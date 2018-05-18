New Las Vegas musical gives voice to the life of Marilyn Monroe

The life and lore of Marilyn Monroe are about to spring to life in a new musical in Las Vegas.
"Marilyn! The New Musical" shares the story of the blond bombshell from the difficult years of childhood, when she was Norma Jeane Mortenson, to her rise to superstardom in the 1950s, when she became one of the world's best-known sex symbols.
The story unfolds through the eyes of the movie star's trusted chauffeur.
The musical features 15 original songs plus classics such as "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend" and "My Heart Belongs to Daddy."
There's also a rendition of Monroe's legendary version of "Happy Birthday," which she performed for President John F. Kennedy in 1962.
Actress Ruby Lewis will portray Monroe in the run that begins May 23 at Paris Las Vegas.
The musical will be staged at 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. Tickets range from $49 to $179.
The musical, produced in association with the film star's estate, also features actors and actresses in the roles of people in Monroe's inner circle, including husbands Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller and fellow performers Ella Fitzgerald, Jayne Mansfield and Jane Russell.
A grand opening celebration is scheduled for June 1, which would have been the actress' 92nd birthday. She died of a drug overdose in 1962 at age 36.