean-view dining on its sky deck. Rent a bike at Hamel’s and cruise the boardwalk for a traditional San Diego beach experience.
Tourmaline Canyon
Smith knows the Canyon better than most. There’s an annual surf competition here bearing her name, the Jen Smith Aloha Invitational. The contest is a tribute to local legend Skip Frye’s internationally renowned surfboard design; invited contestants are encouraged to ride surfcraft built in the style and spirit of his Glider longboard.
Not only is Tourmaline one of the best breaks in San Diego County for learning to surf today, but it’s also a magnet for more advanced surfers, longboarders in particular. If you’re looking to jump in the water sans surfboard, head south a few blocks to find a blackballed swimming area.
Best for: Surfing
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Free lot
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: No ADA-specific amenities, but there’s a wide, concrete ramp leading down to the sand (it may be rocky at the bottom at times).
What’s nearby: Rent a surfboard (or even take a board shaping class!) and grab a coffee at Surf Lounge; savor a cinnamon roll or croissant from Wayfarer Bread & Pastry.
La Jolla Shores
You’ll need to make reservations for kayaking tours well in advance since spots fill up quickly during summer months. Expect to see harbor seals, sea lions, garibaldi and brown pelicans while gliding along the water.
The south end of the beach is known as one of the best beaches for young kids to play in the ocean since the surf is generally gentle, and the water is sheltered from south wind turbulence that often plagues San Diego beaches in early summer months. The cherry on top is Kellogg Park with its beachfront playground and huge grass area with small, climbable trees.
Best for: Families, surfing and kayaking the Matlahuayl State Marine Reserve
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Large free lot and free street parking
Dog-friendly: No, but leashed dogs are permitted on Kellogg Park grass.
ADA-accessible: Beach access mats and manually operated beach wheelchairs are available at La Jolla Shores Lifeguard Station.
What’s nearby: The original Jeff’s, opened in 1974, was once the best place to grab a burger and milkshake after spending hours on the beach, but it closed a few years ago. So two other guys named Jeff teamed up in 2022 to launch Jeffs’ Beach Burgers in the same location with essentially the same menu.
North Torrey Pines State Beach
The concrete beach access path adjacent to the North Torrey bathrooms offers unbeatable, up-close views of the Los Peñasquitos Lagoon and its confluence with the ocean. However, space on the sand can be limited around the river mouth, particularly during higher tides. So if you’re looking for more room, access the beach using the gravel trail located at the furthest north corner of the North Torrey Pines State Beach parking lot.
About five miles south of North Torrey, there’s another great option for escaping the masses: Black’s Beach. Park at the Torrey Pines Gliderport free of charge and you’ll find a well-maintained bluff trail. Make sure you’re ready to hoof your way back up the 370-foot cliffs. “Black’s Beach is a uniquely beautiful stretch of shoreline,” said Zach Plopper, the Surfrider Foundation’s senior environmental director. “Its towering cliffs provide habitat for peregrine falcons while offshore, dolphins, sharks, whales and fish find refuge.”
A part of the beach is also a known hot spot for nudists.
Best for: Low-key crowds, beach walks, hiking trails nearby
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: $15 for Torrey Pines North Beach lot, but there’s free street parking along Carmel Valley Road near the lot entrance.
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: No
What’s nearby: Grab a burrito at Roberto’s and coffee at Bird Rock Coffee Roasters. The reserve also offers guided hikes and mindful walks.
Powerhouse Park
Best for: Surfing, families, dogs
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Metered street parking ($4 per hour) nearby, free street parking if you walk a couple of blocks. Seagrove Parking Lot starts at $30 for 2 hours.
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs permitted year-round; no dogs allowed in Tot Lot playground.
ADA-accessible: Concrete ramps lead to sand from Powerhouse Park; the nearby Del Mar Lifeguard Headquarters at 17th Street provides beach access mats and beach wheelchairs.
What’s nearby: Swing by the original Board & Brew location for drool-worthy sandwiches and sign up for private surf lessons at Surf Sessions. Del Mar Thoroughbred Club presents horse racing July 20 through Sept. 8.
Fletcher Cove
A massive replenishment project completed last March filled what once was a tiny strip between the water and cliffs with more than 700,000 cubic yards of sand. As a result, Fletcher Cove is now a sandy delight.
Located less than half a mile from the Solana Beach train station, Fletcher Cove is one of San Diego County’s most accessible beaches by public transport. Be sure to check out the city’s summer concert series, Concerts at the Cove.
Best for: Families, surfing, pickup basketball
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Free lots at Fletcher Cove Park and across South Sierra Avenue, along with free street parking
Dog-friendly: No dogs permitted on the beach, but leashed dogs allowed on the grass.
ADA-accessible: A concrete ramp leads to the sand and beach wheelchairs are provided by Solana Beach Marine Safety Department on a first-come, first-served basis.
What’s nearby: Grab a pint brewed in-house at the original Pizza Port location, or scope the ocean view during brunch at Naked Cafe.
Moonlight Beach
Those looking to surf will need to walk a couple of blocks north or south of Moonlight to get away from the strictly enforced swimming areas.
“Moonlight is a tourist beach and a locals beach commingling,” notes Encinitas resident and World Surf League commentator Chris Cote. “And within two blocks there are so many great dining options that are walkable from the sand.”
Best for: Families, large groups
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Free lot and street parking
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: Beach wheelchairs are available at Moonlight Beach Marine Safety Center on a first-come, first-served basis.
What’s nearby: Savor handmade ice cream at Cali Cream and grab Mexican food to-go at Raul’s Shack.
Robert C. Frazee State Beach
Despite being close to shops, hotels and restaurants, what locals just call State Beach usually is less crowded than Carlsbad’s other beaches. There’s a walking path with great views along the top of the bluff paralleling Carlsbad Boulevard as well as a concrete seawall path for walking along the sand. Head south on either toward the Hubbs trail overlooking Agua Hedionda Lagoon.
