Parks & Trails

a tableau of many hiking destinations around Los Angeles full of folks enjoying activities
(Mark Wang / For The Times)
Lifestyle

Hosting a guest who wants to hike? Here are 17 L.A. trails for every type of visitor

By Jaclyn CosgroveStaff Writer 
One of the best parts of living in Los Angeles is introducing out-of-town visitors to the things we love about our home.

That includes our many natural wonders, including iconic parks, the Santa Monica and San Gabriel mountains and nature preserves galore. With 900,000 acres of protected public lands, L.A. County offers abundant opportunities for outdoor adventures.

But where to take grandma? Or your friend who loves iconic vistas but hates exercise? I’ve put together a comprehensive list for (almost) every type of out-of-towner you might host. It includes hikes for a wide range of ages and fitness levels, and features everything from famous filming locations to birding hotspots.

Before heading out, make sure everyone has a water bottle and hat. Grab the sunscreen, and don’t forget to stop for trail snacks. It’s time to explore L.A. beyond the boulevards and boardwalks!

A man runs up a dirt trail among shrubs.
(Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

For your Midwestern pal dying to see celebrities: Runyon Canyon Trail

Hollywood Hills West Urban Trail
2.7-mile loop
Moderate
757
By Deborah Vankin
Here in L.A., we may take Runyon Canyon for granted — a popular, centrally located hike that’s become a staple for dog owners, seeing as it has on- and off-leash paths. It’s also become known as a destination for singles, in fitted activewear, looking to meet a match on the trail.

It also serves as an unofficial Hollywood hike of fame. Canadian crooners Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have both been spotted there. Others who’ve enjoyed Runyon’s dusty trails include rapper The Game, actor Alexander Skarsgard and actress Felicia Huffman a month after getting out of prison.

Regardless of whether you spot anyone, the trail offers a challenging workout and some of the most magnificent urban views from any local hiking trail, period.

Parking at Runyon Canyon is sparse — you’ll likely have to find a spot in the neighborhood, then huff it up a modest residential hill to the trailhead. Start on the paved road just past the entrance to the park, which likely will be crowded if you’re there on a weekend. Quickly take a sharp left onto the narrower, dirt trail and wind your way upward. This portion of the hike gets steep — and rocky — very quickly. Hiking poles would not be out of place on some stretches. But the path through the Hollywood Hills is rugged and beautiful; and it passes by some dramatic-looking homes. There are also postcard-worthy views of all the expected, A-list sights: the Hollywood sign, the Griffith Observatory, the downtown L.A. skyline. On a clear day, the view stretches from the Santa Monica Mountains to the Pacific Ocean.

And yet the journey somehow also feels remote, or at least removed from the urban bustle below. When the wind kicks up, it’s so loud from the trail peaks it may pause conversation. The result is a rejuvenating escape in what still feels quintessentially L.A.

Your friend will thank you, even if they don’t see Timothy Chalamet.
Route Details
Two runners from behind, on a dirt trail.
(Deborah Vankin / Los Angeles Times)

For your parent with knee issues: Elysian Park West Loop Trail

Elysian Park Park Trail
2.4-mile loop
Easy
242
By Deborah Vankin
The Elysian Park West Loop may be the ultimate urban trail in L.A. — intimately connected to the surrounding city while also steeped in tranquil wildlife. The dirt trail is perfect for an easy stroll with a parent who has creaky joints: it’s relatively smooth, well-maintained and wide enough to walk side by side. This is also a great introductory hike for out-of-towners as it’s fairly easy and offers an elevated perch of sorts, with views of iconic L.A. landmarks. The trail hovers over parts of the L.A. River and the bustling 5 freeway in one area. In others, it faces the soaring skyscrapers of downtown L.A. and passes the lights of Dodger Stadium.

What is perhaps most charming about this hike is the commingling natural and urban elements. The sounds of sparrows, ravens and crows mix with blaring Latin music from a nearby birthday picnic and intermittent cheers from a pick-up soccer game in the park, for example. Meanwhile, the scent of fuchsia-flowered gooseberry, California wild rose and purple sage blend with wafting barbecue smoke.

