Watch zebras and wildebeests whiz by during Tanzania's Great Migration

More than 2 million wildebeests and zebras cross Tanzania's Serengeti plains each year during the Great Migration.
See it on a 10-day Classic Escapes tour that includes game drives in Lake Manyara National Park, home to more than 50 bird species as well as tree-climbing lions, and Serengeti National Park, which protects herds of African buffalo, elephants, giraffes and a variety of big cats.
Visitors also see Olduvai Gorge, where Louis and Mary Leakey uncovered human fossils in 1959, and the Ngorongoro Crater, a UNESCO World Heritage site and extinct volcano.
Dates: Nov. 4-13. Additional dates available.
Price: From $3,995 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, all meals on safari, wildlife viewing by Land Cruiser and park entry fees. International airfare not included.
Info: Classic Escapes, (800) 627-1244
