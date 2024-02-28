Weekends without Adele: Singer pauses Las Vegas residency on doctor’s orders

Adele is postponing five weekends of her Weekends With Adele residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Adele is going easy on herself, per doctor’s orders.

Calling out sick, the powerhouse vocalist is postponing five weekends of her Weekends With Adele residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas because of a sickness she said she fought during recent shows that has come back with a vengeance.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of the last leg and all the way through my break,” the “Easy On Me” and “Rolling in the Deep” singer wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

“I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to full health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly.”

The remaining five weekends of this leg — 10 shows total in March — will be postponed, she said, and her team is “already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap.”

Advertisement

“I love you, I’ll miss you like mad and I’m sorry for the inconvenience x,” the 35-year-old balladeer wrote in the post’s caption.

Representatives for Caesars Entertainment did not immediately respond Wednesday to The Times’ request for further comment.

Adele unexpectedly postponed the residency in January 2022 — one day before it was meant to open — blaming the COVID-19 pandemic and issues with the supply chain. She later explained that the postponement was a result of her “artistic needs” not being met and said that the show had “no soul in it” and that it “lacked intimacy” inside the 4,000-person Colosseum theater.

Eleven months later, the 16-time Grammy Award winner ultimately launched the long-delayed production at the venue to much fanfare in November 2022. She announced a second leg in March 2023 along with a concert film because, she said, “playing to 4,000 people for 34 nights is not enough.” That leg ran from June to November.

The tour-shy performer then extended the glamorous run again last October and is set to close out mid-June. She has not missed any shows since the residency launched, selling out all 80 of her performances over 40 weeks, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In January, Adele announced a quartet of separate shows in Munich this August, then added six additional dates due to “unprecedented demand.”

Advertisement

The headliner, who underwent vocal cord surgery in 2011 and canceled a world tour because of it, alluded to taking a singing break during her Saturday show at the Colosseum.

“I can’t hit my head notes properly. I didn’t sleep very well, and my chest is on fire. Straight after this show, I am going on voice rest,” she told the audience, according to the Review-Journal.

The “I Drink Wine” and “Chasing Pavements” singer also joked during the show that her vocal quality was similar to that of the sea witch from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid”: “Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight.”

Before her residency began — and long before she extended it — the British superstar said that she planned to take a break from music and perhaps pursue a degree in English literature or an acting career. Since then, she has repeatedly expressed interest in expanding her family with boyfriend Rich Paul, whom she has occasionally referred to as her “husband.” She has also said she wants to give her son Angelo, whom she shares with ex-husband Simon Konecki, a sibling.

However, during a January show, she said she might be open to touring again after she completes a follow-up to her 2021 album, “30.” But she’s not jumping right on that either.

“I just don’t think I’m gonna write an album for quite some time,” she said, according to Billboard. “But next time I do, I’ll come to wherever it is you live.”