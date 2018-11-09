Florida resorts salute military members by offering 1,500 free weekend stays in May

For the eighth year in a row, Westgate Resorts near Orlando, Fla., will salute U.S. military members and their families with a free weekend stay next May.
The offer is good for the first 1,500 who register and qualify, and is based on availability. It is extended to military members who are serving or have served in a combat zone, and/or Gold Star families.
To apply, go to the 2019 Military Weekend website starting at 6 a.m. Pacific time Nov. 9. Fill out an application form and reserve a spot with a $100 refundable deposit. (Airfare or other transportation is not included.)
The Military Weekend program includes:
— a free stay for two nights at the Westgate Town Center & Spa or the Westgate Vacation Villas Resort & Spa, both in Kissimmee. The offer is good for up to four guests.
— free admission for up to four people to the resorts’ onsite Shipwreck Island Water Park.
— free access to a Military Resource Fair, a patriotic concert featuring actor Gary Sinise and his Lt. Dan Band, and a fireworks display.
Active military members and their families need to show a valid military ID or military dependent ID. Combat veterans and Gold Star families need a DD214 or DD1300 form for verification.
Info: 2019 Military Weekend
