Who makes the best beef roll in L.A.? Here are eight to try now
Beef rolls, or niu rou jian bing, are ubiquitous at Northern Chinese and Taiwanese restaurants around Los Angeles and Orange County. The popular Chinese street food is typically made with a savory pancake curled around braised beef, fresh greens and a lick of sweet and salty fermented bean sauce.
I’d argue that even mediocre beef rolls are better than no beef rolls. There’s nothing a bit of Lao Gan Ma chile crisp and a dash of black vinegar can’t fix. But the best rolls feature pancakes that are crisp and chewy; beef that’s long-simmered, aromatic and either sliced thin or tender enough to mash with a fork; sauce that’s obvious but not overbearing; and an abundance of green onion, cilantro and sometimes cucumber.
It has the same addictive textural contrast as a plate of loaded nachos or your favorite banh mi, making it incredibly difficult to stop eating.
Here are eight recommendations to jump-start your beef roll obsession.
101 Noodle Express
Ahgoo's Kitchen
Little Fatty
Noodle St
Pine & Crane
PP Pop
Yi Mei
You Kitchen