“The sandbars aren’t as good as they used to be when I was a kid,” said Brent Reilly, who grew up surfing at State Beach. “But there’s plenty of sand for laying out a towel and umbrella compared to other beaches near downtown Carlsbad.”
State Beach also provides volleyball courts on the sand.
(Note: There’s no water quality data for Frazee but one block north, at the end of Carlsbad Village Drive, no significant contamination was detected during tests.)
Best for: Coastal walks, sunbathing, night-time Village strolls
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Small free lot at Ocean Street and Oak Avenue; free street parking
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: An asphalt ramp leads down to the beach, and there’s a concrete seawall path.
What’s nearby: A must-try is GONZO! Ramen, but if hot broth doesn’t mesh with your idea of a beach day, there are dozens of dining and shopping options along Grand Avenue and Carlsbad Village Drive.
San Onofre State Beach
“This amazing natural resource has a fascinating cultural history — home to the native Acjachemen nation, and also to the Camp Pendleton [military base], San Onofre has always featured gentle rolling waves and a lot of history,” said Long. “It is considered the spot where surfing developed as [it] exploded in the 1960s.”
“San O” boasts 6.5 miles of beach that extends from the bluffs to Cottons Point, which is in front of President Richard Nixon’s former home, called the Western White House.
San Onofre also features a volleyball court, outdoor showers and the San Mateo and Bluffs campgrounds, and it’s ideal for picnics. During the summer, the San Onofre Parks Foundation hosts a speaker series as well as other educational events and pop-up shops.
Best for: Surfing, stand-up paddleboarding, lounging, picnics
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: $15 a day in the lot; a dirt road along the beach has parking areas
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed at the Trails park and paved areas but not on the sand.
ADA-accessible: One free beach wheelchair is available. To reserve, call the lifeguard tower at (949) 366-8592 any day during peak season (June 1 through Sept. 15) and on weekends for off-season rental.
What’s nearby: The closest surf gear shops are the Rip Curl Outlet and Stewart Surfboards. Consider Hapa J’s for post-beach-day Hawaiian cuisine.
Doheny State Beach
Bordering the Dana Point Harbor, Doheny, known to locals as “Doho,” also is a great spot for picnicking.
Each year, Doheny hosts several music and cultural festivals, such as the Doheny Surf & Art Festival and Ohana Festival.
(Note: While Doheny generally is safe to swim, bacteria levels prompted swim warnings near San Juan Creek this summer. Check the O.C. County Public Health website for water sample updates.)
Best for: Surfing, families, picnics, outdoor entertainment
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: $15 a day in a paved lot with limited space
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed in paved areas but not on the sand.
ADA-accessible: Several beach wheelchairs are available. For more information, call Doheny State Lifeguards at (949) 496-6162.
What’s nearby: Within the state park, check out the visitor center as well as a small aquarium and gift shop. Doho Cafe serves beach bites and has a dog menu. It also rents bikes and surreys, surfboards, wetsuits and volleyballs. Kamea Poke has refreshing poke bowls and Hawaiian cuisine. Jack’s Surfboards is a popular spot for surf gear and clothing.
Salt Creek Beach
“We come to Salt Creek because it feels a little more secluded, a little more off the beaten path,” said Brent Gardner, Mission Viejo resident. “There’s not a lot of people here. There’s enough open space to keep everyone away from each other so we can enjoy our time here.”
Amenities include picnic tables, outdoor showers, half-court basketball and a 10-mile paved beach trail (expect strollers and dogs).
Best for: Families, surfing, walking, lounging, tide pools
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: $1 per hour in a paved lot atop the bluff
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are welcome along the paved beach path and in the grassy areas of the park.
ADA-accessible: There is one wheelchair available. Call OC Lifeguards at (949) 276-5050.
What’s nearby: Check out Young’s Beach Shack for seafood and beach picnic provisions, and Beach Hut Deli, which makes a mean sandwich. If you’re up for a short drive, visit Hobie Surf Shop.
Aliso Beach
Aliso Beach is also a premier skimboarding spot with sand that slopes toward the shore break, which can be dangerous for swimmers during a swell. Considered a marine protected area, its tide pools offer an up-close opportunity to observe ocean life.
Best for: Lounging, views, skimboarding, tide pools
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Aliso Beach West is an hourly lot at the beachside. Aliso Beach East is an hourly lot connected by a tunnel under Pacific Coast Highway on the inland side. Parking is $3 per hour.
Dog-friendly: Dogs must be on a leash at all times. From June 15 through Sept. 10, dogs are allowed before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
ADA-accessible: One manual wheelchair is available on a first-come, first-served basis, from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily. Call (949) 497-0310.
What’s nearby: The Lost Pier Café sits at the southern end of the beach and offers snacks and drinks and three-hour firepit rentals for $85. For a more upscale experience, the Ranch Resort across the street offers dining, a golf course and a spa in addition to accommodations.
Treasure Island Beach
“While, like other cities, we do have large, sandy areas, our coves and smaller beaches make our city special,” said Kai Bond, city of Laguna Beach marine safety captain.
A walking path that traces the outskirts of the Montage Resort takes you from the parking garage located off Wesley Drive to Christmas Beach, where you can access more coves via a ramp.
Best for: Snorkeling, sunbathing, swimming, scuba diving, lounging
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: An hourly lot is located off Wesley Drive for $2.75 per hour with a maximum of three hours, in addition to metered parking along Pacific Coast Highway across the street from the Montage Resort.
Dog-friendly: Dogs must be on a leash at all times. From June 15 through Sept. 10, dogs are allowed before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
ADA-accessible: A concrete ramp is located at the southern end of the Montage Resort. ADA parking spaces are in the parking garage off Wesley Drive.
What’s nearby: Starfish features Asian fusion cuisine. For a more upscale experience, the Montage Resort offers dining with picturesque views.
Victoria Beach
Beyond the Instagrammable tower, visitors will find a stretch of sandy white beach perfect for sunbathing and blue water ideal for bodysurfing. Be warned: The parking situation is a drag.
