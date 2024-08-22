Last call? VIPs could drink alcohol until 4 a.m. at new Clippers arena if this bill becomes law

A measure headed to the state Assembly would allow alcohol to be served until 4 a.m. to dues-paying members of private suites in the Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

California lawmakers have repeatedly tried and failed to extend the state’s last call laws to allow establishments to serve alcohol past 2 a.m., what they argue would be a boon for local economies.

The state Senate this week quietly approved a bill that could finally change that time prohibition, but only for a very select group: VIP suite holders at Inglewood’s new Intuit Dome stadium.

The bill, which was approved with little debate on the Senate floor Tuesday and now heads to the Assembly, would allow alcohol to be served until 4 a.m. to dues-paying members of private suites inside of Intuit Dome, the $2-billion, 17,700-seat new home of the Los Angeles Clippers that celebrated its grand opening this month.

Advertisement

The futuristic, eye-catching indoor arena that also acts as a concert venue was bankrolled by Steve Ballmer, the former chief executive of Microsoft and owner of the Clippers NBA team who is among the richest people in the world.

Ballmer’s company Murphy’s Bowl is a sponsor of AB 3206 and has urged the Legislature to pass it as a boost to a unique Los Angeles community that draws hundreds of thousands of sports fans each year.

But the legislation has drawn criticism as an unfair abuse of financial and political power.

Advertisement

“The bill exemplifies the disproportionate influence of wealthy individuals and corporations on the legislative process,” said Sean McMorris, who specializes in transparency and ethics at California Common Cause, a nonpartisan government accountability organization. “This is a niche bill that benefits really one billionaire and likely the 1%, and will afford them things that everyone else is not allowed, which sets a poor precedent and sends the message that money is power even in government.”

Representatives for Intuit Dome and Ballmer did not return a request for comment.

The law would apply only to members of Intuit Dome’s private luxury suites, where the maximum capacity is 100 people. One such suite is going for $10,769 for a Clippers game against the Phoenix Suns in October, according to a posting by Suite Experience Groups, where members rent out their space to the public. The offer includes 17 tickets to the game, balcony views and access to VIP bars.

Assemblymember Tina McKinnor (D-Hawthorne) authored the bill and said that while it is “limited in scope,” the city of Inglewood needs the legislation to maintain “competitiveness.” The city is also home to arenas including the Forum and SoFi Stadium and has special entertainment needs, she said, and is held back by the state law that limits the sale of alcohol because it affects the number of attendees.

Advertisement

Other venues such as SoFi Stadium only allow guests to stay until one hour after the event is over, including in suites and clubs. Alcoholic Beverage Control regulations stop alcohol sales during the third quarter of NFL games and a half-hour before concerts.

The bill is supported by the city of Inglewood and would only apply until 2030 — a provision that city leaders said reflects a “serious commitment” to ongoing evaluation of the policy. McKinnor called the city’s approval part of “numerous safeguards” meant to protect public health and safety.

“Inglewood’s renaissance is well underway and I thank my colleagues in the State Senate and State Assembly for their support of the incredible growth taking place in the City of Champions,” McKinnor said in an email Wednesday.

But the bill has not received wide support from California’s Democratic supermajority. It cleared the Senate floor 21-14, garnering the minimum “yes” votes required to pass. Five lawmakers abstained from voting on the bill, including Sens. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) and Monique Limón (D-Goleta).

Sen. Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas) is among the lawmakers who voted against the bill and said she supports the state’s current law that stops allowing alcohol to be served later for public safety reasons.

“If restaurants, bars, taverns and nightclubs all have to close at 2 a.m., to have an exception for this one area, I don’t see how that promotes the public welfare,” she said.

Advertisement

Sen. Kelly Seyarto (R-Murietta) criticized the bill for being tailored to “an exclusive club” and said that to allow people to drink until 4 a.m. and “then turn them loose” on the streets of Inglewood is “the last thing that the city needs.”

It is illegal to serve alcohol in California between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m., and bartenders who do could be charged with a misdemeanor. Lawmakers in the past have tried to extend the state’s last call restriction — states like New York allow alcohol to be served until 4 a.m. — without success.

A bill in 2022 by Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) narrowed the proposal to only include bars and nightclubs in West Hollywood, San Francisco and Palm Springs, but that, too, failed before it reached the governor’s desk.

Opponents of the Intuit Dome bill, including the California Alcohol Policy Alliance, said it will lead to dangerous drinking and driving.

Ballmer — who bought the Forum in 2020 for $400 million after a contentious legal battle with Madison Square Garden Co., its previous owner — has used his wealth to influence legislation before.

Murphy’s Bowl has spent more than $700,000 in the 2023-24 legislative session to lobby state lawmakers and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office on bills, including AB 3206 and proposals that would make it easier for alcoholic beverage companies to advertise in Intuit Dome and allow face-scanning technology to verify drinkers are over 21, lessening the burden on bartenders.

Advertisement

Ballmer and his affiliated company have also contributed to the campaigns of Republicans and Democrats alike in the state Legislature, including Assemblymember Brian Dahle (R-Bieber), who ran for governor against Newsom in 2022, and Democratic Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove before she left the state Senate for Congress.

Joe Lang, a lobbyist for Murphy’s Bowl and the L.A. Clippers, told lawmakers in spring that the bill is “an experiment” and a promotional tool that can help bring in revenue.

“We think this is a good, limited way to take a look at this,” Lang said.