The trailhead, off of Stadium Way in Elysian Park — just minutes from downtown L.A. — is easily accessible and yet, as you wind around the cityscape, ensconced by coast live oaks, California walnut and spindly palm trees dotting the hilltop, you feel completely transported. This is why we live in L.A.
Route Details
A view of a creek, with trees on either side and mountains between them.
(Deborah Vankin / Los Angeles Times)

For your uncle who really loves MASH: Rock Pool and Century Lake Trails

Unincorporated Santa Monica Mountains Park Trail
4.5-mile loop
Easy
341
By Deborah Vankin
Rock Pool and Century Lake Trails is a relatively easy hike in the Santa Monica Mountains that’s fully loaded with all of nature’s bells and whistles: a creek-adjacent trail, wide-open vistas, hillsides blanketed with flowers in spring and shady stretches under a canopy of oak trees. And that’s just to start.

Step out of your car and the drive is suddenly worth it; feel your breath slow and your chest open up.

You do have to pay to park here (do so in the second lot on your left and the hike starts opposite the lot, at the bottom of the stairs) and dogs are not allowed. But those inconveniences don’t stack up against the payoff: a naturally diverse hike that also includes some Hollywood sparkle. Parts of the 1968 movie “Planet of the Apes” were filmed here — the “Planet of the Apes wall,” at the rock pool, is a popular climbing destination — as were scenes from the long-running TV series “MASH.”

Follow the signs to the MASH hike, and you’ll spot a jeep and ambulance, among other things, inspired by the show.

While this isn’t a steep or difficult hike, it does include at least one creek crossing near the end. The afternoon we visited, due to recent rain, the water was knee-deep, though the current was mild. Bring waterproof shoes if you have them.

Or just walk right in with regular sneakers on, as the young woman trudging behind us did. She appeared unfazed. Her open-midriff T-shirt summed it up best: “C’est la Vie.” A most appropriate message while on the trail.
Route Details
People walk atop jagged rock formations at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

For your Trekkie college roommate: Vasquez Rocks

Agua Dulce Desert Trail
3.4-mile loop
Moderate
325 feet
By Mary Forgione
Where would you hide if you were chased by the law? Tiburcio Vásquez, a bona fide baddie who roamed the state in the mid-1800s, once eluded the law by hiding out in this wonderland of 25-million-year-old sedimentary slabs and rocks in modern-day Agua Dulce. He was charming, well-dressed, educated and one of the bandits who inspired the fictional Zorro.

That’s only a sliver of Vasquez Rocks’ rich history.

Hidden gems to look for include rock art created by the Tataviam people who once called the area home. First-timers may find the rocks eerily familiar, with good reason: The 45-degree-angle behemoths have been featured in film and TV shows, serving as backdrops for alien terrain (“Star Trek”) and westerns (“Blazing Saddles,” “Westworld”).

While there, you and your friend can reenact the epic fight scene from “Arena,” an episode in the first season of the original Star Trek where Captain Kirk faces off against a Gorn captain outside the iconic jagged rocks.

Park and start at the Vazquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center off of Escondido Canyon Road. Follow these directions to the trailhead.

And then boldly go where no man has gone before. (Your friend will get that joke)
Route Details
A person stands on a bridge on El Dorado Park Trail
(Matt Pawlik)

For your bestie who's getting into birding: El Dorado Regional Park

Park Trail
2.5-mile loop
Easy
65
By Matt Pawlik
Every city has its flagship green space and there’s no question Angelenos point to Griffith and Elysian parks as the SoCal favorites. But every competition has a dark-horse candidate, right?

Enter the 642-acre El Dorado Regional Park in east Long Beach. While it may be a lesser-known outdoor recreation hub, the massive park has a disc golf course, archery range, dog park, model plane field, campsites, a frontier theme park and a pristine Nature Center with a gorgeous hike suitable for all ages and skill levels.

The entire trail system is just 2½ miles and with plenty of signage, it’s hard to get lost. Along the way, you’ll pass five bridges with views of two lakes — sanctuaries for turtles, egrets, great blue and night herons, coots and other waterfowl. There’s also a babbling stream that winds through massive oak groves. Be sure to stop at interpretive signs detailing local flora and fauna, such as wild blackberry bush, and predatory birds like the great-horned owl or resident raptors you may spot hidden in the trees. Outside of the nature center, it’s worth checking out the other green spaces, particularly the north park, where you’ll find duck ponds lined with cattails and frequented by Canada geese.

