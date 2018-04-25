Advertisement

How many hot dogs can the pros eat in 10 minutes? Spectators welcome at Las Vegas contest

By Jay Jones
Apr 25, 2018 | 6:15 AM
Men and women will compete at New York-New York on Saturday for a qualifying hot dog-eating contest. Winners each year advance to the national final in New York City on July 4. (MGM Resorts)

Professional food guzzlers will come to Las Vegas for a hot dog-eating contest at New York-New York casino-resort.

Spectators are invited to gather on the Brooklyn Bridge at the hotel Saturday afternoon as trained competitors see how many Nathan's hot dogs with buns they can swallow in 10 minutes.

The stomach-churning will begin at 3 p.m. and there's no cost to watch.

The winners in female and male categories will go on to compete in the national hot dog eating contest July 4 at Coney Island in New York City. The challenge has been held every year since founder Nathan Handwerker opened his first hot dog stand at the amusement park in 1916.
Michelle Lesco of Tucson consumed 29 hot dogs in 10 minutes last year to win the women's division of the regional competition in Las Vegas.
Michelle Lesco of Tucson consumed 29 hot dogs in 10 minutes last year to win the women's division of the regional competition in Las Vegas. (MGM Resorts)

Two people have had a monopoly on the Nevada title the past two years. Michelle Lesco, 33, of Tucson, won the woman's division in 2017 by downing 29 hot dogs. Rich LeFevre, 73, of Henderson, Nev., did her one better, consuming 30 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Joey Chestnut of San Jose won the national championship last year by swallowing a gut-busting 72 dogs.

The Nevada and New York events are sanctioned by Major League Eating, which describes itself as "the sport's governing body."

Info: Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

