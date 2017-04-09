Make your itinerary come true with TripRepublic

Eat your heart out Tripit: This drag-and-drop itinerary planner is fun and easy.

Name: TripRepublic.com

What it does: The website is a simple plug-and-play travel planner (with iOS and Android apps coming soon) that can organize trips for you and your group. Search your destination for flights, activities, food and hotels. Your search results will appear as photo cards with price tags (where applicable). Drag and drop them into individual dates on your itinerary, or click on the card to move and prioritize its placement. Ready to book? Click through to the booking partners and make your itinerary come true.

What’s hot: Most itinerary apps and websites attempt to make trip planning easier, but TripRepublic actually succeeds. You can schedule your day with places to eat, sleep and play, and can involve multiple users in the planning. I was able to transfer notes I had already gathered in Google Docs (such as links to Airbnb accommodation options) into my plans for a trip to Mexico City. The links turned into their own cards and were easy to organize in my new TripRepublic travel itinerary.

What’s not: When I was researching accommodations for my Mexico City trip, I found only one picture of the hotel I was considering. When I clicked on “Choose your room,” it led me to booking.com, which only sometimes connected to the hotel. Other times I would need to restart my search on the travel website. Direct access to room selection, or the correct hotel, would smooth this process.