Best for: Photos, chilling, views, walking, bodysurfing, swimming
Bathrooms: No
Parking: Parking is limited to open space along Pacific Coast Highway, but Laguna Beach offers a free Summer Breeze trolley service that stops along the highway.
Dog-friendly: Dogs are allowed but must be leashed. No dogs are allowed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from June 15 through Sept. 10.
ADA-accessible: No
What’s nearby: The Drake hotel is a short distance from Victoria Beach and has intimate evening dining and live entertainment.
Main Beach
Best for: Lounging, swimming, tide pools, shopping
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Metered parking is available along Pacific Coast Highway and in lots at 234 Broadway St., 322 Forest Ave., 243 Ocean Ave. and 225 Ocean Ave. Consider the free Summer Breeze trolley service, which offers transportation to and from offsite parking.
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs allowed, but no dogs are allowed between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. from June 15 through Sept. 10.
ADA-accessible: One manual and one motorized wheelchair are available on a first-come, first-served basis from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. daily. Chair checkout is located at the lifeguard station. Call (949) 497-0310.
What’s nearby: Cross over Pacific Coast Highway to discover some of Laguna Beach’s art galleries and a wide variety of casual and fine dining and retail shops along the Forest Avenue Promenade.
Crystal Cove State Park
Crystal Cove’s Historic District is home to 46 rustic beach cottages built in the 1930s near the Los Trancos Creek area. They are available for overnight rentals and range from $320 per night for a six-person cottage to $50 per night for dorm-style rooms with shared living spaces (discounted due to California Coastal Commission funding). The cottages require reservations, which open seven months in advance. You might get lucky with same-day cancellations if you have flexibility and a persistent spirit.
Best for: Snorkeling, sunbathing, hiking, tide pools
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: $15 per day across six lots between Moro Canyon and Pelican Point entrances. If visiting the Historic District, park at Los Trancos State Park lot, where rates start at $5. Take the Beachcomber Shuttle for $2 or walk a shaded, paved path to the beach.
Dog-friendly: Dogs are allowed on paved areas only.
ADA-accessible: Beach wheelchairs are provided in the Historic District and the Moro Canyon day use area. Call for availability: (949) 494-3539.
What’s nearby: The Beachcomber Cafe, a remodeled beachside bungalow, is a great way to experience historic California while fine dining on the beach. For more casual fare, visit the Shake Shack for shakes, burgers and fries.
Corona del Mar State Beach
“When I was growing up, we would boogie board, get super tan, have bonfires and eat slushies,” said beachgoer Michael Choi. “This particular beach is great because the waves are perfect for little kids. It’s a great place to learn how to boogie board and bodysurf.”
There’s often a crowd getting slushies at the Jetty restaurant. Those seeking one of the 24 firepits arrive early because they’re first come, first served.
Best for: Swimming, bodysurfing, families, lounging, firepits
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Park in a lot off Ocean Boulevard. Hourly rates vary by time of year. Free parking is available on the surrounding streets, but watch for street sweeping days.
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m.
ADA-accessible: Two first-come, first-served beach wheelchairs are available at Newport Beach Lifeguard headquarters at the base of Newport Pier. Call (949) 644-3047 or lifeguard dispatch at (949) 644-3177.
What’s nearby: Spot the colorful awning on PCH? That’s B. Candy, a sweet shop worth a pit stop.
Balboa Beach Pier
Along the paved boardwalk, visitors can rent bikes, electric scooters and surreys at shops like Balboa Beach Bicycle and Boutique. There are many restaurants, a play structure, a grassy area and restrooms close to the sand. The nearby Balboa Fun Zone has an arcade, Ferris wheel and a small harbor where you can hop aboard a short cruise or whale-watching tour.
Best for: Families, chilling, skimboarding, lounging, walking
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: The large Balboa Beach Pier parking lot has varying rates throughout the year. From May through September, it is $3.75 per hour with a six-hour maximum. Street parking is free.
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed on the beach before 10 a.m. and after 4:30 p.m., with no dogs allowed at the pier.
ADA-accessible: Two first-come, first-served beach wheelchairs are available at Newport Beach Lifeguard headquarters at the base of Newport Pier. Call (949) 644-3047 or lifeguard dispatch at (949) 644-3177. Balboa Beach Pier has four ADA-accessible firepits.
What’s nearby: For a family-friendly atmosphere, try Irv’s Burgers. For harbor cruises, check out the Fun Zone Boat Company.
Huntington City Beach
Best for: Surfing, shopping, bonfires, events
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Metered lots are available north and south of the Huntington Beach Pier for $2 per hour, but rates vary depending on time of year. The $15-per-day Pier Plaza Parking Lot is across the street. See the city’s official parking guide.
Dog-friendly: Dogs must be leashed and are not permitted on the beach but are allowed in parking lots and on paved trails. There is a dedicated 1.5-mile dog beach along the bluffs between Goldenwest and Seapoint streets.
ADA-accessible: One beach wheelchair is available at Zack’s Pier Plaza. Call a day in advance: (714) 536-0215.
What’s nearby: Main Street shops, or Pacific City for a more relaxed retail experience. Easy access to the paved 15.7-mile Huntington Beach Trail from Newport Beach to Sunset Beach.
Bolsa Chica State Beach
Beach City Provisions, SeaSalt Beachside Burger and Pacific Kitchen serve beach eats and local craft beers and sell bonfire supplies. During the summer and on weekends, expect to see live music and cover bands galore at these locations. Keep your ears peeled for secret concerts hosted by alt-rock station KROQ. There is a paved beachside trail for riding bikes and walking dogs.
Best for: Surfing, camping, swimming, bonfires, events
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: $15 per day; $30 per day for RVs in lot
Dog-friendly: Dogs are allowed on paved areas only.
ADA-accessible: There are two paved pathways (lots 17 and 18) located both south and north of the entryway kiosk that extend to the high tide line. A beach wheelchair is available; call (714) 377-5691.
