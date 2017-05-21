Need travel inspiration? Use this app to curate your friends' Instagram photos

Here’s a real-time travel guide that you can use to find inspiration in your friends’ Instagram photos.

Name: With Dipp app

What it does: Lets you explore cities and things to do by thumbing through a curated collection of Instagram photos. After you download With Dipp, log in to your Instagram account and use the search icon to look for inspiration in a specific location, use the current location symbol to see what’s trending near you, or click on the current location symbol to toggle over to a friends icon to see their Instagram photos organized by city.

Cost: Free.

Available: Apple Store. Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.

What’s hot: Have you ever scrolled through Instagram and been overcome with wanderlust at the sight of a gorgeous travel photo? If the answer is, “Yes, every day,” then this app is for you. With Dipp makes it easy to build a bucket list from Instagram. If you see an image you like when looking at the cities section or exploring a location on your own search, click on the bucket to add it to your bucket list. Go to your profile to access your full bucket list after you’ve accumulated some daydream-worthy destinations. If you’d like to make your travel dreams a reality, hold tight: The With Dips app is adding travel planning soon.

What’s not: My Instagram feed has a lot of travelers in it. I wasn’t confident that With Dipp was getting all of them into its “Explore” feed. There was no way for me to double-check this, but I remind myself that this app is still in its infancy and I will revisit it later.