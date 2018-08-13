'RuPaul's Drag Race' performers get their own Las Vegas supper club show

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” performers have teamed up with a Japanese restaurant in Las Vegas to offer a supper club that serves up meals and a show that’s “a spectacle of sass, crass and a dash of obscene,” the website says.
Already known for over-the-top theatrics and an interesting blend of the culture, fashion and foods of Japan, Sake Rok recently introduced the Drag Supper Club. It features some of the divas who have proved their mettle on the popular show on Logo TV and VH1.
The food, including sushi and crispy rice with vegetables, is served family style, but the entertainment is definitely for adults only.
Drag queens, who include Coco Montrese, India Ferrah and Shannel, are brassy and sassy. That applies to their performances, costumes and makeup.
Drag Supper Club begins Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with added shows Sept. 8 and 15. You can book a seat at the table through Jan. 5.
General admission is $69.95 when booked in advance online, $79.95 at the door. In addition to dinner and the show, the price includes unlimited sangria.
VIP admission, which is $89.95 in advance and $99.95 at the door, also includes an open bar and a meet-and-greet with the cast.
Sake Rok is in the Park, an entertainment and dining district that stretches from Las Vegas Boulevard to the T-Mobile Arena.
Info: Drag Supper Club, (702) 706-3022