What’s nearby: Visitors to the Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve can view wildlife, including more than 200 species of birds, and hike trails across California’s largest saltwater marsh. Bolsa Chica Interpretive Center features exhibits and an aquarium.
Descanso Beach, Catalina
As you walk north from downtown Avalon, the beach is about 300 yards beyond the iconic Casino building, neighbored by a bar, restaurant, water sports rentals, about 25 cabanas and 40 chaise lounges.
You can sip a cocktail ($16), order a burrito ($23), reserve a chaise lounge ($150 per summer day and up) or splurge on a cabana (a daunting $575 and up). Cheapest Descanso option: There’s a $2 fee (seldom enforced) to lay out a towel between restaurant and water.
Servers bring drinks to the chaise loungers. The water is gentle. You can kayak to Frog Rock and back (one-hour rental: $22). It all screams Instagram.
Set back from the beach is the grassy site of the annual Catalina Wine Mixer, which grew into a real event after the screenwriters of “Step Brothers” (2008) made it up.
Warning: Between the beach club’s imported sand and the water, there are pebbles and rocks, so bring water shoes. And this beach doesn’t have water quality testing, but beaches near Avalon’s piers regularly do and score well.
Best for: Chilling with a cocktail, posing for pics
Bathrooms: Yes
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: The bar and restaurant are accessible, but there’s no beach wheelchair.
What’s nearby: For a more casual scene, try the three free, tiny, public beaches flanking Avalon’s Pleasure Pier: South Beach, Middle Beach and Step Beach.
Outer Cabrillo Beach
Also worth checking out: the historic Mediterranean-style Cabrillo Beach Bathhouse (offers kid-friendly programming), Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, tide pools, a coastal native plant garden and cliffs studded with shell fossils.
Best for: Families
Parking: Lot operates from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily, $1 per hour, $9 maximum (no cash or American Express cards)
Bathrooms: Yes
Dog-friendly: Not allowed on the beach (but permitted on-leash elsewhere)
ADA-accessible: Two beach wheelchairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the aquarium welcome booth. Call (310) 548-7562 for availability. There’s a path part of the way across the sand — but not to the water’s edge — on the harbor-side beach.
What’s nearby: Charlie’s Hot Dogs does brisk business selling hot dogs, cheeseburgers and nachos from a blue tent in the parking lot.
Torrance Beach
Best for: Surfing, scuba diving, bicycling
Parking: Lot is $3 Monday through Friday, $7 weekends and holidays.
Bathrooms: Yes
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: There is one first-come, first-served beach wheelchair available by visiting the lifeguard headquarters building (389 Paseo de la Playa) and an access mat halfway to the water’s edge.
What’s nearby: The closest eateries are a few blocks away (including Pedone’s Pizza & Deli’s Redondo location, which will deliver to you in the beach parking lot Wednesday through Sunday), but consider the short drive (or long walk) 1.7 miles north to the Redondo Beach Pier, where the world is your oyster (or hotdog on a stick) thanks to myriad dining opportunities. If you’re a diver, note the area just south of the pier across from Veterans Park. That’s where, from mid-December through March, you’ll find what California Diving News calls “one red-hot night dive spot that stands out against all of the rest”: a chance to experience a squid run up close.
Manhattan Beach
Take a break from basking on the beach to stroll to the end of the pier and check out the Roundhouse Aquarium, a free, educational space where you can see local sea dwellers (eels, jellyfish and the like) up close.
Best for: Beach volleyball
Parking: Multiple lots within six blocks of the pier; the two closest to the beach (Lot 10 just north of the pier and Lot 11 just south of it) offer five-hour metered parking at $2.50 per hour.
Bathrooms: Yes
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: Two beach wheelchairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis by visiting 42nd Street lifeguard tower (4250 the Strand).
What’s nearby: For a brew with an ocean view, try the divey Shellback Tavern. If you’re looking for a sweet treat, grab a cone or candy at Manhattan Beach Creamery. If you’re feeling fancy, try Fishing With Dynamite two blocks off the beach north of the pier.
Dockweiler State Beach
“Firepitting” is not only a verb at Dockweiler State Beach, it’s a sport. And a competitive one at that. The beach hosts more than 80 free firepits on a first-come, first-served basis. Arrive early in summertime — we’re talking sunrise — and plan to guard your pit all day, until it’s bonfire time. The pits are ideal for roasting marshmallows by the sea or for a fire-adjacent singalong at sunset. Just project your voice loudly because — so close to LAX — planes roar overhead every few minutes.
Dockweiler also features L.A. County’s only beach-adjacent RV campground (137 spaces at $45 to $85 per night), open Feb. 1 through Dec. 31. Make reservations 90 days in advance for the best chance at scoring a spot.
There are also volleyball courts, jetties for fishing and bike path access. Windsports Hang Gliding offers lessons.
It’s the firepits, however, that give Dockweiler its personality — the scent of smoldering charcoal fills the air. This is urban camping at its finest.
Best for: Firepits, car camping
Parking: Three lots, $3 to $13 for the day; limited free street parking
Bathrooms: Yes
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: There’s a beach access mat for wheelchairs and strollers. Six beach wheelchairs can be reserved up to seven days in advance, for free. Call (310) 726-4128.
What’s nearby: Dockweiler Youth Center, which offers beach activities and movie nights; Oceans Cafe and Grill (try the Lost in the Sauce burger); and — for birdwatchers — a fenced area for the threatened western snowy plover.
Venice Beach
The surf conditions here are slightly more advanced than in nearby Santa Monica and appropriate for intermediate surfers. The Venice Beach Skate Park, with athletes sailing through the air, is a tourist draw, as is the Muscle Beach Venice Gym, a private, on-beach gym for body builders. And there are courts galore along the beach: for tennis, basketball, volleyball, handball. There’s also a fishing pier on the southern end of the sand.
There’s a curated bike rental outlet at each parking lot. The one at the Washington Boulevard lot, for example, also has a robust selection of wetsuits.
