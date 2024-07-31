Hosting a guest who wants to hike? Here are 17 L.A. trails for every type of visitor

One of the best parts of living in Los Angeles is introducing out-of-town visitors to the things we love about our home.

That includes our many natural wonders, including iconic parks, the Santa Monica and San Gabriel mountains and nature preserves galore. With 900,000 acres of protected public lands, L.A. County offers abundant opportunities for outdoor adventures.

But where to take grandma? Or your friend who loves iconic vistas but hates exercise? I’ve put together a comprehensive list for (almost) every type of out-of-towner you might host. It includes hikes for a wide range of ages and fitness levels, and features everything from famous filming locations to birding hotspots.

Before heading out, make sure everyone has a water bottle and hat. Grab the sunscreen, and don’t forget to stop for trail snacks. It’s time to explore L.A. beyond the boulevards and boardwalks!