Want to get lost? Let this couple's blog be your guide

Uncover the day-to-day life (and the actual cost) as a couple backpack on less traveled roads through Afghanistan, China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Georgia and Iran.

Name: Lostwithpurpose.com

What it does: A twentysomething couple encourage cross-cultural understanding and inspire travel through sharing experiences and tips on visas, budgeting, transportation and more.

What’s hot: The first thing you’ll notice is the large, almost cinematic quality of the photos. Dig into the “Guides” section and you’ll find detailed info such as, “Here’s exactly how much it costs to backpack in Kyrgyzstan,” or “Over land from Armenia to Iran via the Agarak/Norduz border crossing.” Blogs by global backpackers are not new, but Alex and Sebastiaan have mastered online travel content. Even if your adventures won’t take you to these remote destinations, check out their general tips such as “essential camera advice for beginner travel photographers.”

What’s not: Adult language is sometimes used. It’s not a big deal, considering their audience is mostly twentysomethings, but parents looking to expand their children’s travel horizons should exercise caution.