Park at the Nature Center lot ($6 to $9) or outside of the lot. Entry by foot to the nature center is free. Directions to trailhead.
Route Details
A hiker at the bottom of Escondido Falls.
(Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

For your little sister with more TikTok followers than you: Escondido Falls

Malibu Canyon Trail
3.7-mile out-and-back
Easy
500
By Matt Pawlik
Despite its name meaning “hidden” in Spanish, Escondido Falls is a popular and accessible trek — and the journey is quintessentially Malibu. The first segment gives you a look at the city’s extravagant homes, and as you climb, you’re rewarded with near-unobstructed views of the shimmering Pacific Ocean. You’ll then descend through a shaded woodland canyon filled with oaks, paralleling a quaint stream and colorful pockets of light purple chaparral mallows (find blooms from spring to fall). The surrounding hills of the Santa Monica Mountains provide a dramatic backdrop for it all.

Your endpoint will be the 50-foot lower cascades, which trickle year-round but are most impressive after it rains. It’s the perfect picnic spot — just grab a breakfast burrito at Lily’s Malibu beforehand. You’ll notice the falls are tiered, reaching 150 feet at the upper section. (You can’t climb all the way up there, though. Trail access is restricted.)

Park in the lot at Winding Way off PCH ($12) and follow the trail along the paved road about a mile to the Edward Albert Escondido Canyon Trailhead. Directions to the trailhead.
Route Details
A person stands on rocks next to Millard Falls.
(Daniel Hernandez / Los Angeles Times)

For your bored tween cousin: Millard Canyon Falls

Altadena Mountain Trail
2.5-mile out-and-back
Moderate
557
By Daniel Hernandez
Millard Canyon Falls in Angeles National Forest is just above Altadena — just take Fair Oaks Avenue north, take a left at Loma Alta Drive, then a right onto Chaney Trail Drive and into the campground parking area — and yet it feels like it could be hundreds of miles away.

Park at the Millard Canyon campground. A craggy, tree-lined ravine anchored by a creek leads hikers up on a gentle climb toward a clearing. Here, the breathtaking swoosh of a 50-foot-tall waterfall will fill your eardrums; the recent storms have given this wash a healthy wallop of fresh water. The water is icy, but that won’t deter an occasional visitor from taking what looks like a soul-cleansing dip. And those cool temperatures make it an especially great place to splash around with kiddos in the summer.
Route Details
Cave of Munits in a large boulder up a hill
(Jaclyn Cosgrove / Los Angeles Times)

For your rambunctious nephews who've already broken your favorite lamp: The Cave of Munits

West Hills Park Trail
1.6-mile loop
Moderate
203 feet
By Jaclyn Cosgrove
The Cave of Munits is an easy place to reconnect with your childlike wonder. There you can explore several caves, one of which is so large and chimney-shaped that you can (carefully) climb inside. Just be mindful of snakes and birds.

Getting there requires a mile trek that finishes off with a steep incline up a sandy path. While exploring, consider its namesake: a Fernandeño and Western Tongva story of tragic misunderstanding that involved a grieving chief, a sorcerer named Munits and a handful of murders. (Want to learn the full story? Read Chapter 10 of this academic article.)

To reach the caves, you can either take a wide exposed dirt path that starts at the El Escorpión Park gate or a narrow, shady route along the riverbed. Both are visible on maps on outdoors navigation apps. Grippy shoes are a must, and trekking poles could be helpful.
Route Details
The dirt Lower Arroyo Seco Trail, with a bridge in the background.
(Deborah Vankin)

For your aunt who loves architecture: Lower Arroyo Seco Trail

Pasadena Urban Trail
3.2-mile loop
Easy
177
By Deborah Vankin
This is an easy, largely flat hike that will likely be of interest to both architecture buffs and nature lovers, not to mention joggers and dog owners. The path, along the Arroyo Seco, leads visitors under multiple, grand bridges and the wide, gravel-dirt-and-stone trail is in good condition — which is why it’s popular among runners and dog walkers (though your furry companions must be leashed).

The trailhead starts at San Pascual Stables, but there’s a parking lot for hikers adjacent to the baseball fields; there’s also bountiful street parking.

It’s nearly impossible to get lost on this hike — most of the walk follows the concrete river basin. But there are a few, more remote trails that veer off from the main path, with densely planted trees and spots of shade. There are also benches, for a rest, along the way.

For a relatively straightforward hike, there’s a lot to hold your interest here. The trail passes an archery range in its second half, at which point the colorful, mounted targets are visible through the trees, as are archers wielding bow and arrow .

