Waterford is known for its crystal, but what may not have been clear until now is its brilliant history

Perhaps most glorious is something called "bacon ribs." These are the very short ribs from under the pork belly that have been salted like corned beef, then braised until the meat is falling off the bone and served over colcannon — potatoes mashed with kale or cabbage. Spoon over parsley sauce as they do at the Munster Bar (Bailey's New Street, 51-874-656, themunsterbar.com, sandwiches from $8, restaurant entrees from $12.30), and it's hard to imagine anything better on a damp Irish evening (Redundant, perhaps? Most Irish evenings are damp.)