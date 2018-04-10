New Esports Arena at Luxor Las Vegas brings big-time gamers to the big screen

Ever wish you could play video and virtual games on the really big screen? Now you can at the new Esports Arena that recently opened at the Luxor hotel-casino.
Created with millennials in mind, Esports Arena turns virtual and video games into spectator sports. Typically, pro players face off in the competitions, though anyone is welcome to play at the Strip-side stadium.
The action takes place in the 30,000-square-foot, multi-level arena. Game players sit in row after row of consoles competing on the latest platforms, including virtual reality. Fans can watch the action, captured by 24 cameras, that's projected onto a 50-foot long, two-story-high video wall.
Even old-school players can go hands-on, playing some legendary games. Beneath a 360-degree video wall suspended from the ceiling, players can tackle games from the digital past such as "Pong" on Atari, "Super Mario Bros." on NES, and bowling on Wii.
Tournaments will digitally link players around the world. For such events, the arena plans to have play-by-play commentators. There's no entrance fee to simply watch. All-day game-playing passes are priced at $25.
Generally, children 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. That age can rise depending on the time of day and the video game content being screened.
Instead of vendors hawking hot dogs and peanuts, Esports Arena features a menu created by well-known chef Jose Andrés, himself a player. The menu includes items such as mushroom and herb flatbread ($16), roasted beet salad ($10) and salmon maki ($11).
Esports Arena is open from noon to midnight, Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m to midnight on Sundays.
The company also has locations in California in Santa Ana and Oakland.
Info: Esports Arena
