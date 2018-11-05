Mexico City trip's female focus highlights Frida Kahlo, food scene

Wild Terrains, a tour operator specializing in connecting women with one another, has three new all-female trips scheduled for spring that explore Mexico City and its colorful culture.
The five-day trips support female-owned local businesses and include a tour focusing on the street food scene with the group Eat Like a Local, Mexico City.
There will also be a Frida Kahlo day, led by a female historian, and dining at restaurants headed by female chefs. Group size limited to eight.
Dates: Jan. 23-27, March 6-10, May 10-14
Price: From $1,850 per person, double occupancy; $300 single supplement. Includes most meals, accommodations, transportation and all activities. International airfare not included.
Info: Wild Terrains, (240) 719-8528
