Here are five float-friendly rivers perfect for a long and lazy afternoon

For a float that’s purely about magnificent scenery, try the Merced River in Yosemite National Park. The three-mile stretch is crisp, clean and offers a pretty hot seat to the park’s mountains and scenery. Prepare for an easy paddle on a rented raft that holds two to four people. It starts at Stoneman Bridge near Half Dome Village and ends at Sentinel Beach. It costs $28.50 per person for rentals, or you can bring your own. Life jackets, which are required, and shuttle passes back to the start cost $5. You can rent rafts 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at least through August at tour and activity areas of Yosemite Valley Lodge, Half Dome Village, Yosemite Village and the Majestic Yosemite Hotel Concierge Desk; no advance online or phone reservations available. Yosemite National Park, Yosemite, www.travelyosemite.com, (888) 413-8869.