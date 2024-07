Hosting a guest who wants to hike? Here are 17 L.A. trails for every type of visitor

Here in L.A., we may take Runyon Canyon for granted — a popular, centrally located hike that’s become a staple for dog owners, seeing as it has on- and off-leash paths. It’s also become known as a destination for singles, in fitted activewear, looking to meet a match on the trail.It also serves as an unofficial Hollywood hike of fame. Canadian crooners Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have both been spotted there. Others who’ve enjoyed Runyon’s dusty trails include rapper The Game , actor Alexander Skarsgard and actress Felicia Huffman a month after getting out of prison.Regardless of whether you spot anyone, the trail offers a challenging workout and some of the most magnificent urban views from any local hiking trail, period.Parking at Runyon Canyon is sparse — you’ll likely have to find a spot in the neighborhood, then huff it up a modest residential hill to the trailhead. Start on the paved road just past the entrance to the park, which likely will be crowded if you’re there on a weekend. Quickly take a sharp left onto the narrower, dirt trail and wind your way upward. This portion of the hike gets steep — and rocky — very quickly. Hiking poles would not be out of place on some stretches. But the path through the Hollywood Hills is rugged and beautiful; and it passes by some dramatic-looking homes. There are also postcard-worthy views of all the expected, A-list sights: the Hollywood sign, the Griffith Observatory, the downtown L.A. skyline.On a clear day, the view stretches from the Santa Monica Mountains to the Pacific Ocean.And yet the journey somehow also feels remote, or at least removed from the urban bustle below. When the wind kicks up, it’s so loud from the trail peaks it may pause conversation. The result is a rejuvenating escape in what still feels quintessentially L.A.Your friend will thank you, even if they don’t see Timothy Chalamet.