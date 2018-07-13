Drive-ins in the West where you can still catch movies under the stars

Air-conditioned multiplexes are convenient, but they don’t have the stars. While the weather’s on your side this summer, enjoy a view of the screen and the sky at one of these surviving drive-in theaters, where a ticket buys you two features and a big helping of nostalgia.
Fort Worth, Texas
In case you wanted to ride into the Coyote Drive-In on a horse, there’s good news: Pets are allowed. And if you’re not responsible for steering your steed home, there’s also craft beer and wines, plus an eclectic dessert menu, at the Coyote Cantina.
Cost, info: Tickets cost $6 to $8 per person for a double feature. Coyote Drive-In, 223 N.E. 4th St., Fort Worth; (817) 717-7767
Monte Vista, Colo.
The Star Drive-In in south of Grand Junction in western Colorado is adjacent to what may be the best seat in the house: the Best Western Movie Manor in Monte Vista. Yep, you can watch the movie from your room’s window. For a Star cheeseburger and home-made fries, head to the concession stand.
Cost, info: If you’re watching from the car, tickets cost $6.50 to $8.50. Star Drive-In, 2830 U.S. Highway 160 W., Monte Vista; (719) 852-2613
Montclair, Calif.
Talk about nostalgia. Between features at the Mission Tiki Drive-In Theatre in Montclair, explore the snack bar and bathrooms, each adorned with tiki-themed decorations.
Then there’s the statue garden with Easter Island-type moas. You can bring your own food or buy classic movie snacks, carne asada nachos or funnel cakes.
Cost, info: Two movies cost $9 for adults and $1 for kids. Mission Tiki Drive-In, 10798 Ramona Ave., Montclair; (909) 628-0511
Whidbey Island, Wash.
For those catching a movie with kids or game lovers, stop by Oak Harbor’s Blue Fox Drive-In early to drive go-karts ($7 for five minutes) and nerd out at the arcade.
The Blue Fox Drive-In on Whidbey Island north of Seattle is a double-feature bargain, and occasionally there’s even a third flick.
Cost, info: You’ll pay $1 for kids and $6.50 for adults for those who pay cash. Blue Fox Drive-In, 1403 Monroe Landing Road, Oak Harbor; (360) 675-5667
Goleta, Calif.
End a day at Goleta Beach Park with a movie or two at the West Wind Drive-In near Santa Barbara.
If you fancy a snack, the theater serves Nathan’s hot dogs and some truly inspired popcorn-and-candy combinations, according to its blog.
Cost, info: Tickets cost $8.50 for adults and $1.75 for children at the drive-in, which is open year-round. West Wind Drive-In, 907 S. Kellogg Ave., Goleta; (805) 964-9050