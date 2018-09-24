Celine Dion ending her long Vegas run. Tickets for goodbye shows go on sale Friday

Celine Dion will say au revoir to Las Vegas next year, after a run spanning 16 years before millions of fans. The superstar announced Monday that her final performance at Caesars Palace will be on June 8.
Usually playing to sellout crowds, the singing sensation has performed for more than 4.5 million people in the theater at Caesars.
"I definitely have mixed emotions about this final run. Las Vegas has become my home and performing at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace has been a big part of my life,” Dion said in a statement. “Every show we do at the Colosseum throughout this fall, and right up until the final one, will feel very special.”
Dion’s last run is being marketed as “Celine Dion: The Final Shows.”
Dion still has 52 performances left, with her next scheduled for Oct. 30. The final five concerts will be June 1, 4, 5, 7 and 8.
Tickets for shows from late February through the final curtain call in June go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PDT. Pre-sales for members of Team Celine, her official fan club, begin Tuesday at 10 a.m..
Dion has won countless honors for her talents. They include five Grammys, two Oscars and, in 2016, Billboard’s Icon Award for lifetime achievement. Over the last 30 years, she has sold nearly 250 million records worldwide, making her the best-selling female artist of all time.
Dion has raised her children at their home in suburban Henderson, Nev. Her husband, René Angélil, died in January 2016 following a long battle with cancer.