Don’t leave Venice Beach without stopping for soft serve at the colorful Ocean Front Kitchen. Not into beach sports — or even beaches? Relax at Small World Books on the boardwalk.
Best for: Beachside amenities, people watching
Parking: Three lots, $5 to $18 for the day; limited free and metered street parking
Bathrooms: Yes
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: Beach access mat at the Venice Boulevard parking lot. Two beach wheelchairs available for free — ask the lifeguard.
What’s nearby: The Venice Pride Lifeguard Tower and the Venice Canals.
Santa Monica State Beach
But swimming within 100 yards in either direction of the pier (or the Pico-Kenter storm drain) is not on the agenda. Outside of those areas, the water tends to meet quality standards for the rest of the 3.5-mile stretch of shoreline.
Santa Monica State Beach is also the “birthplace” of beach volleyball, according to the city — it will host the sport during the 2028 Olympics — and there are ample courts along the sand. Don’t miss the Original Muscle Beach workout area and Chess Park, across from it.
Best for: Families, tourists, surfing
Parking: 13 beach lots, $7 to $15 for the day; limited free and metered street parking
Bathrooms: Yes
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: ADA parking in lots 3 and 4; ADA beach access at Annenberg Community Beach House, Montana Avenue, Arizona Avenue, immediately north of the pier as well as Bay Street, Ocean Park Boulevard and Ashland Avenue south of the pier; free electric beach wheelchairs available at Perry’s Cafe and Beach Rentals (1200 and 2400 locations) along with two manual ones at the Annenberg Community Beach House.
What’s nearby: Shutters on the Beach, Hotel Casa del Mar, Palisades Park and the public Annenberg Community Beach House, which has a pool ($10 day pass), volleyball courts and playground.
Will Rogers State Beach at Temescal Canyon
If you like the energy of a crowded beach park, set up near the entrance across from Temescal Canyon Road, which will put you near the bathrooms and the Beach Side Cafe. Head south through the parking lot for a more mellow experience.
(Note: While the Temescal Canyon area passes water quality tests in the summer, there have been bacteria warnings further south near Santa Monica Canyon Creek, near what’s known as Ginger Rogers Beach.)
Best for: Families, chilling
Bathrooms: Yes, on both ends of the beach.
Parking: Summer rates (May-September) are $9 on weekdays and $15 weekends and holidays. Winter rates (October-April) are $6 on weekdays and $9 on weekends and holidays. Will Rogers State Beach is one of the few California State Parks that does not accept the Annual Day Use Pass.
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: There are two beach wheelchairs available on a first-come, first-served basis. Pick them up at L.A. County Lifeguard Headquarters at 15100 Pacific Coast Highway. Call (310) 394-3261.
What’s nearby: Coffee from an Airstream, anyone? Rustic Coffee is about a 20-minute walk away. Take the mildly creepy tunnel that runs under Pacific Coast Highway across from West Channel Road and head up the hill.
Surfrider Beach
At Surfrider, water quality generally meets standards near 3rd Point and the southside of the pier, but bacteria levels are often high near the Malibu Lagoon breach site. (Note: Bacteria levels prompted swim warnings at Malibu Lagoon this summer. Check the L.A. County Public Health website for weekly water sample updates.)
Best for: Surfing, swimming, lounging, strolling
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Lot ranges from $3 to $20. (ADA parking with a placard at all County beaches is free Monday through Friday, except on County-observed holidays and unless the parking lot has an armed gate and is unattended.)
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: There’s a small drop from the restroom path to the sand. However, the beach has ADA parking and an ADA-compliant restroom. It also has one wheelchair available on a first-come, first-served basis.
What’s nearby: The Malibu Pier, where people hang out and fish, is walking distance from the beach. Also worth checking out on the pier: the delicious Malibu Farm restaurant.
Point Dume Beach
Best for: Swimming, surfing, scuba diving, lounging, cave exploration, rock climbing, strolling
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Lot ranges from $3 to $20. You can park for free along PCH (watch for no-parking signs) or on Westward Beach Road. (ADA parking with a placard at all County beaches is free Monday through Friday, except on County-observed holidays and unless the parking lot has an armed gate and is unattended.)
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: Yes, but only from the main parking lot to the sand, not on the trails. Point Dume Beach has one beach wheelchair available on a first-come, first-served basis. You can request it at the closest lifeguard tower. Call (310) 457-2525.
What’s nearby: It’s across the street from the Sunset Restaurant, where you can enjoy a seafood platter and cocktail while watching the sunset. Wide and sandy Westward Beach — a.k.a. “Free Beach” — also is worth checking out.
Zuma Beach
(Note: While Zuma Beach is generally safe to swim, L.A. County warned of high bacterial levels near Trancas Creek this summer. Check the L.A. County Public Health website for weekly water sample updates.)
Best for: Swimming, surfing, diving, boogie boarding, lounging, strolling
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Eight lots, $3 to $20. You can park for free along PCH (watch for no-parking signs) and Westward Beach Road near Westward Beach. (ADA parking with a placard at all County beaches is free Monday through Friday, except on County-observed holidays and unless the parking lot has an armed gate and is unattended.)
Dog-friendly: No, but it’s common for people to walk their dogs in the massive parking lots.
ADA-accessible: Zuma has an access mat (April through October) and beach wheelchairs, which are available for checkout.
What’s nearby: Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar, an upscale family-friendly restaurant that serves Italian and American dishes, and the Sunset Restaurant, which, yes, has sunset views.
El Matador State Beach
To get here, you’ll have to maneuver down a steep dirt hill, then walk down two staircases. You’ll be rewarded with massive rock formations, beautiful tide pools and distinctive sea caves, which are fun to explore when the tide is low. Don’t be surprised if you see engagement or maternity photo shoots here.
The waves are less consistent than at neighboring beaches, so surfers don’t come often, but swimmers can enjoy less rocky areas. Lifeguards are on duty during peak season, typically during spring break and in the summertime.
Best for: Snorkeling, swimming, tide pools, sunbathing, photos
Bathrooms: Yes, port-a-potties are located at the top of the bluff near the parking lot.
