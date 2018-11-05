Advertisement

Mexico City trip's female focus highlights Frida Kahlo, food scene

By Rosemary McClure
Nov 05, 2018 | 2:30 AM
Mexico City trip's female focus highlights Frida Kahlo, food scene
Wild Terrains tours feature stays at the boutique Ignacia Guest House in Mexico City's Colonia Roma district. (Lauren Louise Photography)

Wild Terrains, a tour operator specializing in connecting women with one another, has three new all-female trips scheduled for spring that explore Mexico City and its colorful culture.

The five-day trips support female-owned local businesses and include a tour focusing on the street food scene with the group Eat Like a Local, Mexico City.

Advertisement
Mexico City for beginners »

There will also be a Frida Kahlo day, led by a female historian, and dining at restaurants headed by female chefs. Group size limited to eight.

Dates: Jan. 23-27, March 6-10, May 10-14

Price: From $1,850 per person, double occupancy; $300 single supplement. Includes most meals, accommodations, transportation and all activities. International airfare not included.

Info: Wild Terrains, (240) 719-8528

ALSO

India's Statue of Unity may be the world's tallest, but its remote location makes it hard to get to

Best Halloween costume ever: Austin bar dressed up as Moe's Tavern from 'The Simpsons'

Why the spirit of Ireland is both hellacious and hilarious

Advertisement
Advertisement