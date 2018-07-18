Advertisement

Seek out mountain gorillas on tour of Uganda's national parks

By
Jul 18, 2018 | 6:15 AM
Seek out mountain gorillas on tour of Uganda's national parks
Trek to see endangered mountain gorilla families on a wildlife excursion to Uganda. (Diana Fiorentinos/Classic Escapes)

Trek through the jungle of Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable National Park in search of endangered mountain gorillas on a 10-day excursion offered by Classic Escapes.

Other highlights include a two-night stay in Kibale Forest National Park, known for its chimpanzees and 325 bird species, and two days of game viewing in Queen Elizabeth National Park, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and home to lions, leopards and elephants.

Advertisement

Also included is a launch trip on the Kazinga Channel and Lake Edward to view hippopotamuses and crocodiles.

Dates: Nov. 1-10

Price: From $4,495 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, all meals on safari, wildlife-viewing, entry fees and gratuities. International airfare and $750 trekking permit for gorillas and chimpanzees not included.

Info: Classic Escapes, (800) 627-1244

ALSO

Travis Pastrana-style daredevil show will make Bally's its new home

Only on Sunday: In Las Vegas, here are three dishes you can't get any other day

Las Vegas' past, from a classic chapel to vintage railroad cars, on display at little-known museum

Advertisement
Advertisement