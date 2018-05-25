Advertisement

Watch zebras and wildebeests whiz by during Tanzania's Great Migration

By
May 25, 2018 | 5:30 AM
See zebra and wildebeest herds migrate across the Serengeti plains during a Classic Escapes tour.  (Ron Magill )

More than 2 million wildebeests and zebras cross Tanzania's Serengeti plains each year during the Great Migration.

See it on a 10-day Classic Escapes tour that includes game drives in Lake Manyara National Park, home to more than 50 bird species as well as tree-climbing lions, and Serengeti National Park, which protects herds of African buffalo, elephants, giraffes and a variety of big cats.

Visitors also see Olduvai Gorge, where Louis and Mary Leakey uncovered human fossils in 1959, and the Ngorongoro Crater, a UNESCO World Heritage site and extinct volcano.

Dates: Nov. 4-13. Additional dates available.

Price: From $3,995 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, all meals on safari, wildlife viewing by Land Cruiser and park entry fees. International airfare not included.

Info: Classic Escapes, (800) 627-1244

