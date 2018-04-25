How many hot dogs can the pros eat in 10 minutes? Spectators welcome at Las Vegas contest

Professional food guzzlers will come to Las Vegas for a hot dog-eating contest at New York-New York casino-resort.
The stomach-churning will begin at 3 p.m. and there's no cost to watch.
The winners in female and male categories will go on to compete in the national hot dog eating contest July 4 at Coney Island in New York City. The challenge has been held every year since founder Nathan Handwerker opened his first hot dog stand at the amusement park in 1916.
Two people have had a monopoly on the Nevada title the past two years. Michelle Lesco, 33, of Tucson, won the woman's division in 2017 by downing 29 hot dogs. Rich LeFevre, 73, of Henderson, Nev., did her one better, consuming 30 hot dogs in 10 minutes.
Joey Chestnut of San Jose won the national championship last year by swallowing a gut-busting 72 dogs.
The Nevada and New York events are sanctioned by Major League Eating, which describes itself as "the sport's governing body."