Parking: Small, busy lot ($3 per hour or $10 per day). You can park along PCH (watch for no-parking signs), but be prepared to walk. (It’s not uncommon for cars to idle until another vehicle leaves a parking spot.)
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: No
What’s nearby? Hiking trails including Charmlee Wilderness Park. The closest restaurant is Kristy’s Malibu, which serves salads, burgers and pasta. Also worth checking out are El Matador’s sister beaches, La Piedra and El Pescador, or a personal favorite, Lechuza Beach.
Nicholas Canyon Beach
Even if you’re not looking to surf, it’s entertaining to sit on the overlook and watch the surfers do their thing. There are also several picnic tables in the parking lot and on the bluff above this long, sandy beach accessed via staircase. Otherwise, there aren’t many amenities.
Best for: Surfing, sunbathing, lounging, strolling, picnicking
Bathrooms: Yes, there are port-a-potties.
Parking: Lot ranges from $3 to $16. You can park along PCH, but watch for no-parking signs. (All ADA parking with a placard is free Monday through Friday except on county-observed holidays or when the parking lot has an armed gate and is unattended.)
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: No, but one can take in the view from the overlook.
What’s nearby: If you’re interested in a brief but peaceful hike, head over to the Nicholas Pond Trail (111 feet elevation; a third of a mile).
Leo Carrillo State Beach
Make your visit a weekend getaway by booking one of its 135 campsites within walking distance from the water. Plan to reserve about six months ahead for spots during spring break and from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
A surprising feature? Alcohol is allowed on the beach, as long as it’s not in glass.
Best for: Exploring, surfing, lounging, fishing
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Parking lot near South Beach ($3 per hour, $12 per day) or for free along PCH (watch for no-parking signs). The North Beach parking lot is currently closed for maintenance.
Dog-friendly: Yes, at North Beach, which is located north of Lifeguard Tower 3. Dogs are allowed in day-use areas at the park and on the campground but not on backcountry trails.
ADA-accessible: According to California State Parks, beach access isn’t ADA-compliant at this time because winter rainstorm water in the creek severely damaged the ramp to the beach from the parking lot. However, beach wheelchairs are available. Ask park staff upon entry or call (310) 457-8144.
What’s nearby: Neptune’s Net, a restaurant known for its laid-back, local vibes — motorcycles parked out front, fried calamari dotting the tables.
Sycamore Cove Beach at Point Mugu State Park
But there is one beach along this route that still has easy access and plenty of sand — Sycamore Cove, a lovely expanse of tree-lined beach with picnic tables, barbecues and firepits (when conditions allow), popular with beach lovers, campers (across the highway only) and hikers.
Best for: Families, groups
Bathrooms: Yes, port-a-potties
Parking: Lot is $3 per hour or $12 per day (try the Yodel parking app)
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are permitted on the beach and in Sycamore Canyon Campground but not on trails.
ADA-accessible: The parking area is on the same level as the beach, a rarity for Ventura County beaches along Pacific Coast Highway. A beach wheelchair is available for free public use in the day-use area.
What’s nearby: Sycamore Canyon Campground is across PCH (book early), along with multiple trails, including the Point Mugu Scenic and Overlook Trails Loop (2.7 miles) and more difficult Sycamore Canyon Trail (about 6 miles out and back). Neptune’s Net restaurant is 3.6 miles south, across from County Line Beach. And just three-quarters of a mile north, climb the towering (and very popular) sand dune along PCH.
Surfer's Knoll Beach
Surfers tend to head south toward the mouth of the Santa Clara River, where the waves are most interesting. Swimming is not recommended at this beach due to strong rip tides, but the walks and sunbathing are sublime.
Best for: Beachcombing (sea glass!), walking, surfing (for experienced swimmers)
Bathrooms: Yes (and showers!)
Parking: Free, in the beach’s small lot and across the street.
Dog-friendly: Yes, on leashes
ADA-accessible: The parking area is level with the upper beach, although there is a sandy slope to get to the water. Beach wheelchairs are available for free on a first-come, first-served basis; call (805) 642-8618 as early as possible after 6 a.m. on the day you need the chair for delivery at the beach.
What’s nearby: Ventura Harbor Village across the road is full of shops, restaurants and regular events with tons of free parking. It’s also a fun place to stroll along the harbor if you enjoy gawking at boats, or you can rent paddleboards or boats to (slowly) cruise the harbor on the water.
Harbor Cove Beach (a.k.a. Peninsula Beach and Mother's Beach)
Best for: Young children, families, beach volleyball
Bathrooms: Yes (and showers)
Parking: Free; has EV chargers
Dog-friendly: Yes, on leashes
ADA-accessible: Beach wheelchairs are available for free on a first-come, first-served basis; call (805) 642-8618 as early as possible after 6 a.m. on the day you need the chair for delivery at the beach.
What’s nearby: There are multiple beach volleyball courts at Harbor Cove. The Robert J. Lagomarsino Visitor Center at Channel Islands National Park is across the street, next to the very popular (and quite delicious) Harbor Cove Cafe, with a bookstore, exhibits about the Channel Islands and marine aquatic life, and free Tidepool Talks at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. Nearby, the Island Packers boat tour company offers whale-watching cruises as well as daily trips to the Channel Islands.
Surfers Point Beach at Seaside Park
Best for: Surfing, beachcombing, walking, biking, birdwatching, people and sunset watching
Bathrooms: Yes, on the pier and along the Ventura Promenade
Parking: Free at the end of Shoreline Drive behind the Ventura County Fairgrounds, or paid parking at the Harbor Boulevard parking structure at California Street, $2 per hour or $10 per day.
Dog-friendly: Yes, on leashes
ADA-accessible: Along the Ventura Promenade; access to the beach requires stairs or climbing over rocks. Access to the pier is possible without stairs from Harbor Boulevard.
