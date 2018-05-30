Geek out with your grad at these high-minded museums and events

Looking for something a bit more accessible? This free Washington museum, in the heart of the Smithsonian complex, will have your space nerd over the moon. The museum tracks all manner of human flight and features a vast collection of related artifacts. Exhibits include the Apollo 11 Command Module Columbia and a lunar rock you’re allowed to touch. The museum also houses the Albert Einstein Planetarium and an observatory with telescopes open to the public to gaze out across the cosmos.