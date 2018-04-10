Advertisement

New Esports Arena at Luxor Las Vegas brings big-time gamers to the big screen

By Jay Jones
Apr 10, 2018 | 6:20 AM
The eUnited gaming team (left) takes on the Spacestation team during a virtual sporting match at Las Vegas' new Esports Arena on March 22. (Sam Morris / Las Vegas News Bureau)

Ever wish you could play video and virtual games on the really big screen? Now you can at the new Esports Arena that recently opened at the Luxor hotel-casino.

Created with millennials in mind, Esports Arena turns virtual and video games into spectator sports. Typically, pro players face off in the competitions, though anyone is welcome to play at the Strip-side stadium.

Jonathan Bart, left, and Chandler Ewing play a console game during the grand opening of Esports Arena Las Vegas.
Jonathan Bart, left, and Chandler Ewing play a console game during the grand opening of Esports Arena Las Vegas. (Sam Morris / Las Vegas News Bureau)

The action takes place in the 30,000-square-foot, multi-level arena. Game players sit in row after row of consoles competing on the latest platforms, including virtual reality. Fans can watch the action, captured by 24 cameras, that's projected onto a 50-foot long, two-story-high video wall.

Even old-school players can go hands-on, playing some legendary games. Beneath a 360-degree video wall suspended from the ceiling, players can tackle games from the digital past such as "Pong" on Atari, "Super Mario Bros." on NES, and bowling on Wii.
Esports gamer Treyven Robitaille of Whitby, Ontario, waits for a sophisticated new video game to launch during a competition at the Esports Arena along the Las Vegas Strip.
Esports gamer Treyven Robitaille of Whitby, Ontario, waits for a sophisticated new video game to launch during a competition at the Esports Arena along the Las Vegas Strip. (Sam Morris / Las Vegas News Bureau)

Tournaments will digitally link players around the world. For such events, the arena plans to have play-by-play commentators. There's no entrance fee to simply watch. All-day game-playing passes are priced at $25.

Generally, children 13 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. That age can rise depending on the time of day and the video game content being screened.

Instead of vendors hawking hot dogs and peanuts, Esports Arena features a menu created by well-known chef Jose Andrés, himself a player. The menu includes items such as mushroom and herb flatbread ($16), roasted beet salad ($10) and salmon maki ($11).

Members of the Spacestation team (pictured) play a video game called "Smite" against the eUnited team at the new Esports Arena in Las Vegas.
Members of the Spacestation team (pictured) play a video game called "Smite" against the eUnited team at the new Esports Arena in Las Vegas. (Sam Morris / Las Vegas News Bureau)

Esports Arena is open from noon to midnight, Mondays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 11 a.m to midnight on Sundays.

The company also has locations in California in Santa Ana and Oakland.

Info: Esports Arena

