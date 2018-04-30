Advertisement

Enjoy walking and whiskey on Scotland’s Argyll Peninsula and four small islands

Anne Harnagel
By
Apr 30, 2018 | 5:50 AM
Hikes on this tour of Scotland’s Argyll Peninsula and islands are three to five miles long. (Wilderness Scotland)

Discover the Argyll Peninsula and four islands of western Scotland on a six-night tour that includes daily guided hikes linking prehistoric sites, nature reserves and whiskey distilleries.

Highlights include a chartered boat ride to the remote island of Jura; a detour to view the Corryvreckan whirlpool, the third-largest in the world; and two nights on the Isle of Islay, known for its eight whiskey distilleries and coastal landscapes.

Walks average three to five miles a day.

Dates: Departures May 19, Aug. 18 and Sept. 8. Availability may be limited.

Price: About $2,400 per person. Includes accommodations in small hotels, most meals, transportation, and distillery tour and tasting. International airfare not included.

Info: Wilderness Scotland, (866) 740-3890

