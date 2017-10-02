Parts of the Las Vegas Strip are open, but a 2 1/2-mile section remains closed after deadly mass shooting

A 2 1/2-mile stretch of Las Vegas Boulevard remained sealed at mid-morning Monday, but many Las Vegas Strip hotels are operating after a deadly mass shooting near the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The Strip is closed from Tropicana Avenue south to Sunset Road, according to the road closures map from the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.

That closed stretch of the world-famous street includes four MGM Resorts hotel/casinos: Mandalay Bay, from which the shots were fired, plus the adjoining Delano, Luxor and Excalibur.

Repeated attempts to reach those hotels by telephone have resulted in busy signals.

McCarran International Airport, just a few blocks east of the site of the massacre, has reopened, said spokeswoman Christine Crews.

“Some airlines may be experiencing delays as a result of aircraft being diverted to other airports,” she said in an email. There is an increased police presence this morning at McCarran, one of the nation’s busiest airports, she said.

But most of Las Vegas Boulevard is open, Sheriff Joe Lombardo of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at a news conference just after 9 a.m. Monday. “Directly in front of Mandalay Bay is still closed,” he said.

Lombardo said it would be “at least another 12 hours” before that stretch of the street reopens.

MGM Resorts, which owns and operates 13 properties on or near the Strip, including Mandalay Bay, has not yet announced whether Mandalay Bay and neighboring hotel-casinos remain open for business.

MGM’s Vegas properties also include New York New York, Monte Carlo, the Aria and the MGM Grand.

Many of those websites contained a message that urged those trying to find missing loved ones to call the Las Vegas Metro police at (866) 535-5654.

The sites also said: “Our prayers for the victims, our gratitude for the brave first responders.”

Caesars Entertainment’s 11 properties in Las Vegas “are open and fully operational,” Jen Forkish, vice president of corporate communications, said in a text.

Its properties include Caesars Palace, Nobu, Paris Las Vegas, Bally’s, Harrahs the Linq, Rio, the Cromwell, the Flamingo and Planet Hollywood.

The Global Gaming Expo, said to be the gambling world’s biggest convention, will open as scheduled Monday at the Sands Expo convention center along the Strip.

The expo, called G2E, attracts about 26,000 people. It is sponsored by the industry’s largest trade group, the American Gaming Assn.

“The gaming industry is a tight-knit community, and Las Vegas is the beating heart of our operations,” its website said.

“The AGA… will offer our full assistance as the city recovers and we will strive to honor the victims of this tragic event.”