What’s nearby: The iconic Ventura Pier, built in 1872, reopened in June after being closed since January 2023, due to severe winter storm damage. The pier now features a bracing, scenic walk on rustic, splintery boards (shoes recommended), as well as restrooms, restaurants, a brewery and lovely places to sit and watch the sea. Downtown Ventura and its many restaurants and shops are just a few blocks east and the Ventura Promenade links walkers and bikers from San Buenaventura State Beach to the south to the Ventura-Santa Barbara bike trail to the north and the Ojai Valley Trail between Ventura and Ojai to the east. The adjacent Ventura County Fairgrounds hosts many popular events.
Faria Beach Park
This popular 42-space campground has a cozy feel, with campers chatting easily with their neighbors. It’s usually full, so plan well in advance for a reservation. The beach is nice for walking and beachcombing, but the sandy areas get thin during high tides.
Best for: Camping (RVs and tents)
Bathrooms: Yes (and a shower)
Parking: Free for day use, but only 12 spaces available. Peak-season camping rates range from $42 to $69 a night.
Dog-friendly: Yes; $2.50 per leashed dog per day.
ADA-accessible: The campground is paved, with a slight slope, so the cafe, bathrooms and grounds should be accessible to wheelchair users, but visiting the beach requires stairs or climbing down rocks.
What’s nearby: Downtown Ventura is seven miles south and Carpinteria is 10 miles north, with a bike path linking them both (it actually extends from Ventura to Santa Barbara). Mondos Beach, one of the region’s most popular sites for beginning surfers, is just a mile south. Peirano’s Beachfront Cafe at the campsite is open for breakfast and lunch, as is the smaller Hobson Beach Park cafe just two miles north. And between the two beach parks are 127 RV camping spots along the Rincon Parkway overlooking the beach.
Rincon Beach County Park
Ah, but wait. That’s the Ventura County side of Rincon Point, where surfers usually paddle out. Cross to the Santa Barbara side (just a few steps northwest) and you’re in a different world. There you’ll find a separate parking lot, picnic tables, restrooms, steps and a ramp, and below them, a long, sandy beach that’s better suited to strolling families than surfers. The Santa Barbara side typically passes water quality tests, but south of the creek on the Ventura side has consistently high bacteria levels.
Also, horses (forbidden on most Southern California beaches) are allowed on this beach without time restriction Dec. 1 through April 30. From May 1 through Nov. 30, they’re allowed in the early morning, so long as they’re off the beach before 10 a.m.
And finally: If you walk about half a mile northwest along the beach, you’ll reach Bates Beach, which has attracted nude beachgoers for decades.
Best for: Swimming, sunning, escaping the city
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Free lot
Dog-friendly: Dogs must be on leash in the park and on the beach.
ADA-accessible: There’s a ramp to the beach but no beach wheelchairs.
What’s nearby: This beach is about three miles southeast of downtown Carpinteria, 13 miles northwest of downtown Ventura.
Carpinteria State Beach
Together, the state and city beaches are about 1.5 miles long. On both, waves are gentle and inviting to children and stand-up paddleboarders. Linden Avenue’s shops and eateries offer great beach-town vibes.
The state beach campground has a visitor center, picnic area, volleyball nets and a bit of naturally seeping tar, which may cling to feet. Travel expert Johnny Jet suggests sunscreen or coconut oil to remove it. (The Chumash used the tar to caulk their canoes.)
Best for: Families, paddleboarding
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Free along city streets near the beach or in the lot by the train tracks at Linden Avenue and 5th Street; $10 in the state park’s day-use lot
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs allowed in state campground but not on either beach.
ADA-accessible: Beach wheelchairs are available at the state park and city beach. Each of the campground’s four areas has at least two accessible sites and one accessible bathroom and shower. A boardwalk near the day-use area accommodates wheelchairs.
What’s nearby: On Linden Avenue, get breakfast at Esau’s Cafe or a burger at the Spot, which is as ramshackle as it is beloved. To the northwest is the 35-acre Carpinteria Salt Marsh Preserve.
Summerland Beach
The beach is known for gentle waters, attracting stand-up paddleboarders, kayakers and swimmers. If you walk a mile to the southeast, tides permitting, you’ll reach Loon Point, where there are tide pools and a surf break.
This is also one of the few Southern California beaches where horses are allowed. Los Padres Outfitters, based in Carpinteria, offers guided rides. Horses are allowed on this beach without time restriction Dec. 1 through April 30. From May 1 through Nov. 30, they’re allowed in the early morning, so long as they’re off the beach before 10 a.m.
Best for: Families, swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding
Bathrooms: Yes, in Lookout Park
Parking: Small free lot at Lookout Park
Dog-friendly: Yes, on leashes
ADA-accessible: There’s a ramp to the beach but no beach wheelchairs.
What’s nearby: About a quarter-mile up the hill is the Summerland Beach Cafe, along with several other shops and restaurants along Summerland’s Lillie Avenue.
Butterfly Beach
Across the street stands the Four Seasons Resort the Biltmore Santa Barbara (maybe the most elegant and awkwardly named hotel in California), closed since 2020. It is expected to reopen in 2025 after renovation. Just above the beach runs the Cabrillo Bike Path, which includes several car-free blocks of Channel Drive in which cyclists and pedestrians are surrounded by ocean views and elaborately landscaped homes of the wealthy.
In fact, given the parking situation, a three-mile bike ride from Stearns Wharf might be the best way to arrive at Butterfly Beach. But be warned: You may start out admiring nature and wind up coveting wealth. Time to wash yourself clean in the sea.
Best for: Chilling
Bathrooms: No
Parking: On the street
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed on the beach.
ADA-accessible: Apart from a ramp, a few benches and the bike path, there are essentially no public amenities here.
What’s nearby: It’s a five-minute walk up Olive Mill Road to the restaurants and shops of Coast Village Road, the commercial core of Montecito. One mile east stands the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel, the fanciest lodging you’ll ever find straddling railroad tracks.
