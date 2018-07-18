Seek out mountain gorillas on tour of Uganda's national parks

Trek through the jungle of Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable National Park in search of endangered mountain gorillas on a 10-day excursion offered by Classic Escapes.
Other highlights include a two-night stay in Kibale Forest National Park, known for its chimpanzees and 325 bird species, and two days of game viewing in Queen Elizabeth National Park, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and home to lions, leopards and elephants.
Also included is a launch trip on the Kazinga Channel and Lake Edward to view hippopotamuses and crocodiles.
Dates: Nov. 1-10
Price: From $4,495 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, all meals on safari, wildlife-viewing, entry fees and gratuities. International airfare and $750 trekking permit for gorillas and chimpanzees not included.
Info: Classic Escapes, (800) 627-1244
