Las Vegas will host first race of NASCAR Cup Series in September

NASCAR is coming back to Las Vegas in September, and the hotel sponsoring the biggest race is going all-in to celebrate the event.
Fall NASCAR Weekend will take over the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from Sept. 13 to 16. The biggest event is the South Point 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on the afternoon of Sept. 16.
For the first time, the South Point Hotel-Casino has anted up for naming rights to the event. The sponsorship is evident throughout the resort, located at 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. S., five miles south of the iconic Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.
The Lobby Bar has been rebranded as the South Point 400 Bar, with specialty cocktails including the Blueberry Shine Mint Julep, Firewall and Pole Position Margarita. Of course, mint juleps, sans blueberries, are the official drink of a different kind of race: the Kentucky Derby.
Guests will also discover that the branding extends through a range of items including cocktail napkins, coffee sleeves and water bottles.
The felt covers on the casino’s gaming tables also celebrate the South Point 400. Chip collectors – yes, there are such people – will want to snag one or more of the limited-edition $5 chips.
Branded merchandise is also for sale in the gift shop.
Race weekend hotel packages for a double-occupancy room are priced from $569 for a two-night stay to $1,039 for a four-night stay. The price includes race tickets and round-trip motor coach transportation.
Info: South Point 2018 NASCAR Hotel Packages, (866)-791-7626
In addition to the Sunday signature event, other races that weekend include the DC Solar 300 Nascar Xfinity, the World of Westgate 200 Nascar Camping World Truck Series and the Star Nursery 100 Nascar K&N Pro Series West.
Tickets vary in price depending on the race and the day.