East Beach
It’s long — about 1.5 miles — and lined by tall palms. As its name hints, it’s just east of Stearns Wharf (possibly the city’s leading tourist attraction) at the foot of State Street. It’s also the beach volleyball capital of Santa Barbara, with more than 20 courts whose users include local high schools and colleges. The sidewalks along beachfront Cabrillo Boulevard are beloved by joggers and dog walkers. Every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts show lines those sidewalks.
Meanwhile the beach-facing Cabrillo Pavilion building includes Reunion Kitchen restaurant (late breakfast, lunch and dinner daily), a fitness center and bathrooms.
Along parts of the beach, local leaders are replacing non-native ice plant with native species. Out in the Santa Barbara Channel, you’ll spot several oil-drilling platforms.
Best for: Families, art browsers, volleyballers
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: One lot at the end of Garden Street, two more at the end of Corona del Mar. Both are $3 per hour, $18 per day.
Dog-friendly: No
ADA-accessible: Two beach wheelchairs at Cabrillo Pavilion (one motorized, one manual). To reserve, visit its website.
What’s nearby: Jeannine’s, at 1 State Street and Cabrillo, opens at 7:30 a.m. daily and often has a queue for breakfast. The Helena Avenue Bakery (three blocks from the beach) has great baked goods. Several hotels line Cabrillo, including the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. To rent a bike, head to the Wheel Fun Beach Rentals locations on State or Mason streets.
Leadbetter Beach
Leadbetter has outdoor showers, volleyball, picnic tables and fishing. On Wednesday afternoons from March through October, you’ll see dozens of yachts competing in “Wet Wednesday” races arranged by the Santa Barbara Yacht Club. If you’ve got a bike, you can set off from here on the Cabrillo Bike Path, which follows the coastline 4.5 miles east to Butterfly Beach. (It’s the most popular bike path in Santa Barbara.)
Best for: Boogie boarding, surfing
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Lot: $3 per hour, $18 per day.
Dog-friendly: No dogs allowed on sand.
ADA-accessible: Parking lot and beach are basically flat, but there are no beach wheelchairs.
What’s nearby: The Shoreline Cafe (breakfast, lunch and dinner) has indoor seating, a wind-sheltered patio, plenty of tacos on the menu and some seats right on the beach sand. Santa Barbara City College is across the street. A short walk to the west you find Santa Barbara Harbor’s Harbor Walk, which takes you to Brophy Bros. Seafood, Sushi Go Go and the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. The Harbor complex also includes the Paddle Sports Center, where you can rent kayaks, paddleboards and surfboards.
Arroyo Burro Beach
Dogs must be leashed on the western portion of the beach, which includes the Boathouse restaurant. To the east, they’re free. The freedom continues on the 68 acres of neighboring blufftop Douglas Family Preserve, donated to the city by actor Michael Douglas in the 1990s. Just inland from the preserve, Elings Park is a hot spot for paragliding, mountain biking and softball.
Arroyo Burro Beach, full of pebbles and tide pools, lies beneath bluffs. People fish, surf and teeter on stand-up paddleboards. One day recently, Audrey Altamirano, a 24-year-old UCSB student, was busy stacking a tower of stones at sunset. “It quiets my mind,” she said.
The beach also has barbecue grills, seating and seasonal lifeguards.
Best for: Dog walking, tide pools, dining
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: Free lot, often busy
Dog-friendly: Yes
ADA-accessible: Beach wheelchair available. To reserve, call the Parks Call Center at (805) 568-2460, option 3. For on-site assistance, call (805) 687-3714.
What’s nearby: The Boathouse restaurant (breakfast, lunch and dinner) has a cloth-napkin dining room with dramatic views and a lively patio scene with bistro lights. Most main dishes are $18 to $43 and a bowl of New England chowder is $8.95. (No dogs allowed in the dining room or patio.)
El Capitán State Beach
Until then, the park has about 130 campsites, and a company called 101 RV Rentals can set up an RV or tent for you.
The beach has fishing, tide pools, a picnic area and a store.
Best for: Families
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: $10 for day use in large lot
Dog-friendly: Dogs are allowed in campground, forbidden on the beach.
ADA-accessible: Ten campsites have firm surfaces and accessible tables. Blufftop walkway/path overlooks the ocean. A beach wheelchair is available; ask at the entry station.
What’s nearby: Wide open spaces. This is a sparsely populated stretch of the coast highway, which is one of its charms. But half a mile inland across the 101 you’ll find El Capitan Canyon, a glamping cabin resort with an upscale market and deli, and Sun Outdoors Santa Barbara, a private campground (with swimming pool) with RVs and tents. Some 2.8 miles to the west is Refugio State Beach, which was closed for repairs earlier this year but is expected to reopen by the end of summer.
Jalama Beach County Park
At the end of Jalama Road, you find a long, windswept beach, a 107-site campground with seven cabins and — this is important — the Jalama Beach Store. The store’s Jalama Burgers are a selling point for all of Santa Barbara County.
The beach is big with skilled surfers (three breaks, intermediate and beyond), windsurfers and RVers. The varied shoreline, with bluffs and dunes, makes for great long walks.
Now back to the burgers. Their secret sauce was created in the 1970s by the late Kathy Eittreim, whose widower, Don Eittreim, 89, still runs the store with help from daughter Linda Eittreim.
When they started, “It was tough for a couple of years. No volume. We dipped into savings,” Don Eittreim recalled recently. “We didn’t have the campers in the winter months. Now we do.”
The store is open daily. A Jalama Burger is $11.45. The menu includes salmon burgers and corn dogs.
Best for: Camping, windsurfing, solitude, beach walks
Bathrooms: Yes
Parking: $10 per day in large lot
Dog-friendly: Leashed dogs are allowed on beach and in campground (but not in cabins).
ADA-accessible: A beach wheelchair is available; ask a ranger or lifeguard on site.
What’s nearby: Lompoc has many wineries and a batch of tasting rooms known as the Wine Ghetto. Also, La Purísima Mission State Historic Park features turkeys, chickens, horses and steers.
