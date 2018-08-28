Picnic with food trucks or catch a DJ party: Five places in Las Vegas to go over Labor Day weekend

Las Vegas’ summer wind-down this Labor Day weekend features a food truck fest, hot DJ parties and a Hawaiian-style luau where you can cool it on water park rides after filling up on Kalua chicken.

1. Food truck fans can get their fill at the Park's first Food Truck Picnic from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The Park, which bills itself as the first park on the Las Vegas Strip, is that newish outdoor play place between New York-New York and the Park MGM (the renamed Monte Carlo).

Japanese food meets the burrito at Truk-N-Yaki food truck. It will be one of the offerings at the Park this weekend. Truk-n-Yaki

Expect trucks such as King's Sausage for kielbasa and pierogis, Truk-N-Yaki of Japanese burrito fame, Stripchezze for gooey grilled cheese, Monti's Smokehouse BBQ for pulled pork and tri-tip creations, and others. Pop-up bars for fueling up will be located around the Park. Put down your blanket near the Bliss Dance sculpture and enjoy. Info: The Park

2. Australian model turned DJ Brooke Evers will be spinning at a Labor Day Weekend party at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop at Paris Las Vegas.

Brooke Evers will be DJing at Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop on Sunday. Paris Las Vegas

It starts at 10:30 p.m. Sunday and also features fellow DJs Romina, Andre Skyy and Bayati.

Tickets cost $20 to $30 per person. Bonus: great views of the Bellagio's fountains from the rooftop perch. Info: Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop

3. If you remember the No. 1 hit songs from the ’60s “Crimson and Clover” and “Hanky Panky,” head to the Golden Nugget casino-resort to see Tommy James and the Shondells.

James and his band perform 8 p.m. Friday; tickets cost $89 to $119. Info: Tommy James and the Shondells at the Golden Nugget

4. Wet 'n' Wild Las Vegas water park off the Las Vegas Strip is hosting a luau buffet with hula performances on Saturday afternoon. Visitors can enjoy a buffet that includes Kalua pork, teriyaki chicken, coconut shrimp, rice and desserts for $13.99 (separate from admission).

Visitors are welcome to watch Polynesian dance performances at 2:30 and 3:45 p.m. at the Red Rock Bay wave pool stage with a general admission ticket. Online tickets cost $19.99. Info: Wet ’n’ Wild Las Vegas, 7055 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas

5. Influence, the pool at the Link, is one of the city’s adult-only pool areas. It has views of the High Roller, and an above-ground pool with see-through windows on each end. (Think Instagram.)

On Saturday, model, actress and social media maven Tori Brixx will DJ with "upbeat tracks with old school jams and even EDM," a news release said.

On Sunday, Grammy-winning rapster Coolio takes over the party at the pool. Rooms with a $50 pool credit start at $138 a night over Labor Day weekend. Info: the Link