Walking under the great arches of the 1922 San Rafael Bridge and the 1914 La Loma Bridge adds a touch of drama to an otherwise facile and peaceful hike.
Route Details
A view of Los Angeles out over the back of Hollywood sign on Mt. Lee.
(Mary Forgione / Los Angeles Times)

For anyone begging to see the Hollywood sign: Mt. Lee

Hollywood Hills Urban Trail
6.5-mile out-and-back
Moderate
1,098 feet
By Mary Forgione
Every visitor to L.A. you host will pester you to take them to the Hollywood sign. The best way is to go on foot in Griffith Park. Spoiler alert: It’s forbidden to touch or get close to the city’s most recognizable landmark. It’s blocked off by a chain-link fence. You can, however, hike to 1,709-foot Mt. Lee, where you’ll be above and behind the sign. The 50-foot letters stand like sentinels on the hillside, a sign put up in 1923 with “land” tacked to the end to advertise a real estate development. Now hikers look down from this point at mansions surrounding the deep blue Hollywood Reservoir. (Try to ignore the 300-foot broadcast tower and complex off to the side.) There are several ways to get to the sign, including a hike along the Brush Canyon Trail with an add-on (a three-quarter-mile out-and-back) to see the Bronson Caves, which provided the backdrop for the Bat Cave from the 1960s “Batman” TV series. The caves are blocked off with a fence, but you can still peer inside — and you should.

Park in a lot and start at Brush Canyon/Canyon Drive West in Griffith Park. Directions to trailhead.
Route Details
A long staircase winds up a trail surrounded by full trees.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

For your brother's art history buff boyfriend (whom you're hoping to impress): Murphy Ranch Trail

Brentwood Park Trail
3.4-mile out-and-back
Moderate
626
By Deborah Vankin
If you like navigating the secret staircases of Los Angeles — or if you just like secrets, period — this hike is for you. The moderately challenging journey, through Rustic Canyon Park in the Santa Monica Mountains, starts off tame enough with a walk through a residential neighborhood to the trailhead — the magnificent homes along the way provide plenty of eye candy. (Park on Casale Road, east of Capri Drive.) You’ll soon be walking along a fire road with sweeping views of the ocean.

Then things get especially interesting.

The land, once known as Murphy Ranch, has a storied if opaque history that’s largely been passed down orally. It was developed in 1933 by a man named Jesse Murphy, and historians believe a colony of Nazi sympathizers took up residence there through the mid-’40s. In 1948, supermarket millionaire Huntington Hartford purchased the property and opened an artists colony there, housing more than 400 artists into the mid-’60s. The city of Los Angeles purchased the land in 1973. Many now-crumbling, graffitied concrete and steel structures still remain, adding an ominous mystique to the otherwise stunning natural landscape.

The hike includes a narrow and very steep staircase. We’re talking 524 steps, descending about 260 feet, many of them covered with overgrown weeds, wildflowers and grasses. Tread carefully, especially after a rainfall, which may leave still-slick mud on the shallow stairs. The steps — and nearly every concrete surface along this hike — are slathered with multicolored graffiti. Which, contrasted against the mountain peaks and dense foliage, is quite beautiful, especially in springtime. The graffitied marks and swirls blend into the surrounding yellow, white and purple flowers.

And the near-constant whooshing wind teases secrets: If only these trees could talk.
Route Details
Waves wash ashore near a lighthouse surrounded by a few trees.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

For the perfect beachside picnic with your cool grandma: Seascape Trail and Golden Cove Trail

Rancho Palos Verdes Urban Trail
0.7-mile out-and-back
Easy
40 feet
By Mary Forgione
The Seascape Trail is one of the easiest ways to get to know the rocky bluffs of the Palos Verdes Peninsula. The walking is easy, with the ocean always to your left. From above, the views trace the contours of shale and mudstone cliffs almost to Redondo Beach. Narrow, rocky beaches below look hand-carved as they curl in and out of coves. On a sunny day with deep blue waters, these views are the stuff postcards are made of.

The wide trail starts at the Point Vicente Interpretive Center, a small museum and gift shop with a large deck. From December through late May, whale watchers gather daily to record the number of migrating gray whales that pass the peninsula. From the deck, the path is clearly marked as it heads up the coast and intersects with the Golden Cove Trail. Continue to the Calle Entradero vista point (you’ll know it when you see it), then turn around and retrace your steps.

