Janet Jackson announces Las Vegas residency that will launch in December

Janet Jackson is coming to Las Vegas.

The veteran pop superstar announced Wednesday that she’ll launch a 10-show residency at Resorts World on Dec. 30. Jackson will perform on New Year’s Eve, then play eight additional dates in January and February, with plans to wrap (at least for now) on Feb. 15.

News of the Vegas residency comes as Jackson, 58, is nearing the end of her 18-month Together Again world tour, which stopped in June at Inglewood’s Kia Forum and heads to Europe next month.

Jackson’s most recent studio album, “Unbreakable,” came out in 2015; in 2022, she participated in a four-part docuseries about her life and career that ran on the Lifetime and A&E cable networks.

Other pop acts with recently announced gigs on the Strip include Lenny Kravitz (who’s headed to Park MGM in October) and Tears for Fears (which will play the Fountainebleau in October and November). Last week, the Killers began an extended run at Caesars Palace, where the once-Vegas-based rock band is marking the 20th anniversary of its 2004 debut, “Hot Fuss.”

Tickets for Jackson’s Resorts World engagement go on sale Aug. 28.