Advertisement

Drive-ins in the West where you can still catch movies under the stars

By
Jul 13, 2018 | 6:15 AM
Drive-ins in the West where you can still catch movies under the stars
Cars line up for a feature at the Mission Tiki Drive-In in Montclair, Calif. True to its name, this drive-in sports a tiki motif on its ticket booths and nearby garden. (Mission Tiki Drive-In)

Air-conditioned multiplexes are convenient, but they don’t have the stars. While the weather’s on your side this summer, enjoy a view of the screen and the sky at one of these surviving drive-in theaters, where a ticket buys you two features and a big helping of nostalgia.

Fort Worth, Texas
The Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth has a view of the downtown skyline.
The Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth has a view of the downtown skyline. (Coyote Drive-In)

In case you wanted to ride into the Coyote Drive-In on a horse, there’s good news: Pets are allowed. And if you’re not responsible for steering your steed home, there’s also craft beer and wines, plus an eclectic dessert menu, at the Coyote Cantina.

Advertisement

Cost, info: Tickets cost $6 to $8 per person for a double feature. Coyote Drive-In, 223 N.E. 4th St., Fort Worth; (817) 717-7767

Monte Vista, Colo.

The Star Drive-In in south of Grand Junction in western Colorado is adjacent to what may be the best seat in the house: the Best Western Movie Manor in Monte Vista. Yep, you can watch the movie from your room’s window. For a Star cheeseburger and home-made fries, head to the concession stand.

Cost, info: If you’re watching from the car, tickets cost $6.50 to $8.50. Star Drive-In, 2830 U.S. Highway 160 W., Monte Vista; (719) 852-2613

Montclair, Calif.

Talk about nostalgia. Between features at the Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre in Montclair, explore the snack bar and bathrooms, each adorned with tiki-themed decorations.

Then there’s the statue garden with Easter Island-type moas. You can bring your own food or buy classic movie snacks, carne asada nachos or funnel cakes.

Cost, info: Two movies cost $9 for adults and $1 for kids. Mission Tiki Drive-In, 10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair; (909) 628-0511

Whidbey Island, Wash.

For those catching a movie with kids or game lovers, stop by Oak Harbor’s Blue Fox Drive-In early to drive go-karts ($7 for five minutes) and nerd out at the arcade.

The Blue Fox Drive-In on Whidbey Island north of Seattle is a double-feature bargain, and occasionally there’s even a third flick.

Cost, info: You’ll pay $1 for kids and $6.50 for adults for those who pay cash. Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor; (360) 675-5667

Goleta, Calif.

End a day at Goleta Beach Park with a movie or two at the West Wind Drive-In near Santa Barbara.

If you fancy a snack, the theater serves Nathan’s hot dogs and some truly inspired popcorn-and-candy combinations, according to its blog.

Cost, info: Tickets cost $8.50 for adults and $1.75 for children at the drive-in, which is open year-round. West Wind Drive-In, 907 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta; (805) 964-9050

Advertisement
Advertisement