This is also a place to linger. Bring a feast and kick back at one of the picnic tables with the five-star ocean views. Take a look at the nearby Point Vicente Lighthouse, which in 1926 was “the brightest beach in Southern California,” the website says. It typically opens for visitors one day a month. Parking is free.
Route Details
The coastline of San Pedro and Palos Verdes.
(Matt Pawlik)

For your childhood BFF who needs to unwind: San Pedro Coastal Hike

San Pedro Coastal Trail
4.25-mile out-and-back
Easy
250
By Matt Pawlik
For a new coastal perspective, try a park-to-park-to-park urban foray in San Pedro that focuses on big trees and big ocean views. Start at the southeast corner of Point Fermin Park and peek over the gate for views of Cabrillo Beach and Sunken City, eerie remnants of cliffside foundations from a 1929 landslide. Walk north along the cliff-adjacent path, enjoying giant Moreton Bay fig trees and the Point Fermin Lighthouse, a Victorian-style landmark constructed in 1874. Hug the coast for consistent ocean views and then climb the prominent hill to Angels Gate Park, home to the Fort MacArthur Museum, the Korean Bell of Friendship (a bronze bell that was a gift to Los Angeles from the South Korean government) and even more expansive seascapes. The 360-degree views are awe-inspiring, but scan the skies for the true treasure among the clouds: peregrine falcons. A bit north you’ll find Wilders Addition Park, which has a dirt bluffs trail under the palms, and White Point Nature Preserve, a 102-acre coastal chaparral preserve with a 1.3-mile loop and perfect turnaround point.

Park on the street at the southeastern end of Paseo del Mar Drive. Directions to trailhead.
Route Details
A panoramic view of Los Angeles from Mt. Hollywood includes Griffith Observatory and the downtown skyline
(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

For a family excursion to howl at the moon: Mt. Hollywood

Griffith Park Urban Trail
5.5-mile loop
Moderate
1,100 feet
By Mary Forgione
You can’t call yourself a Los Angeles hiker without a trek to this Griffith Park peak. Views from the top start at Griffith Observatory below and then sweep west from downtown L.A. to Hollywood, Century City and the ocean, when there’s no haze or fog. Along the ascent, you’ll pass by the Berlin Forest, a pine sanctuary dedicated to L.A.’s German sister city, and Captain’s Roost, the original site for Dante’s Garden.

At night, the panorama changes to a carpet of twinkling lights. Visit this peak on a full moon for an even more stunning view. (You’ll likely have company, as full moon hikes are a popular activity in the area.)

Griffith J. Griffith donated the land to the city in 1896 as “a resort for the rank and file, for the plain people.” There are plenty of routes to this peak, but starting on the Fern Dell trail gives you a serene bonus: The nature trail hugs a quaint stream among ferns, sycamores and coastal redwoods.

Park on the street and start at Fern Dell Nature Trail at Black Oak and Fern Dell Drive in Griffith Park. Directions to trailhead.
Route Details
Hikers walk a trail on the Park to Playa Trail in Culver City
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

For your long-distance partner who's just in town for the weekend: Park to Playa Trail

View Park-Windsor Hills Urban Trail
11.0-mile point-to-point
Moderate
700 feet
By Mary Forgione
Urban trails help us navigate Los Angeles in new ways. Put the Park to Playa Trail on your to-do list.
Parts of the 13-mile route have been open for years, but it wasn’t until November that it was completed. Good views of L.A. are guaranteed on the dirt-and-paved route from Baldwin Hills to Playa del Rey. Enjoy side trips in Kenneth Hahn State Recreation Area (the MLK Memorial has great views of L.A.), Stoneview Nature Center, the Baldwin Hills Scenic Overlook and the Ballona Creek Bike Path that will keep you going in the right direction. Set up a car shuttle, call a ride-share or use public transit to return to the start.

Park or take transit to the start at the Stocker Corridor Trail in the Baldwin Hills area. Directions to trailhead.
Route Details
A beach-goer walks his dog at sunset in front of the campground, overlooking Little Harbor
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

For your sidekick from Scouts: Little Harbor

Catalina Island Coastal Trail
10.2-mile out-and-back
Moderate
1,300 feet
By Mary Forgione
L.A. is lucky to have Santa Catalina just an hour away. Hiking has exploded since 2009 when the Trans-Catalina Island Trail opened, a rugged 38-mile east-west route across the island. One of the prettiest segments starts at Two Harbors on the island’s quieter side and winds on fire roads and trails to a beach at Little Harbor. On the way, look for bison and island fox — just enjoy their company from afar. Relax before retracing your steps, then treat yourself to a meal at Harbor Reef Restaurant. Check hiking rules and permits at catalinaconservancy.org.

Start and end at Two Harbors. Directions to trailhead.
Route Details

